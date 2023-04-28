Ken Roczen teaches NBC Today Show’s Joe Fryer about Supercross

By Apr 28, 2023, 10:00 PM EDT
Roczen Today Show
Ken Roczen traded in his racing helmet for a professor’s chapeaux last weekend when the Monster Energy Supercross Series visited Northern New Jersey for Round 14, in the shadow of New York City, and that gave him the opportunity to matriculate NBC Today Show reporter Joe Fryer in the finer arts of motorcycle racing. The result of this higher education can be seen Saturday morning, April 29 (7 a.m. – 9 a.m.), on the weekend edition of the Today Show on your local affiliate.

“I had never ridden a dirt bike, I have to admit I was a little scared,” Fryer said during the segment. “Didn’t sleep super easy last night. When you have Ken giving you instructions, you’ve just got to take your time; follow the instructions – ease into it. Do it gently. You can do it. It’s a huge confidence booster for me to know that, no I didn’t go super-fast, [and] I’m not going to be competing anytime soon, but I can actually do it with my feet off the ground, without crashing – without stalling the bike. It was awesome.”

While visiting New York City, Roczen also had an opportunity to visit the Empire State Building. During this visit, he hauled his bike to the top of the observation tower and engaged the switch to light the building.

“Obviously that was [Fryer’s] first time and he did great because he had super good clutch control and throttle control,” Roczen said. “It’s not easy. It comes second nature to us of course, but for people who have not sat on a dirt bike before, it can be a little intimidating with all of the cameras around, but I had a lot of fun teaching.”

Roczen did more than teach the NBC freshman in the New York metropolitan area; he had a few lessons for the upper classmen as well.

On a muddy track, Roczen outlasted the competition and was one of only four riders who finished on the lead lap. Roczen’s third-place finish in that round was his second consecutive podium finish and his 13th top-10 of 2023 with a new team and manufacturer. His deal with Suzuki and HEP Ecstar Motorsports was finalized in the late stages of the offseason.

Nashville Supercross by the numbers: Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb take their battle south

By Apr 28, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT
Nashville Supercross numbers
The Monster Energy Supercross Series will race at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee for only the second time in their history so the statistical numbers are a little thinfor this venue. Notably, the two riders with the best chance of winning the 2023 stood on the podium together with Eli Tomac scoring his fourth win of that season and Cooper Webb’s third-place result keeping him on track to become the 2019 Supercross champion.

Nashville Supercross numbers
Eli Tomac survived a qualification crash and muddy conditions in the NJ Main to hold onto the red plate. – Feld Motor Sports

It wasn’t an easy day for Tomac. With engine problems in his heat, Tomac was pushed into the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). Tomac’s engine was smoking in that race as well, but he held on to make the feature and become the first rider in more than six years to win a main after advancing from the LCQ. Most recently, Ryan Dungey had performed the feat in 2013 in Anaheim.

Once he was in the big show, Tomac found his rhythm and beat Blake Baggett by nearly 12 seconds.

Webb’s day was not without its own drama. He crashed on the first lap of his heat but was given a mulligan with a complete race restart. He finished second in his heat to Joey Savatgy and was third in the main.

Chase Sexton also has a Nashville podium to his credit after finishing 3.5 seconds behind Martin Davalos in the 250 East division.

The three top points’ earners this year have dominated the podium, taking nearly 70 percent of the available positions on the box (29 of 42). Those three shared the podium in five of the first 10 rounds, but have not repeated the feat since Detroit.

Their dominance has been interrupted by a surging Justin Barcia, who took the top spot in the NBC Power Rankings following the Atlanta race and held onto it through New Jersey. Barcia easily slots into fourth in terms of podiums earned with six to Ken Roczen’s four, but the battle in the championship standings is much closer with six points separating them with three rounds remaining in their quest to finish fourth.

Roczen finished eighth in Nashville in 2019; Barcia was 19th.

Nashville Supercross numbers
Max Anstie was hoping for a mud race this year and when he got it, he won. – Feld Motor Sports

In the 250 class, the heralded battle between Hunter and Jett Lawrence was literally rained on. As that division lined up to start their main and bolt of lightning and crack of thunder halted the event. When the lightning hold was cleared, the track was muddy and heavy. Hunter and Jett did not see one another for most of the race until a final lap crash, when Jett was submarined by RJ Hampshire, bunched the top five up and had them crossing the line together.

Statistically, the two brothers remain about as even as possible with both finishing second in their New Jersey divisional heats. Jett had the edge at the line and finished second to Hunter’s third.

Hunter had an opportunity to wrap up the championship in New Jersey, but Max Anstie had other thoughts. Winning the first Supercross race in his career, Anstie kept the points close enough to push the battle to Nashville, where Hunter will be crowned the 250 East champion.

Previous Nashville Winners

450s
2019: Eli Tomac

250s
2019: Martin Davalos

By the Numbers

New Jersey
Atlanta
Glendale
Seattle
Detroit
Indianapolis
Daytona
Arlington
Oakland
Tampa
Houston
Anaheim 2
San Diego

