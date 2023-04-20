2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Atlanta: Justin Barcia leapfrogs the Big Three

With a streak of six top-five finishes and podiums in his last three races, Justin Barcia tops the NBC SuperMotocross Power Rankings after the Atlanta round. As the three title contenders, Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton, pay close attention to one another, it has allowed the field to close the distance in recent weeks.

Barcia adjusted his setup slightly following the Daytona Supercross race and snapped a string of five races outside the top five. Since then, he’s gained confidence and speed with each round. In the past three races, the title contenders have failed to stand on the podium at least once each, while Barcia has been a permanent fixture on the box, usually after recording an equally strong run in his heat. Following the Atlanta race, Barcia said he is at one with his GasGas bike and felt like one of the Na’vi from “Avatar” fame. That connection is serving him well.

Just when it seemed he was falling out of contention for the 2023 Supercross title, Sexton rode a mistake free race in Atlanta and closed the points’ gap significantly with his third win of the season. Four rounds remain and 17 points are going to be difficult to erase against two riders who rarely struggle in back-to-back races, but Sexton has served notice he will not concede the title without making it challenging.

MORE: Chase Sexton is back in the hunt with Atlanta win

Webb won his heat last week and seemed to have the right setup for the tricky Atlanta track, but a poor start in the main and his second consecutive fourth-place finish hurt him in the SuperMotocross Power Rankings. That came on the heels of a less than stellar effort in the Glendale Triple Crown where he scored only one podium in three features. This is just the second time this season that Webb finished off the podium in consecutive races, however, and the last time that happened he scored his first win in Tampa and kicked off a streak of seven straight podiums.

Atlanta was not kind to Tomac in either race. After getting pushed wide by Barcia in his heat, Tomac rallied to finish fourth but another bad start in the main trapped him outside the top five to start. He moved up through the field, but when he got to Webb’s back tire, he stalled out as the two lost ground with the leaders. Tomac finished fifth, one spot behind Webb. Looking at the big picture, Tomac was happy to lose only one point to his primary challenger, but a six-point gap with four rounds remaining is not enough of a cushion to make him comfortable.

Ken Roczen rounds out the SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Atlanta with his third podium. He and Barcia are in a tight battle for fourth in the standings and while Barcia has momentum for now, Roczen has been one of the most consistent riders in the field with 11 results of third through eighth in the first 13 rounds. His outliers are an 11th at Oakland which is offset by a win in Detroit.

450 Rankings

This
Week		 Driver Percentage
Points		 Last
Week		 Diff.
1. Justin Barcia 86.50 4 3
2. Chase Sexton 86.08 3 1
3. Cooper Webb 85.33 2 -1
4. Eli Tomac 84.83 1 -3
5. Ken Roczen 82.67 5 0
6. Christian Craig
injured		 74.50 7 1
7. Adam Cianciarulo 73.17 6 -1
8. Aaron Plessinger 70.42 8 0
9. Jason Anderson 65.42 9 0
10. Colt Nichols 63.83 10 0
11. Justin Hill 59.17 11 0
12. Dean Wilson 56.83 12 0
13. Josh Hill 49.50 14 1
14. Shane McElrath 46.00 13 -1
15. Benny Bloss 43.36 15 0
16. Kyle Chisholm 43.17 17 1
17. Grant Harlan 40.17 16 -1
18. Fredrik Noren 37.92 22 4
19. Kevin Moranz 35.58 21 2
20. Logan Karnow 34.80 30 10

Supercross 450 Points

Is Hunter Lawrence better than his brother Jett Lawrence? That question will begin to get answered next week in East Rutherford, New Jersey as the 250 division has their first East/West Showdown. For now, the SuperMotocross Power Rankings gives him the slight advantage following Atlanta because Hunter was perfect on the long, tricky course. He won both his heat and main by sizeable margins. Hunter has been on the podium in 10 straight heats and mains combined and is in a class of his own in the 250 East division.

Nate Thrasher had a perfect day going in Atlanta until the final two minutes of the main. A hard crash dislocated his hip and broke his collarbone. The injury will require surgery and it is unclear when he will return to action, but a victory in his heat and strong performances overall in the past 90 days keeps him relatively high in the rankings.

Thrasher’s crash in the Atlanta main opened the door for Haiden Deegan and he charged through it to a third-place finish. He now has three podiums in his last four races, eclipsing the career mark of his famous father Brian Deegan. At the start of the season, Haiden wasn’t even certain he would race in the 250 class this year and now he is embroiled in a spirited battle for second in the championship with Max Anstie, who currently trails by 10.

Supercross 250 Points

Jordon Smith joined Lawrence and Deegan on the podium last week in Atlanta and that helped him climb three positions overall in the NBC SuperMotocross Power Rankings. The last time these two riders were on the track together before the Atlanta main, Deegan made an aggressive block pass on his teammate that frankly could have gone better. All has been forgiven until they run into one another again.

Statistically speaking, Max Anstie is still reeling from his Lap 2 crash in the Detroit main that sent him to the hauler with a 22nd-place finish. He still has a shot at second in the points’ standings and with Lawrence reportedly joining his brother in the 450 class for 2024, the battle to be the presumptive favorite for next season takes on an added significance. Anstie told NBC Sports earlier this season that “you can’t skip steps”, and one of those steps is a 250 championship.

250 Rankings

This
Week		 Driver Power
Avg.		 Last
Week		 Diff.
1. Hunter Lawrence – E 91.00 1 0
2. Jett Lawrence – W 90.29 2 0
3. Nate Thrasher – E
injured		 80.25 3 0
4. Levi Kitchen – W 79.57 4 0
5. Haiden Deegan – E 78.94 6 1
6. Jordon Smith – E 78.60 9 3
7. Cameron McAdoo – W
injured		 78.50 5 -2
8. RJ Hampshire – W 77.71 8 0
9. Pierce Brown – W 75.86 10 1
10. Max Anstie – E 75.06 11 1
11. Jeremy Martin – E 73.88 7 -4
12. Mitchell Oldenburg – W 69.29 13 1
13. Tom Vialle – E 68.75 12 -1
14. Chris Blose – E 68.06 15 1
15. Enzo Lopes – W 67.57 14 -1
16. Chance Hymas – E 67.10 16 0
17. Max Vohland – W 65.92 17 0
18. Michael Mosiman – E 65.80 18 0
19. Derek Kelley – W 59.36 19 0
20. Carson Mumford – W 59.17 20 0

* The NBC Power Rankings assign 100 points to a Main event winner and 90 points for each Heat and Triple Crown win, (Triple Crown wins are included with heat wins below the rider’s name). The points decrement by a percentage equal to the number of riders in the field until the last place rider in each event receives five points. The Power Ranking is the average of these percentage points over the past 45 days for the 450 class and last 90 days for 250s (because of the split nature of their season).

Indy 500 test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Entry list and how to watch on Peacock

Indy 500 open test
The Indy 500 open test will begin Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as IndyCar teams begin tuning up for the season’s biggest race while series officials fine-tune on its oval racing package.

After a hugely successful debut for added downforce in the April 2 race at Texas Motor Speedway, IndyCar will be trying for aerodynamic tweaks over two days on the Brickyard in hopes of high-quality racing May 28 in the 107th Indy 500 (11 a.m. ET, NBC).

Building on the barge boards that were used at Texas, IndyCar is expected to use road course-style strakes and more rear wing flexibility to allow drivers greater handling in the draft at 230 mph.

INDY 500 PRIMER: Start times, schedules for watching in May on Peacock, NBC

With teams focusing on qualifying runs and settling into their cars, Colton Herta isn’t expecting to learn much about Indy 500 favorites from the test but is expecting to get an understanding of how the aerodynamic changes will affect handling.

“You won’t see who has a fast car,” Herta said. “You’ll get somewhat of a read, but it won’t be clear cut. Everybody knows what to expect from wind tunnel data, and data from Honda or Chevy, on the aerodynamics. We know the numbers of how much drag and downforce. We know what to start off on and go through every option to make sure the data is right. It’s not a massive change. It’s nowhere near the change for Texas.

“The biggest thing is Texas was great, but the car doesn’t create enough drag to get a massive tow like the past cars with big front rear wings. Those create more drag, and it’s usually a better race. Then it’s how far you go until it’s a pack race. Texas was right at the limit of being able to do that. We’re still trying to find a little balance.”

Herta and his Andretti Autosport teammates enter the test from capturing three of the top four spots in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Kyle Kirkwood became a first-time winner in IndyCar, and Romain Grosjean tied a career best by taking second. Herta, Kirkwood, Grosjean and Devlin DeFrancesco will be joined by a fifth Indy 500 teammate in Marco Andretti.

“We hope we unload fast,” team co-owner Michael Andretti said about the Indy test. “You always hold your breath until you get it on the track and the first couple of runs with the cars. We’re hoping that all five cars will be equal, then we’ll be able to have a fun month and not have to worry about one of the slow cars.

“Sometimes it’s really difficult to get all five cars to be equal. We work really hard to try to do that.”

With inclement weather in the Friday forecast, IndyCar has added 90 minutes to the Thursday testing schedule, which will begin an hour earlier at 10 a.m. ET.

Here are the details for the 2023 Indy 500 test on Peacock (all times are ET):

SCHEDULE: Thursday, April 20, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (veterans 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests 1-3 p.m.; all drivers 3-6 p.m.). Friday, April 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

TV: All 14 and a half hours of on-track action will be covered by NBC Sports on Peacock Premium. Click here for more information about IndyCar on Peacock, which features comprehensive live coverage of every minute of the 2022 season with practices, qualifying and race simulstreams. Click here for the 2023 IndyCar broadcast schedule.

Leigh Diffey and James Hinchcliffe will call the action Thursday with pit reporters Marty Snider and Kevin Lee. they will be joined by 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay (who also is driving in the test) as a guest analyst. Hinchcliffe, Snider, and Lee will anchor Friday’s coverage.

FORECAST: According to the Weather Underground site, it’s predicted to be 73 degrees at 11 a.m. Thursday with a 0% chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s. Friday temperatures are expected to be much cooler with a strong chance for rain.

ENTRY LIST: There are 33 driver-team combinations entered in the test.

AJ Foyt Racing (2): Santino Ferrucci, Benjamin Pedersen

Andretti Autosport (5): Marco Andretti, Devlin DeFrancesco, Romain Grosjean, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood

Arrow McLaren (4): Tony Kanaan, Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist

Chip Ganassi Racing (4): Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Alex Palou, Takuma Sato

Dale Coyne Racing (2): David Malukas, Sting Ray Robb

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (2): Ryan Hunter-Reay, Stefan Wilson

Ed Carpenter Racing (3): Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, Rinus VeeKay

Juncos Hollinger Racing (2): Agustin Canapino, Callum Ilott

Meyer Shank Racing (2): Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (4): Graham Rahal, Jack Harvey, Katherine Legge, Christian Lundgaard

Team Penske (3): Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Will Power