Anthony Macri wins caution-plagued High Limit race at 34 Raceway, Kyle Larson third

By Apr 26, 2023, 3:49 PM EDT
Macri High Limit
High Limit Sprint Car Series
Anthony Macri won the second High Limit Sprint Car Series race of 2023 at 34 Raceway Tuesday night on the 0.375-mile dirt track in West Burlington, Iowa. In three High Limit races, there have been three different victors with Michael “Buddy” Kofoid winning last year’s inaugural race at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indiana and Giovanni Scelzi taking the checkers a at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas two weeks ago.

It took a while for the drivers to find their rhythm with multiple cautions in the first half of the race, including a hard hit for Kasey Kahne when he centerpunched Blake Hahn after that driver spun from contact with Macri. They were racing for a top-five position with Kyle Larson at the time of the incident.

As the laps slowly ran down, the abortive starts also allowed the challengers to take the measure of the competition and momentarily stalled Larson’s forward momentum.

MORE: Giovanni Scelzi wins High Limits season opener at Lakeside Speedway

With 17 to go, the drivers finally stopped crashing and Macri showed the earlier contact with Kahne did not hurt his car. He grabbed the lead from Kofoid with Larson following him through a few laps later. Kofoid would continue to drop through the field and ultimately finished seventh.

Larson caught Macri on the white flag lap and with time running out, made a bold move to the outside. Larson jumped the cushion in Turn 1 and gave up the second position to Zeb Wise.

Larson held on to finish third.

The last time Larson was at 34 Raceway, Larson won an All Star Circuit of Champions race in 2020. That was one of 14 All Star wins on during his suspension from NASCAR and part of an eight-race winning streak with them. Larson’s bid for a perfect streak of wins was unsuccessful, but he is two-for-two in regard to top-fives.

MORE: Kyle Larson wins in seven divisions at Eldora Speedway

Brent Marks in fourth and Tyler Courtney rounded out the top five. The win for Macri elevates him to third in the High Limit points’ standings, one point behind the leaders.

Larson and Courtney are tied for first in the points’ standings in the series that is partly owned by Larson.

The race was also notable in that it will cost Hendrick Motorsports another Cup driver for three to four weeks. Two weeks after Chase Elliott returned to action following a broken leg suffered in a snowboarding accident, Alex Bowman fractured a vertebra in a crash during the C Main. Bowman was battling for second in that race when he made contact with Conner Morrell. Both drivers flipped violently, but they got out of their cars under their own power.

Sunday’s IndyCar race at Barber: How to watch, start times, TV, schedules, streaming

By Apr 26, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
IndyCar Barber start times: The NTT IndyCar Series will visit its first road course of the 2023 season with Sunday’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

Pato O’Ward is the defending race winner at Barber Motorsports Park, which is just east of Birmingham, Alabama. Barber’s 17-turn, 2.3-mile layout is the first of five road courses this year.

This is the 13th IndyCar race at Barber, which began playing host to the series in 2010.

INDYCAR POWER RANKINGS: Top 10 after Long Beach

Aside from O’Ward, there are five more former winners at the track in the field: Helio Castroneves (2010), Will Power (2011, ’12), Josef Newgarden (2015, ’17, ’18), Simon Pagenaud (2016) and Alex Palou (who earned his first IndyCar career win there in 2021).

Marcus Ericsson leads the IndyCar points standings after a third place at Long Beach, his second podium of the season.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the 2023 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber race weekend (all times are ET):

ALABAMA INDY GRAND PRIX AT BARBER INDY START TIMES

TV: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kevin Lee are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after Sunday’s race ends.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:23 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 3:30 p.m. ET

PRACTICE: Friday, 3:40 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Saturday, noon (Peacock Premium); Sunday, noon (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 3 p.m.

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (207 miles) on a 17-turn, 2.3-mile road course in Leeds, Alabama.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate. Rookie drivers are allowed one extra primary set for the first practice.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation (Indy NXT: 150 seconds total, 15 seconds per). The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 72 degrees with a 48% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 27 drivers racing Sunday at Barber

INDY NXT RACE: Sunday, 12:55 p.m., 35 laps/55 minutes (Peacock Premium)

INDY NXT ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 19 drivers racing Sunday at Barber

ALABAMA INDY GRAND PRIX AT BARBER WEEKEND START TIMES

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, April 28

10 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

8:45-9:05 a.m.: USF Juniors qualifying

9:15-9:45 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman practice

9:55-10:25 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup practice

10:35-11:05 a.m.: Blue Marble Radical Cup qualifying

11:15-11:55 a.m.: USF Juniors, Race 1

Noon: IndyCar driver, team manager meeting

12:10-12:40 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman practice

12:55-1:25 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup practice

1:40-2:25 p.m.: Blue Marble Radical Cup, Race 1

2:40-3:25: Indy NXT practice

3:40-4:55 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock Premium)

5:15-5:55 p.m.: USF Juniors, Race 2

Saturday, April 29

8 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

8:50-9:10 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman qualifying

9:25-9:45 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup qualifying

10-10:45 a.m.: Blue Marble Radical Cup, Race 2

11-11:45 a.m.: Indy NXT practice

Noon-1 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock Premium)

1:20-2 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman, Race 1

2:25-2:45 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

3-4:15 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (Peacock Premium)

4:35-5:20 p.m.: Blue Marble Radical Cup, Race 3

5:35-6:15 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup, Race 1

Sunday, April 30

9 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

9-9:40 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman, Race 2

9:55-10:35 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup, Race 2

Noon-12:30 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series warmup (Peacock Premium)

1 p.m.: Indy NXT race (35 laps or 55 minutes), Peacock Premium)

2:41 p.m.: IndyCar driver introductions

3:23 p.m.: Command to start engines

3:30 p.m.: Green flag for the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (90 laps, 207 miles), NBC and Peacock Premium

