Cooper Webb injured in Nashville Supercross heat; transported to hospital after helmet hit

By Apr 29, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT
0 Comments

Racing against Monster Energy Supercross points leader Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb crashed on the first lap of Heat 1 in the Nashville round at Nissan Stadium and suffered an injury that required him to be transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

After losing traction with his front wheel, Webb was hit by Adam Cianciarulo, whose Kawasaki ran over Webb’s helmet with hard contact at speed. Webb was helped to the Alpinestars medical cart and was sitting up as they entered the tunnel. He hugged his KTM team members and father before being put on a stretcher that was loaded into an ambulance for the trip to the hospital.

“We were riding each other pretty aggressively there in Turn 2 and Turn 3,” Tomac told NBC Sports’ Will Christien after winning the heat. “In Turn 2, Cooper came up the inside, and I tried to do the similar thing. We didn’t make contact, but then he washed his front end out, and I happened to be looking back to see if he did fully hit the ground, and I believe Adam clipped him. Obviously, that is unfortunate. It changes a lot of things for us.”

Webb entered the round 11 points behind Tomac and still had a solid opportunity to close the gap with three rounds remaining. While Tomac attained his position with seven wins, Webb was in second with consistency in earning nine podiums in the first 14 rounds.

His streak of top-five finishes in 14 consecutive rounds to start the 2023 season ended as he missed the main event in Nashville, effectively quashing his hopes of winning a third championship. Webb is now third in the standings and 34 points behind.

Though he was alert and standing shortly after the crash, Webb was in obvious pain.

The extent of injury was unknown for Webb, who won Supercrosss title in 2019 and 2021.

Team manager Ian Harrison issued a statement on Webb: “The team’s first concern is always for the rider. We are hoping everything will turn out OK, but of course after seeing the crash and Cooper getting transported to the hospital, we are devasted as a team.”

Webb’s crash was one of several during a rough Saturday on a tricky track at Nissan Stadium for star riders in the 450 category. Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia also took hard falls Saturday.

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders
Christian Craig, elbow
Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | May return before the end of 2023
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Malcolm Stewart, knee
Colt Nichols, head | returned at Glendale

250 riders
Stilez Robertson, leg
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Jalek Swoll, arm
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist
Austin Forkner, knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part
Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta

 

Read more about SuperMotocross

Chase Sexton Nashville Supercross
Chase Sexton wins Nashville Supercross; Hunter Lawrence clinches 250 East...
Roczen Today Show
Ken Roczen teaches NBC Today Show’s Joe Fryer about Supercross
Nashville Supercross numbers
Nashville Supercross by the numbers: Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb take their battle...

Chase Sexton wins Nashville Supercross; Hunter Lawrence clinches 250 East title

By Apr 29, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chase Sexton kept his name in the 450 championship conversation with his fourth win of the season in Round 15 of Monster Energy Supercross at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, in a race marred by a hard crash and injury for title contender Cooper Webb.

With his win, Sexton moved into second in the standings and is 18 points behind defending series champion Eli Tomac.

Webb, who missed the main event, fell to third, 34 points behind. The status of his injury was uncertain Saturday.

Tomac hoped to take full advantage of Webb’s absence. He grabbed his sixth holeshot of the season but had a big moment while leading through 5 minutes. His front tire dug in the dirt on a landing and nearly threw him over the handlebars. That near-miss seemingly tamed his aggression and allowed Sexton to shave 3 seconds off in the next few laps. At the halfway point, Sexton swept around Tomac for the lead.

“I just wanted to be consistent and hit my marks,” Sexton told NBC Sports Will Christien. “I didn’t get the best start, but I made my way up and saw Eli offline, wanted to click off good laps and get close. With the track being this sketchy, it’s hard to be out front the whole time and for me it allowed me to see some different lines. That was a tough track, but I felt super smooth, really locked in and I feel like I’m making big strides.”

RESULTS: How they finished in the 450 Overall in Nashville

Tomac finished runner-up for the second consecutive week and earned his fifth podium in the last six rounds. Next week the series will head to his home track in Denver before the season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tomac excels in races at elevation, making him a favorite to win a third championship and his second consecutive.

“We launched out of the start there; had two great starts during the day,” Tomac told NBC Sports Daniel Blair. “I was trying to do what I can, and honestly I had a bobble in the whoops and that is when I started to take it easy. The track got really torn up, and Chase was riding really good, so I was just riding in my zone.”

Ken Roczen (third) scored his third conesecutive podium but still wanted more.

“That was a bummer,” Roczen said. “I completely botched my start, and my first two laps were probably my worst all year. I was just going backwards at the beginning. I wasn’t riding my best, either. I’m stoked to get away with third place. Podiums are tough to get out there on a tricky track. It claimed a couple of guys, so I just played it safe.”

Justin Barcia, last week’s winner in New Jersey, crashed at the halfway point when he cased a jump. Barcia was carted off the track holding his left shoulder. He finished 21st and is now 13 points behind Roczen in their battle to finish fourth.

Colt Nichols and Justin Hill rounded out the top five.

Cooper Webb went down on Lap 1 of Heat 1 and was run into by Adam Cianciarulo, whose front wheel made hard contact with Webb’s helmet. Webb was helped to the Alpinestars medical cart.

Webb was taken to the hospital for evaluation and did not start the main.

Heat 2 continued to take a toll. Early in that race, Jason Anderson cross-rutted and was pitched off the front of his bike. An earlier incident in qualification injured his left shoulder. He was unable to finish his heat and had to race his way into the main via the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ).

Hunter Lawrence didn’t need to win the Nashville 250 East Supercross race to take the championship, but he wanted the victory. Needing only a 20th or better, Lawrence cruised behind Jordon Smith and waited until that rider made a mistake by jumping off course. Once out front, Lawrence clicked off the final laps and won his seventh race in nine rounds of the season.

Lawrence will head to the season finale in Salt Lake City with only one thing in mind. In their final head-to-head battle on a 250 bike, Hunter and Jett Lawrence will fight for supremacy in the East/West Showdown.

After receiving congratulations from his competitors on the track, Hunter headed to the mechanics area, gently placed his bike on the ground and hugged Jett, who is expected to wrap up the 250 West division next week in Denver.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Lawrence said. “Everyone that is with me now was with me when I was at my lowest, so this is incredible. I can’t say I ever dreamed of this as a kid because I didn’t know this was possible. I’m choked up; this is surreal.”

Click here for 250 overall results

Returning from injury only two rounds ago, Jo Shimoda stood on the podium for the first time this season with a second-place finish. While Lawrence was following Smith in the opening laps, Shimoda seemed to have the faster bike. Even after Lawrence took the lead, Shimoda refused to fall back significantly and finished less than four seconds behind.

“The last couple of months was a lot of couch sitting, and it wasn’t fun,” Shimoda said. “Just to be out here is awesome to me. We’ll just keep pushing and do this thing.”

Smith’s last win was 2018 in Daytona. He was leading until he jumped off course and handed over the top spot to Lawrence on Lap 6.

“The Yamaha got off to a good start,” Smith said. “That felt good. I’ve been struggling with the starts as of late and we did a lot this week. … That’s where I want to be, battling for the win. I just have to eliminate those mistakes, but I’m not going to take these podiums for granted. It’s been a while since I’ve been consistently up here.”

Haiden Deegan finished fourth and earned his sixth top-five.

Last week’s winner Max Anstie rounded out the top five.

2023 Race Recaps

New Jersey: Justin Barcia wins muddy race; first in two years
Atlanta: Chase Sexton is back in the championship picture
Glendale: Eli Tomac wins 51st, breaks tie with James Stewart
Seattle: Tomac wins and ties Cooper Webb for first
Detroit: Chase Sexton inherits win after Aaron Plessinger falls
Indianapolis: Ken Roczen gets first win in more than a year
Daytona: Tomac extends Daytona record with seventh win
Arlington: Webb wins for second time, closes to two of Tomac
Oakland: Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael with 48 wins
Tampa: Webb gets first 2023 win
Houston: Tomac bounces back from A2 crash to win third race of 2023
Anaheim 2: Triple Crown produces new winners Sexton, Levi Kitchen
San Diego: Tomac, Jett Lawrence double down
Anaheim 1: Tomac wins opener for the first time

More SuperMotocross coverage

Ken Roczen teaches NBC Today Show’s Joe Fryer about Supercross
Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger detail New Jersey injuries
Justin Barcia on becoming an avatar
Nate Thrasher injured at Atlanta
Power Rankings after New Jersey
Results and points after New Jersey
Justin Barcia wins muddy New Jersey race

Read more about SuperMotocross

Cooper Webb Nashville injury
Cooper Webb injured in Nashville Supercross heat; transported to hospital...
Roczen Today Show
Ken Roczen teaches NBC Today Show’s Joe Fryer about Supercross
Nashville Supercross numbers
Nashville Supercross by the numbers: Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb take their battle...