Cooper Webb suffers injury in Nashville Supercross heat

By Apr 29, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT
Webb Nashville injury
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
Racing against Monster Energy Supercross points’ leader Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb crashed on Lap 1 of Heat 1 in the Nashville round at Nissan Stadium and suffered an injury that required him to be transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. After losing traction with his front wheel, Webb was run over by Adam Cianciarulo, whose Kawasaki ran over Webb’s back and then made hard contact with his helmet. Webb was helped to the Alpinestars medical cart and was sitting up as they entered the tunnel.

“We were riding each other pretty aggressively there in Turn 2 and Turn 3,” Tomac told NBC Sports’ Will Christien. “In Turn 2, Cooper came up the inside and I tried to do the similar thing. We didn’t make contact, but then he washed his front end out and I happened to be looking back to see if he did fully hit the ground and I believe Adam clipped him. Obviously that is unfortunate. It changes a lot of things for us.”

Webb entered the round 11 points behind Tomac and still had a solid opportunity to close the gap with three rounds remaining. While Tomac attained his position with seven wins, Webb is in second with consistency. Webb earned nine podiums in the first 14 rounds and is the only rider to sweep the top five to this point in the season. That will come to an end as he was unable to line up for the main.

Webb was alert and standing before being transported to the hospital, but in obvious pain and devastated by the turn of events.

The extent of Webb’s injury is not yet known, but missing a round will seriously damage his hope of winning a third championship in the past five years. Webb won the Supercross title in 2019 and 2021, which gained him the distinction of being the odd man in just prior to winning at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Team manager Ian Harrison issued a statement on Webb: “The team’s first concern is always for the rider. We are hoping everything will turn out okay, but of course after seeing the crash and Cooper getting transported to the hospital, we are devasted as a team.”

Check back for further information.

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders
Christian Craig, elbow
Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | May return before the end of 2023
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Malcolm Stewart, knee
Colt Nichols, head | returned at Glendale

250 riders
Stilez Robertson, leg
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Jalek Swoll, arm
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist
Austin Forkner, knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part
Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta

 

Ken Roczen teaches NBC Today Show’s Joe Fryer about Supercross

By Apr 28, 2023, 10:00 PM EDT
Roczen Today Show
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
Ken Roczen traded in his racing helmet for a professor’s chapeaux last weekend when the Monster Energy Supercross Series visited Northern New Jersey for Round 14, in the shadow of New York City, and that gave him the opportunity to matriculate NBC Today Show reporter Joe Fryer in the finer arts of motorcycle racing. The result of this higher education can be seen Saturday morning, April 29 (7 a.m. – 9 a.m.), on the weekend edition of the Today Show on your local affiliate.

“I had never ridden a dirt bike,” Fryer said during the segment. “I have to admit I was a little scared. Didn’t sleep super easy last night. When you have Ken giving you instructions, you’ve just got to take your time; follow the instructions – ease into it. Do it gently. You can do it. It’s a huge confidence booster for me to know that, no I didn’t go super-fast, [and] I’m not going to be competing anytime soon, but I can actually do it with my feet off the ground, without crashing – without stalling the bike. It was awesome.”

While visiting New York City, Roczen also had an opportunity to visit the Empire State Building. During this visit, he hauled his bike to the top of the observation tower and engaged the switch to light the building.

“Obviously that was [Fryer’s] first time and he did great because he had super good clutch control and throttle control,” Roczen said. “It’s not easy. It comes second nature to us of course, but for people who have not sat on a dirt bike before, it can be a little intimidating with all of the cameras around, but I had a lot of fun teaching.”

Roczen did more than teach the NBC freshman in the New York metropolitan area; he had a few lessons for the upper classmen as well.

On a muddy track, Roczen outlasted the competition and was one of only four riders who finished on the lead lap. Roczen’s third-place finish in that round was his second consecutive podium finish and his 13th top-10 of 2023 with a new team and manufacturer. His deal with Suzuki and HEP Ecstar Motorsports was finalized in the late stages of the offseason.

