Sunday’s IndyCar race at Barber: How to watch, start times, TV, schedules, streaming

By Apr 26, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
IndyCar Barber start times: The NTT IndyCar Series will visit its first road course of the 2023 season with Sunday’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

Pato O’Ward is the defending race winner at Barber Motorsports Park, which is just east of Birmingham, Alabama. Barber’s 17-turn, 2.3-mile layout is the first of five road courses this year.

This is the 13th IndyCar race at Barber, which began playing host to the series in 2010.

INDYCAR POWER RANKINGS: Top 10 after Long Beach

Aside from O’Ward, there are five more former winners at the track in the field: Helio Castroneves (2010), Will Power (2011, ’12), Josef Newgarden (2015, ’17, ’18), Simon Pagenaud (2016) and Alex Palou (who earned his first IndyCar career win there in 2021).

Marcus Ericsson leads the IndyCar points standings after a third place at Long Beach, his second podium of the season.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the 2023 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber race weekend (all times are ET):

ALABAMA INDY GRAND PRIX AT BARBER INDY START TIMES

TV: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kevin Lee are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after Sunday’s race ends.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:23 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 3:30 p.m. ET

PRACTICE: Friday, 3:40 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Saturday, noon (Peacock Premium); Sunday, noon (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 3 p.m.

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (207 miles) on a 17-turn, 2.3-mile road course in Leeds, Alabama.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 72 degrees with a 48% chance of rain at the green flag.

INDY NXT RACE: Sunday, 12:55 p.m., 35 laps/55 minutes (Peacock Premium)

ALABAMA INDY GRAND PRIX AT BARBER WEEKEND START TIMES

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, April 28

10 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

8:45-9:05 a.m.: USF Juniors qualifying

9:15-9:45 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman practice

9:55-10:25 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup practice

10:35-11:05 a.m.: Blue Marble Radical Cup qualifying

11:15-11:55 a.m.: USF Juniors, Race 1

Noon: IndyCar driver, team manager meeting

12:10-12:40 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman practice

12:55-1:25 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup practice

1:40-2:25 p.m.: Blue Marble Radical Cup, Race 1

2:40-3:25: Indy NXT practice

3:40-4:55 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock Premium)

5:15-5:55 p.m.: USF Juniors, Race 2

Saturday, April 29

8 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

8:50-9:10 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman qualifying

9:25-9:45 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup qualifying

10-10:45 a.m.: Blue Marble Radical Cup, Race 2

11-11:45 a.m.: Indy NXT practice

Noon-1 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock Premium)

1:20-2 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman, Race 1

2:25-2:45 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

3-4:15 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (Peacock Premium)

4:35-5:20 p.m.: Blue Marble Radical Cup, Race 3

5:35-6:15 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup, Race 1

Sunday, April 30

9 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

9-9:40 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman, Race 2

9:55-10:35 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup, Race 2

Noon-12:30 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series warmup (Peacock Premium)

1 p.m.: Indy NXT race (35 laps or 55 minutes), Peacock Premium)

2:41 p.m.: IndyCar driver introductions

3:23 p.m.: Command to start engines

3:30 p.m.: Green flag for the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (90 laps, 207 miles), NBC and Peacock Premium

IndyCar Power Rankings: Marcus Ericsson on top as Ganassi, Penske assert strength

By Apr 26, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Three races into the season, and the NTT IndyCar Series power rankings are settling into the expected power structure.

The top 10 drivers represent what many would consider the four best teams in IndyCar: Chip Ganassi Racing, Team Penske, Arrow McLaren and Andretti Autosport.

Both Ganassi and Penske have all three of their full-time drivers rated (with championship points leader Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou leading the way for Ganassi), and Andretti has three of its drivers represented as first-time winner Kyle Kirkwood entered the rankings for the first time.

INDYCAR AT BARBER: How to watch, schedules, start times for the race weekend

Pato O’Ward is the lone driver from Arrow McLaren. After opening 2023 with consecutive runner-up finishes, the Mexican star dropped from first to fourth in the NBC Sports Power Rankings after a disappointing Long Beach.

Heading into the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park, here’s NBC Sports’ assessment of the current top 10 drivers through the second of 17 races this year (with previous ranking in parenthesis):

NBC Sports’ IndyCar Power Rankings

1. Marcus Ericsson (5) – Three races, two podiums and one long-term contract extension that the 2022 Indy 500 winner still needs to have signed by Chip Ganassi Racing. What are you waiting on, Chip?

(But congratulations are in order for the points leader: Though still expecting an offer from his team, Ericsson did sign a lifetime deal with Iris Tritsaris Jondahl last week.)

2. Alex Palou (2) – The 2021 IndyCar champion quietly is putting together a championship-caliber season just as he did in his first season at Ganassi. Just missing a victory so far this year.

3. Josef Newgarden (3) – He put up a fight after impressively working his way to the front at Long Beach before a mysterious fade in the second half (apparently because Chevrolet’s fuel mileage was lagging behind Honda).

4. Pato O’Ward (1) – After a strong Friday practice that he paced, Long Beach was mostly forgettable — from a disappointing qualifying lap to a mistake and multiple incidents during the race.

5. Romain Grosjean (9) – The Long Beach runner-up is the only driver in IndyCar with a legitimate case that he could have opened the 2023 season with three consecutive wins.

6. Kyle Kirkwood (NR) – Flawless in his first career IndyCar victory from his first pole position. In only his second year, Andretti’s budding star is emerging as one of the series’ most unflappable.

7. Scott McLaughlin (6) – Made the most of what he had during a mostly subpar weekend for Chevy teams; Team Penske driver is seeking to recapture his speed from St. Pete at Barber.

8. Colton Herta (9) – If he had qualified higher, he might have been celebrating at Long Beach instead of his teammate. But the solid weekend catapulted him into the top 10 of the points standings.

9. Scott Dixon (4) – The promise of qualifying fifth ended abruptly in a collision with O’Ward that Dixon didn’t appreciate. The shunt snapped his impressive streak of consecutive laps completed that had dated to August of 2021.

10. Will Power (NR) – Easily his cleanest race weekend of the 2023 season even despite a surprising first-round qualifying knockout. Defending series champ rebounded well from a terrible Texas.

Falling out: David Malukas (10), Callum Ilott (7),

