Top 10 Indy 500s, No. 10: A.J. Foyt wins after Andy Granatelli’s famous turbine car fails

By Apr 28, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

(Editor’s note: NBC Sports has selected the Top 10 Indy 500s of All-Time through an esteemed panel of former drivers, broadcasters, journalists and historians. The countdown begins today and will run through the 107th Indianapolis 500.)

The 1967 Indianapolis 500 was worth waiting for – and not just because the race resumed the day after its original date when rain halted the action through 18 laps.

The delay only heightened the anticipation about whether Andy Granatelli’s famed turbine car could stomp the field as an engineering marvel in a race known for its innovation and technology.

With an aircraft design and side-mounted engine, the No. 40 Granatelli-Turbine driven by Parnelli Jones was the talk of May 1967 at IMS.

INDY 500 PRIMER: Questions and answers for the world’s biggest race

“Full marks to Andy for doing it,” said 1966 Indy 500 winner and two-time Formula One champion Graham Hill. “It’s a hell of a gamble, and it’s paid off, and he deserves every credit. I’m only sorry I didn’t think of it first.

A.J. Foyt estimated that his No. 14 Coyote-Ford had half the horsepower of Granatelli’s engine – but “Super Tex” also presciently predicted Jones’ gearbox would break.

After qualifying sixth, Jones whipped into the lead past pole-sitter Mario Andretti on the first lap.

Over the next two days, Jones led 171 of the first 196 laps – until his car fatefully began slowing on the backstretch during Lap 197.

“It was like all of a sudden you took it out of gear, and that was it,” Jones said. “It was sickening.”

The culprit was a $6 ball bearing in the gearbox that Granatelli had worried would fail because of its size.

Foyt inherited the lead, but there was more drama ahead. A four-car accident unfolded off Turn 4 on his final lap, but he drove through it for the third of his four Indy 500 wins.

“I made a couple of zig-zags and lost them in the smoke,” said Foyt, who delivered the first win for Goodyear tires since 1919. “I dropped to second gear and said, ‘Whoever I hit, I’m going to hit them hard enough that I drive past the start-finish line.’ I couldn’t believe when I came out of the cloud of smoke, there was nobody sitting there.”

Jones, who won Indy in 1963, never raced at the Brickyard again. After being crashed in practice before the 1968 Indy 500, the No. 40 spent time on display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

NBC Sports has ranked the Top 10 Indy 500s through a panel that judged through scores of 1-20 in five categories: quality of racing, memorable moments, strength of competition, historical impact and spectacle.

Here’s a look at No. 10 on the list:

Year: 1967

Winner: A.J. Foyt

Margin of victory: Two laps

Lead changes: Eight among three drivers

Cautions: Ten

Other contenders: Aside from Foyt (who led 27 laps) and Parnelli Jones (171), Dan Gurney was the only other leader, pacing two laps before retiring in 21st with a failed piston. … The race is regarded to have one of the strongest fields in Indy 500 history with nine former or eventual Indy 500 winners and six former or eventual F1 champions. It also included three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Cale Yarborough (who placed 17th) and 14-time Cup winner LeeRoy Yarbrough (27th).

Winning move: Foyt took first when Parnelli Jones’ dominant car broke with three laps remaining.

Nashville Supercross by the numbers: Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb take their battle south

By Apr 28, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT
Nashville Supercross numbers
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
0 Comments

The Monster Energy Supercross Series will race at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee for only the second time in their history so the statistical numbers are a little thinfor this venue. Notably, the two riders with the best chance of winning the 2023 stood on the podium together with Eli Tomac scoring his fourth win of that season and Cooper Webb’s third-place result keeping him on track to become the 2019 Supercross champion.

Nashville Supercross numbers
Eli Tomac survived a qualification crash and muddy conditions in the NJ Main to hold onto the red plate. – Feld Motor Sports

It wasn’t an easy day for Tomac. With engine problems in his heat, Tomac was pushed into the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). Tomac’s engine was smoking in that race as well, but he held on to make the feature and become the first rider in more than six years to win a main after advancing from the LCQ. Most recently, Ryan Dungey had performed the feat in 2013 in Anaheim.

Once he was in the big show, Tomac found his rhythm and beat Blake Baggett by nearly 12 seconds.

Webb’s day was not without its own drama. He crashed on the first lap of his heat but was given a mulligan with a complete race restart. He finished second in his heat to Joey Savatgy and was third in the main.

Chase Sexton also has a Nashville podium to his credit after finishing 3.5 seconds behind Martin Davalos in the 250 East division.

The three top points’ earners this year have dominated the podium, taking nearly 70 percent of the available positions on the box (29 of 42). Those three shared the podium in five of the first 10 rounds, but have not repeated the feat since Detroit.

Their dominance has been interrupted by a surging Justin Barcia, who took the top spot in the NBC Power Rankings following the Atlanta race and held onto it through New Jersey. Barcia easily slots into fourth in terms of podiums earned with six to Ken Roczen’s four, but the battle in the championship standings is much closer with six points separating them with three rounds remaining in their quest to finish fourth.

Roczen finished eighth in Nashville in 2019; Barcia was 19th.

Nashville Supercross numbers
Max Anstie was hoping for a mud race this year and when he got it, he won. – Feld Motor Sports

In the 250 class, the heralded battle between Hunter and Jett Lawrence was literally rained on. As that division lined up to start their main and bolt of lightning and crack of thunder halted the event. When the lightning hold was cleared, the track was muddy and heavy. Hunter and Jett did not see one another for most of the race until a final lap crash, when Jett was submarined by RJ Hampshire, bunched the top five up and had them crossing the line together.

Statistically, the two brothers remain about as even as possible with both finishing second in their New Jersey divisional heats. Jett had the edge at the line and finished second to Hunter’s third.

Hunter had an opportunity to wrap up the championship in New Jersey, but Max Anstie had other thoughts. Winning the first Supercross race in his career, Anstie kept the points close enough to push the battle to Nashville, where Hunter will be crowned the 250 East champion.

Previous Nashville Winners

450s
2019: Eli Tomac

250s
2019: Martin Davalos

By the Numbers

New Jersey
Atlanta
Glendale
Seattle
Detroit
Indianapolis
Daytona
Arlington
Oakland
Tampa
Houston
Anaheim 2
San Diego

More SuperMotocross coverage

How to Watch: Nashville Supercross
Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger detail New Jersey injuries
Justin Barcia on becoming an avatar
Nate Thrasher injured at Atlanta
Power Rankings after New Jersey
Results and points after New Jersey
Justin Barcia wins muddy New Jersey race

How to Watch: New Jersey Supercross
Return uncertain for Christian Craig, Stilez Robertson
Power Rankings after Atlanta
Results and points after Atlanta
Chase Sexton wins Atlanta, back in the hunt

Read more about SuperMotocross

Supercross Nashville Round 15
Saturday’s Supercross Round 15 in Nashville: How to watch, start times,...
Cianciarulo Plessinger injuries
Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger detail New Jersey injuries
SuperMotocross Power Rankings Jersey
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after New Jersey: The top 20 settle in...