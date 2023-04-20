The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series will head Saturday night to Round 14 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with its championship race broadening.
Chase Sexton moved 17 points behind title leader Eli Tomac with his third victory this season April 15. As Sexton turned in a dominating ride at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Tomac (fifth) and Cooper Webb (fourth) both finished off the podium.
Tomac, the defending series champion seeking his third title, lead by six points in the standings over two-time series champion Cooper Webb.
Supercross is racing at MetLife Stadium for the first time in four years. The home of the New York Giants and Jets first welcomed the circuit in 2014.
Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 14 of the 2023 Supercross season at MetLife Stadium:
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 14 will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with a re-air Monday at 1 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.
Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.
HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule
POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division
ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division
EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 14 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:
1:35 p.m.: 250 SX Overflow Qualifying 1
1:50 p.m.: 250SX East Qualifying 1
2:05 p.m.: 250SX West Qualifying 1
2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
2:35 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
2:50 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
3:35 p.m.: 250SX Overflow Qualifying 2
3:50 p.m.: 250SX West Qualifying 2
4:05 p.m.: 250SX East Qualifying 2
4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
4:35 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
4:50 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
7:03 p.m.: 250SX West Heat
7:17 p.m.: 250SX East Heat
7:31 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1
7:45 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2
8:17 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:29 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
8:55 p.m.: 250SX East/West Showdown Main Event
9:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event
TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map
FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings
2023 SEASON RECAPS
ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory
ROUND 2: Eli Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael on Supercross wins list
ROUND 3: Eli Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again
ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown
ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston
ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa
ROUND 7: Cooper Webb wins again in Arlington
ROUND 8: Eli Tomac wins Daytona for the seventh time
ROUND 9: Ken Roczen scores first victory since 2022
ROUND 10: Chase Sexton inherits Detroit victory but docked points
ROUND 11: Eli Tomac wins in Seattle, ties Cooper Webb for points lead
ROUND 12: Eli Tomac earns 51st career victory to break tie with James Stewart
ROUND 13: Chase Sexton dominates Atlanta to continue surge
NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Five things to watch in the 2023 Supercross season
Austin Forkner out for 2023 Supercross season
Malcolm Stewart aims for 450 breakthrough
A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo in 2023
Hunter and Jett Lawrence walk a fine line with competition and fans
Three talented rookies move up to 450