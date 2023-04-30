Supercross 2023: Results and points after Nashville

By Apr 30, 2023, 2:48 PM EDT
From muddy conditions in New Jersey to a dry daytime race in Nashville, the Monster Energy Supercross results were shaken up at Nissan Stadium in Round 15 of the season as Chase Sexton earned his fourth win of the season.

Eli Tomac grabbed the holeshot, but Chase Sexton won the Nashville race. – Feld Motor Sports

The three championship contenders each had radically different experiences in Nashville, with the most dramatic event coming in the first heat. On Lap 1 Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb were embroiled in a battle for first. Webb dove inside of Tomac in Turn 1 and startled him, which pushed him slightly out of the groove. Tomac returned the favor in Turn 3, but when Webb pushed wide, he lost traction with his front wheel and crashed. With nowhere to go, Adam Cianciarulo ran over Webb’s helmet at speed.

Webb was alert and standing before being transported to the hospital for evaluation. On Sunday morning following the race, Webb announced he is forced to end his Supercross season with a concussion.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Results; Click here for 250 Results

After a series of mistakes seemed to drop Sexton from the title hunt, including numerous crashes and the loss of points for jumping in a red cross flag section, Sexton has ridden perfectly in two of the last three rounds with wins at Atlanta and Nashville. Sexton assumed second place in the championship with Webb’s injury and the Nashville Supercross results shaved three points off Tomac’s lead.

With an 18-point gap, Tomac needs to make a mistake in one of the final two rounds to allow Sexton to have a shot at the title.

Tomac finished second in Nashville and after the race indicated he would be content to podium in Denver and Salt Lake City in the final two rounds. Finishing in the top three has become a regular habit for the defending champion because he’s stood on the box 11 times in 15 rounds. He has also finished outside the top five twice.

After earning only two in the first 12 rounds, Ken Roczen scored his third consecutive podium with a third-place finish. In the post-race news conference he indicated that the reason for his improvement is that he’s riding more relaxed and is back to having fun after his move to Suzuki.

Click here for 450 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

Colt Nichols earned his first top five of the season four rounds after returning to the series following a head injury. Even with the missed races, Nichols sits 12th in the standings, well inside the mark needed to qualify for the for the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship.

In fifth at Nashville in Supercross Round 15, Justin Hill also earned his first top-five of 2023, improving on his previous best result of seventh in Detroit. His brother Josh Hill finished 10th, making this the second time in 2023 they both scored top-10s in the same race. Their first pair of top-10s came at Detroit.

Jason Anderson narrowly missed the top five in sixth, but considering he was forced to work his way into the main through the Last Chance Qualifier, he wasn’t complaining. Anderson crashed hard in his heat and failed to finish that race.

Click here for 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

Hunter Lawrence clinched his 250 East championship in style. He stalked Jordon Smith in the early stages of the Nashville Supercross race and when Smith jumped wide on Lap 6 of 17, the result of his lost momentum handed the lead to Lawrence. The eventual champion wasn’t able to ride away from the field, however. Jo Shimoda stayed within four seconds of the leader as Lawrence managed the gap to keep from making a mistake.

Jo Shimoda kept Hunter Lawrence honest during the Nashville main. – Feld Motor Sports

Shimoda missed the first part of the season with a broken collarbone and he’s had a reason to be happy in each of the last three rounds he’s made. Shimoda scored a top-five in his first race back in Atlanta, won the 250 East heat race last week in New Jersey and scored his first podium of 2023 with the second-place finish this week.

The championship results would look different if Shimoda had made all of the Supercross rounds leading into Nashville.

Click here for 250 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

Smith salvaged a third-place finish to earn his fifth podium of the year. He acknowledged the need to eradicate his mistakes, but after a few tough years is happy to be standing on the box with increased regularity.

Smith’s teammate Haiden Deegan had the fastest bike during the last few laps, but he could not quite close the gap on third. He sent his Yamaha into the final turn hard, but came up a second shy of earning his fourth podium of his freshman season.

Click here for 250 Overall results | 250 East Rider Points | 250 Combined Rider Points

Last week’s winner, Max Anstie finished fifth to score his eighth top five in nine 250 East rounds. He finished second in his heat to Lawrence.

Tom Vialle earned five top-10s in the first six rounds until he fell off the pace in the last two. He got back in the rhythm with a seventh-place finish in Nashville Supercross race, but the result was in question in his heat. Vialle was penalized for jumping in a red cross flag section of the track, but was still credited with sixth.

Chase Sexton wins Nashville Supercross; Hunter Lawrence clinches 250 East title

By Apr 29, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT
Chase Sexton kept his name in the 450 championship conversation with his fourth win of the season in Round 15 of Monster Energy Supercross at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, in a race marred by a hard crash and injury for title contender Cooper Webb.

With his win, Sexton moved into second in the standings and is 18 points behind defending series champion Eli Tomac.

Webb, who missed the main event, fell to third, 34 points behind. The status of his injury was uncertain Saturday.

Tomac hoped to take full advantage of Webb’s absence. He grabbed his sixth holeshot of the season but had a big moment while leading through 5 minutes. His front tire dug in the dirt on a landing and nearly threw him over the handlebars. That near-miss seemingly tamed his aggression and allowed Sexton to shave 3 seconds off in the next few laps. At the halfway point, Sexton swept around Tomac for the lead.

“I just wanted to be consistent and hit my marks,” Sexton told NBC Sports Will Christien. “I didn’t get the best start, but I made my way up and saw Eli offline, wanted to click off good laps and get close. With the track being this sketchy, it’s hard to be out front the whole time and for me it allowed me to see some different lines. That was a tough track, but I felt super smooth, really locked in and I feel like I’m making big strides.”

RESULTS: How they finished in the 450 Overall in Nashville

Tomac finished runner-up for the second consecutive week and earned his fifth podium in the last six rounds. Next week the series will head to his home track in Denver before the season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tomac excels in races at elevation, making him a favorite to win a third championship and his second consecutive.

“We launched out of the start there; had two great starts during the day,” Tomac told NBC Sports Daniel Blair. “I was trying to do what I can, and honestly I had a bobble in the whoops and that is when I started to take it easy. The track got really torn up, and Chase was riding really good, so I was just riding in my zone.”

Ken Roczen (third) scored his third conesecutive podium but still wanted more.

“That was a bummer,” Roczen said. “I completely botched my start, and my first two laps were probably my worst all year. I was just going backwards at the beginning. I wasn’t riding my best, either. I’m stoked to get away with third place. Podiums are tough to get out there on a tricky track. It claimed a couple of guys, so I just played it safe.”

Justin Barcia, last week’s winner in New Jersey, crashed at the halfway point when he cased a jump. Barcia was carted off the track holding his left shoulder. He finished 21st and is now 13 points behind Roczen in their battle to finish fourth.

Colt Nichols and Justin Hill rounded out the top five.

Cooper Webb went down on Lap 1 of Heat 1 and was run into by Adam Cianciarulo, whose front wheel made hard contact with Webb’s helmet. Webb was helped to the Alpinestars medical cart.

Webb was taken to the hospital for evaluation and did not start the main.

Heat 2 continued to take a toll. Early in that race, Jason Anderson cross-rutted and was pitched off the front of his bike. An earlier incident in qualification injured his left shoulder. He was unable to finish his heat and had to race his way into the main via the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ).

Hunter Lawrence didn’t need to win the Nashville 250 East Supercross race to take the championship, but he wanted the victory. Needing only a 20th or better, Lawrence cruised behind Jordon Smith and waited until that rider made a mistake by jumping off course. Once out front, Lawrence clicked off the final laps and won his seventh race in nine rounds of the season.

Lawrence will head to the season finale in Salt Lake City with only one thing in mind. In their final head-to-head battle on a 250 bike, Hunter and Jett Lawrence will fight for supremacy in the East/West Showdown.

After receiving congratulations from his competitors on the track, Hunter headed to the mechanics area, gently placed his bike on the ground and hugged Jett, who is expected to wrap up the 250 West division next week in Denver.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Lawrence said. “Everyone that is with me now was with me when I was at my lowest, so this is incredible. I can’t say I ever dreamed of this as a kid because I didn’t know this was possible. I’m choked up; this is surreal.”

Click here for 250 overall results

Returning from injury only two rounds ago, Jo Shimoda stood on the podium for the first time this season with a second-place finish. While Lawrence was following Smith in the opening laps, Shimoda seemed to have the faster bike. Even after Lawrence took the lead, Shimoda refused to fall back significantly and finished less than four seconds behind.

“The last couple of months was a lot of couch sitting, and it wasn’t fun,” Shimoda said. “Just to be out here is awesome to me. We’ll just keep pushing and do this thing.”

Smith’s last win was 2018 in Daytona. He was leading until he jumped off course and handed over the top spot to Lawrence on Lap 6.

“The Yamaha got off to a good start,” Smith said. “That felt good. I’ve been struggling with the starts as of late and we did a lot this week. … That’s where I want to be, battling for the win. I just have to eliminate those mistakes, but I’m not going to take these podiums for granted. It’s been a while since I’ve been consistently up here.”

Haiden Deegan finished fourth and earned his sixth top-five.

Last week’s winner Max Anstie rounded out the top five.

