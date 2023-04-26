Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger detail New Jersey injuries

By Apr 26, 2023, 6:09 PM EDT
Adam Cianciarulo and Aaron Plessinger detailed their injuries on Instagram this week after suffering separate accidents in Round 14 of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Cianciarulo is on concussion protocol; Plessinger hopes to race this week in Nashville after injuring his hip.

Cianciarulo jumped into the back of the eventual New Jersey winner Justin Barcia and crashed hard.

“Start of Q2 – good practice start – I came around and I was already committed to the double, a pretty basic jump. ,” Cianciarulo said on Instagram. “Justin got a little out of control on the bottom and swerved into me and I landed right into him. It’s kind of a blur from there.

“Bonked my head pretty good and looking back at the tape, it seems like it’s kind of a whiplash thing. Really took a lot of G forces when I hit him there and the bike kind of got me on the back of the head when I was coming down. I got up a little bit dazed, obviously.

“[…] I will do anything to get back out on the bike and make it work. I have no problem riding with a little bit of pain. Basically, didn’t feel good. The speed was off and I’m going to have to make a decision to call it this weekend [in New Jersey]. Not what I want to do. I’m going to go into concussion protocol. … It’s a really tough call for me to make, but I think it’s the right call.”

Cianciarulo missed most of the 2022 Supercross season with a knee injury and returned to action for Anaheim 1 earlier this year. He sat out the Arlington and Daytona rounds to let a wrist injury heal. In 11 rounds in 2023, Cianciarulo has not yet cracked the top five, but he has finished in the top 10 in all but two races. He is currently eighth in the standings, one point ahead of Justin Hill.

Plessinger has top 10 finishes in all but one of the 13 rounds he’s competed in with one podium finish, a third in Tampa. His best effort came in his only finish outside of the top 10, however; Plessinger was leading in Detroit and well on his way to a victory when his toe dug into the dirt and he was pitched from his bike, giving the win to Chase Sexton.

“As most of you know, I had a crash on Saturday morning that kept me from racing in the absolute mudfest on Saturday night,” Plessinger said in an Instagram post. “The Alpinestars medical crew did a great job of getting me off the track and into the mobile unit where they did some x-rays and some tests. Everything checked out alright and I was able to get on out of there and on my way back to Florida where I got an MRI on my hip.

“Everything checked out alright with that. I have a bunch of bruising – a bunch of swelling there – but overall I’m good. Hopefully I will be able to race this weekend [in Nashville], but I’ll keep you guys posted on that. Just kind of dealing with the soreness right now and I’ll see where it leads from here.”

Plessinger is seventh in the points’ standings.

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders
Christian Craig, elbow
Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | May return before the end of 2023
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Malcolm Stewart, knee
Colt Nichols, head | returned at Glendale

250 riders
Nate Thrasher, collarbone
Stilez Robertson, leg
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Jalek Swoll, arm
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist
Austin Forkner, knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part
Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta

Anthony Macri wins caution-plagued High Limit race at 34 Raceway, Kyle Larson third

By Apr 26, 2023, 3:49 PM EDT
Macri High Limit
High Limit Sprint Car Series
Anthony Macri won the second High Limit Sprint Car Series race of 2023 at 34 Raceway Tuesday night on the 0.375-mile dirt track in West Burlington, Iowa. In three High Limit races, there have been three different victors with Michael “Buddy” Kofoid winning last year’s inaugural race at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indiana and Giovanni Scelzi taking the checkers a at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas two weeks ago.

It took a while for the drivers to find their rhythm with multiple cautions in the first half of the race, including a hard hit for Kasey Kahne when he centerpunched Blake Hahn after that driver spun from contact with Macri. They were racing for a top-five position with Kyle Larson at the time of the incident.

As the laps slowly ran down, the abortive starts also allowed the challengers to take the measure of the competition and momentarily stalled Larson’s forward momentum.

MORE: Giovanni Scelzi wins High Limits season opener at Lakeside Speedway

With 17 to go, the drivers finally stopped crashing and Macri showed the earlier contact with Kahne did not hurt his car. He grabbed the lead from Kofoid with Larson following him through a few laps later. Kofoid would continue to drop through the field and ultimately finished seventh.

Larson caught Macri on the white flag lap and with time running out, made a bold move to the outside. Larson jumped the cushion in Turn 1 and gave up the second position to Zeb Wise.

Larson held on to finish third.

The last time Larson was at 34 Raceway, Larson won an All Star Circuit of Champions race in 2020. That was one of 14 All Star wins on during his suspension from NASCAR and part of an eight-race winning streak with them. Larson’s bid for a perfect streak of wins was unsuccessful, but he is two-for-two in regard to top-fives.

MORE: Kyle Larson wins in seven divisions at Eldora Speedway

Brent Marks in fourth and Tyler Courtney rounded out the top five. The win for Macri elevates him to third in the High Limit points’ standings, one point behind the leaders.

Larson and Courtney are tied for first in the points’ standings in the series that is partly owned by Larson.

The race was also notable in that it will cost Hendrick Motorsports another Cup driver for three to four weeks. Two weeks after Chase Elliott returned to action following a broken leg suffered in a snowboarding accident, Alex Bowman fractured a vertebra in a crash during the C Main. Bowman was battling for second in that race when he made contact with Conner Morrell. Both drivers flipped violently, but they got out of their cars under their own power.

