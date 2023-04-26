Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar Barber start times: The NTT IndyCar Series will visit its first road course of the 2023 season with Sunday’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

Pato O’Ward is the defending race winner at Barber Motorsports Park, which is just east of Birmingham, Alabama. Barber’s 17-turn, 2.3-mile layout is the first of five road courses this year.

This is the 13th IndyCar race at Barber, which began playing host to the series in 2010.

INDYCAR POWER RANKINGS: Top 10 after Long Beach

Aside from O’Ward, there are five more former winners at the track in the field: Helio Castroneves (2010), Will Power (2011, ’12), Josef Newgarden (2015, ’17, ’18), Simon Pagenaud (2016) and Alex Palou (who earned his first IndyCar career win there in 2021).

Marcus Ericsson leads the IndyCar points standings after a third place at Long Beach, his second podium of the season.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the 2023 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber race weekend (all times are ET):

ALABAMA INDY GRAND PRIX AT BARBER INDY START TIMES

TV: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kevin Lee are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after Sunday’s race ends.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:23 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 3:30 p.m. ET

PRACTICE: Friday, 3:40 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Saturday, noon (Peacock Premium); Sunday, noon (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 3 p.m.

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (207 miles) on a 17-turn, 2.3-mile road course in Leeds, Alabama.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 72 degrees with a 48% chance of rain at the green flag.

INDY NXT RACE: Sunday, 12:55 p.m., 35 laps/55 minutes (Peacock Premium)

ALABAMA INDY GRAND PRIX AT BARBER WEEKEND START TIMES

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, April 28

10 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

8:45-9:05 a.m.: USF Juniors qualifying

9:15-9:45 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman practice

9:55-10:25 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup practice

10:35-11:05 a.m.: Blue Marble Radical Cup qualifying

11:15-11:55 a.m.: USF Juniors, Race 1

Noon: IndyCar driver, team manager meeting

12:10-12:40 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman practice

12:55-1:25 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup practice

1:40-2:25 p.m.: Blue Marble Radical Cup, Race 1

2:40-3:25: Indy NXT practice

3:40-4:55 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock Premium)

5:15-5:55 p.m.: USF Juniors, Race 2

Saturday, April 29

8 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

8:50-9:10 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman qualifying

9:25-9:45 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup qualifying

10-10:45 a.m.: Blue Marble Radical Cup, Race 2

11-11:45 a.m.: Indy NXT practice

Noon-1 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock Premium)

1:20-2 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman, Race 1

2:25-2:45 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

3-4:15 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (Peacock Premium)

4:35-5:20 p.m.: Blue Marble Radical Cup, Race 3

5:35-6:15 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup, Race 1

Sunday, April 30

9 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

9-9:40 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman, Race 2

9:55-10:35 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Challenge North America GT3 Cup, Race 2

Noon-12:30 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series warmup (Peacock Premium)

1 p.m.: Indy NXT race (35 laps or 55 minutes), Peacock Premium)

2:41 p.m.: IndyCar driver introductions

3:23 p.m.: Command to start engines

3:30 p.m.: Green flag for the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (90 laps, 207 miles), NBC and Peacock Premium

2023 SEASON RECAPS

COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

