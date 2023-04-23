Supercross 2023: Results and points after New Jersey

By Apr 23, 2023, 11:03 AM EDT
Supercross Results New Jersey
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
0 Comments

On a muddy track in New Jersey after a four-year hiatus from the New York City area, hometown rider Justin Barcia topped the Monster Energy Supercross results for his first win of the 2023 season.

Supercross Results New Jersey
The mud was so deep in New Jersey that Justin Barcia left his bike standing in it. – Feld Motor Sports

Rain was forecast for most of Saturday, but it held off until the features lined up at the gate. The rapidly changing track suited Barcia, who finished third, 15 seconds behind Chase Sexton in his heat, and won by an equal margin over Eli Tomac in the main. Only four riders finished on the lead lap with sizeable margins between each, giving the race a “survival of the fittest” feel.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Results; Click here for 250 Results

Tomac’s day could have been much different. In the first qualification session, his hand was ripped from the throttle on a landing and he crashed hard. Limping to the tunnel, there were questions about whether he would be 100 percent at race time. He was less than stellar in his heat, which left those questions unanswered. Tomac finished 16 seconds behind Chase Sexton, which translated to a poor gate pick. That might have been a hinderance in dry conditions, but in deep mud he methodically worked his way through the field.

Ken Roczen led early before Barcia executed a block pass on Lap 6. Tomac caught him several laps later and battling vision problems after shedding his goggles earlier in the race, Roczen laid his bike down in the mud on Lap 13 and fell to third. He held on to that spot to score his second consecutive podium and fourth of the season. Roczen and Barcia entered the round separated by one point in a battle for fourth.

Click here for 450 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

In fourth-place, Sexton was the only other rider to finish on the lead lap. He made up significant ground in the championship battle last week on both Tomac and Cooper Webb and entered the race with a 17-point deficit to the leader. He was positioned to close the distance even more until he was knocked down by a block pass by Barcia. Once he lost track position, Sexton was not able to regain it and the results show he left New Jersey trailing in the Supercross standings by 21 points.

Webb rounded out the top five after getting lapped by Barcia late in the race. Given the conditions, one has the suspicion he was not unhappy about having to circle the track one time fewer than the leaders, but the end result was that he no longer controls his own future. With a 12-point deficit to Tomac, it will not be enough to simply win the final three races. If Tomac consistently finishes second, the most Webb can make up is nine points.

Click here for 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

The New Jersey Supercross round was billed as a showdown between Jett and Hunter Lawrence in the first East/West Shootout of 2023, but the mud called the results of the race into question.

Someone is always favored in conditions like this and in New Jersey that was the British rider Max Anstie, who has more experience riding in the wet because of his European racing background. Anstie took the early lead and stretched his advantage in the first two-thirds of the race as the riders behind him cautiously worked their way forward. Anstie’s Achilles Heel was the whoops, which broke down badly in the closing laps.

Click here for 250 West Heat | East Heat | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

Supercross Results New Jersey
Jett Lawrence congratulated Max Anstie on his first Supercross win. – Feld Motor Sports

In the end, fans got to see the Lawrence brothers finish nose-to-tail, but it was not the race they expected.

Jett found his rhythm late in the race and with Anstie riding cautiously, he closed the distance quickly with time running off the clock. Mud tracks are one-groove affairs and Jett struggled to get enough momentum to pass the leader. Jett could afford to take a few risks, but with his main rival in the 250 West division riding third, he couldn’t take very many and let RJ Hampshire make up ground in the points.

Hampshire had something else in mind. In the final bowl turn of the last lap, he threw his bike in much too hard and slid through Jett. Both riders went to the ground, but they had enough of a margin on fourth that Jett was able to pick his Honda up and salvage second place. As he did so, slewing massively through the mud, he stalled the momentum of Maximus Vohland, which allowed his brother Hunter to nip that rider at the finish line for third.

After finishing second in each of their heats, Jett and Hunter ended the race only one position apart. Now the focus is on the final race of the season when they will get another opportunity to face off in the final East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City.

Hunter had an opportunity to wrap up the championship, but the solid performance by Anstie pushes that off to next week in Nashville.

Click here for 250 Overall results | 250 West Rider Points | 250 East Rider Points | 250 Combined Rider Points

Vohland was consistently good through the round with a third-place finish in the dry conditions of his heat and a fourth-place place result in the mud.

Rounding out the top five at New Jersey was Enzo Lopes with his sixth result of sixth or better in seven Supercross 250 West rounds. A 13th-place finish in the Anaheim 2 Triple Crown hurt Lopes’ championship chances and he is now third in the standings with 58-point deficit to first and 19 behind Hampshire in second.

After his banzai move, Hampshire was buried in the mud so deeply that he could not right his Husqvarna. He was credited as the first rider to finish one lap off the pace in 13th

2023 Results

Round 13: Justin Barcia, Hunter Lawrence win
Round 12: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence win
Round 11: Tomac bounces back with sixth win
Round 10: Chace Sexton wins, penalized
Round 9: Ken Roczen wins
Round 8: Tomac wins 7th Daytona
Round 7: Cooper Webb wins second race
Race 6: Tomac, J Lawrence win
Race 5: Webb, H Lawrence win
Race 4: Tomac, H Lawrence win
Race 3: Sexton, Levi Kitchen win
Race 2: Tomac, J Lawrence win
Round 1: Tomac, J Lawrence win

2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings

Week 13: Justin Barcia leapfrogs the Big Three
Week 12: Eli Tomac gains momentum
Week 11: Cooper Webb, Tomac overtake Chase Sexton
Week 10: Sexton leads with consistency
Week 8: Sexton unseats Tomac
Week 7: Jason Anderson narrowly trails Tomac
Week 6: Perfect Oakland night keeps Tomac first
Week 5: Webb, Sexton close gap
Week 4: Tomac retakes lead
Week 3: Ken Roczen takes the top spot
Week 2: Roczen moves up; Sexton falls
Week 1: Tomac tops 450s; Jett Lawrence 250s

Read more about SuperMotocross

Barcia New Jersey Supercross
Justin Barcia wins muddy New Jersey Supercross race; Max Anstie scores first...
New Jersey Supercross by the numbers: Eli Tomac is great, not perfect
Supercross New Jersey Round 14
Saturday Supercross Round 14 in New Jersey: How to watch, start times, schedules,...

Kyle Larson getting IndyCar seat fitting soon as he prepares for his 2024 Indy 500 debut

By Apr 23, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Kyle Larson Indy seat
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
1 Comment

Kyle Larson plans to be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next month for Indy 500 practice, and though he won’t be driving, the Hendrick Motorsports star will have a seat.

Larson said during NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway that he will be getting fitted for an IndyCar cockpit within the next couple of weeks as he prepares for his Indy 500 debut next year with Arrow McLaren.

“I don’t know of other plans outside of that yet, but at least having the (seat) insert ready to go and all that for if something does come up for a test,” Larson said in response to a question from NBC Sports’ Dustin Long. “So I’m excited about that. It’s exciting, and I look forward to hopefully learning as much as I can over the next couple of months but then even past that.”

NEW TEAMMATES: Kyle Larson already is getting to know the Arrow McLaren drivers

KYLE LARSON AT THE INDY 500Answers, analysis about his 2024 shot at The Double

When the 2021 Cup Series champion’s Indy 500 deal was announced in January, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said he hoped to have Larson test a Dallara-Chevrolet this year and also attend an IndyCar race to get a feel for the Arrow McLaren workflow during an IndyCar weekend.

Larson told Long that he was texting Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon and president Jeff Andrews last week about settling on an Indy 500 practice day to attend.

The 2.5-mile oval will be open May 16-19 for practice leading into Indy 500 qualifying weekend. NASCAR will hold its All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway the same weekend with Cup cars on track May 19.

“I really don’t have a lot of time to be there a lot,” said Larson, who won the most recent Cup race at Martinsville Speedway. “But I do want to get at least a full day of practice there just to sit in on a debrief and see how the communication works and what type of stuff they describe and really just get a sense for what goes on behind the wheel, in the paddock and all that.”

Larson said he also planned to talk with Kurt Busch (who finished sixth in the 2014 Indy 500 as a rookie) to understand the physical demands of driving 230 mph at the Brickyard.

“I just want to get a sense for how did they steer differently than a stock car,” Larson said. “What was the weight of the wheel like. What were the G forces like.”

It’s been a decade since Larson made his last visit to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May as a race day guest of Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2013 Indy 500. Larson, who was driving full time for Ganassi in the Xfinity Series before moving to Cup in 2014, remembers a special tribute to Boston Marathon runners who were in the event that was affected a month earlier by a terrorist bombing.

“That was like the coolest fan experience I’ve had in my life,” Larson said. “I’m not really able to be a fan that often. Even being a competitor, I would have gotten the same emotions. I just remember it was cool. I got to walk with the Ganassi drivers and team through Gasoline Alley leading up to the race. The fans were going crazy, and the fans knew who I was, which was really cool at that time. I wasn’t even a Cup Series guy yet.

“They did something cool with a lot of the people who have competed in the Boston Marathon to finish their race on the frontstretch. It was just really cool. There was a sea of people. Just the atmosphere was unmatched for any event I’ve been to, so that was all really neat as a fan. And getting to experience that as a competitor next year is going to be something I’ll never forget. Because I haven’t forgot that, and I (was) just a fan.”

After a one-day Open Test concluded last week, the 107th Indy 500 is slated for May 28 (race broadcast at 11 a.m. ET on NBC).