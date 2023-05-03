Jimmie Johnson unsure of Indy 500, Rolex 24 return, but NASCAR will be top priority in 2024

By May 3, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson Indy 2024
Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The door seems open for Jimmie Johnson to return to the Indy 500 or other cars and series in 2024 — even after aligning with Toyota in NASCAR.

But his work schedule at Legacy Motor Club might be too busy for the seven-time Cup Series champion to venture outside stock cars.

After retiring from full-time NASCAR after the 2020 season, Johnson has raced in IndyCar (part time in 2021, full time last year including his Indy 500 debut) and IMSA (the Rolex 24 at Daytona and other endurance races in ‘210-22).

But this year, the Garage 56 Camaro in the 24 Hours of Le Mans will mark his only extracurricular activity beyond a few Cup starts with Legacy Motor Club, the NASCAR team he now co-owns.

Johnson has yet to firm up his 2024 schedule (“we certainly keep an open ear to other opportunities”), but during the Tuesday unveiling of LMC’s new deal with Toyota Racing Development starting next year, he indicated multiple times that management of Legacy Motor Club is his first priority.

“I honestly don’t know at this stage,” Johnson said when asked by NBC Sports if he might return to IMSA or IndyCar next season. “I know my schedule for this year, which will include the Garage 56 program. Obviously, I’m very excited to go and have my first attempt at Le Mans with my friends from Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR.

“From a time commitment standpoint and being a proud co-owner of this team and being a part of this organization, my focus really is on what needs to happen for this team. I’m happy to hold a steering wheel, and we’ll certainly look at any and all opportunities to try. My focus really needs to be how it helps this team, so I think I’ll have to use that filter as I look at opportunities in the future and take it from there.”

Johnson and team owner Chip Ganassi have indicated he could have raced again for Honda in the Indy 500 this year despite his current ties in Cup to Chevrolet (a relationship that began when Johnson, 47, joined the General Motors racing fold as a teenager).

After the new deal with LMC and Toyota, sources close to the situation have told NBC Sports that Johnson would be allowed to race other series next year if he chooses.

TRD’s general policy has been to allow drivers to race in other series where Toyota isn’t a rival competitor. That would permit Johnson crossing over to IndyCar (Johnson drove a Dallara-Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing the past two years, and Chevrolet is the other engine manufacturer) and IMSA (Toyota races a Lexus in the GT divisions, but there would be no conflicts in the prototype categories).

Of course, Toyota’s first priority would be for Johnson to climb behind the wheel of a Camry in the Cup Series for the first time in 2024.

“We’re partnered with Jimmie as an owner first and foremost,” TRD president David Wilson said during the news conference Tuesday. “As a boots on the ground guy. Jimmie and (co-owner) Maury (Gallagher) are at this every day. It’s Jimmie’s day job to put the pieces in place to build that foundation. Everything on top of that is icing on the cake.

“If Jimmie decides that he’d like to run a race here or there in a Toyota Camry, I think we can make that happen, and we’d like nothing more.”

Johnson has made two Cup starts this season (the Daytona 500 and Circuit of the Americas) and will make at least two more with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the inaugural Chicago Street Race.

With his starts tied in part to bringing sponsorship to LMC, it seems likely he would make at least a few Cup starts next year with Toyota – when he can break away from his day job of overseeing the commercial side of the team.

Those commitments curtail the likelihood of side projects for Johnson, who is known for his intense preparation. Trying to balance a Rolex 24 or Indy 500 start while getting a new manufacturer off the ground with LMC would be extremely difficult.

“My focus is heavily skewed to front office, marketing, branding and partner relations,” Johnson said. “It’s occupied a ton of time. Our competition department, I have check in points, and they’re a phone call away. That group is rock solid.

“It’s been more front office than competition, and that’s funny, because as a driver, I didn’t pay much attention to the front office. But the last few years in my journey, leaving Hendrick and going to IndyCar, I was able to see the other side and how exhilarating and rewarding it is. Maury, I love drafting him and learning from him in this process. It’s a great journey. I’m a competitor at heart, and I’ll put in the time and do what it takes to win.”

Johnson and his business team brokered the Carvana sponsorship that secured his IndyCar ride — one of many examples in his growth as a businessman off the track. Chip Ganassi encouraged Johnson to pursue team management and ownership after being impressed by Johnson’s diligence.

Wilson, who said he has enjoyed getting to known Johnson on a personal level after being a garage acquaintance, echoed that viewpoint Tuesday in recalling his reaction to the announcement of Johnson becoming a team owner last November at Phoenix Raceway.

“I was honestly skeptical,” Wilson said. “Ehhh, Jimmie’s going to put his name on it? Good for him. What has impressed me to no end is the level at which Jimmie is committed to this organization and to Maury. He is working his butt off, and it’s really impressive. It’s given us the confidence that he and Maury are going to continue to build and get better and are the right partners for Toyota.”

2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Nashville: Eli Tomac retakes the top spot

By May 2, 2023, 6:09 PM EDT
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
Nearly every position among the top 20 changed hands in the SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Nashville with Eli Tomac reassuming the lead and last week’s most powerful rider Justin Barcia dropping dramatically after crashing on Lap 8 and finishing 21st. This was a sharp contrast to last week when practically none of the top 20 riders changed positions.

SuperMotocross Power Rankings Nashville
Chase Sexton has ridden to victory in two of the last three rounds with perfect races. – Feld Motor Sports

The 2023 Supercross championship was radically altered last week in the first 450 heat when Cooper Webb’s front wheel washed out in the third turn. When he went to the ground, his helmet was struck at speed by Adam Cianciarulo and the result was a concussion that will put an end to his 2023 Supercross campaign. Most of the remaining riders in the top five in SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Nashville are ones who have shown consistent speed.

The NBC SuperMotocross Power Rankings look at the past 45 days for the 450SX division, which includes races from Daytona through Nashville and during that span, Tomac has been almost perfect in podium finishes in his heats and mains. An eighth-place result in the Indianapolis main is the only time he’s been outside the top five and as long as he continues to ride that well in the next two rounds, there is not going to be any question about the championship.

Chase Sexton is 18 points behind Tomac with two rounds remaining. His focus remains on overcoming that deficit, but that is not the most important thing for Sexton, who will need a mistake by Tomac in order to take the title. But in a very large sense, Sexton has already done what he needs to do. After several consecutive races with mistakes, he rode perfectly at Atlanta and Nashville in the last three rounds and that will give him some momentum heading into the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series.

MORE: Chase Sexton moves into second after Cooper Webb injured

Ken Roczen was involved in a spirited battle for fourth in the points’ standings with Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson heading into this week. Accidents for those two riders in Nashville, in addition to the injury sustained by Webb, have changed his focus. He now has a chance to end the season third in points, which is not something most experts would have expected at the beginning of 2023 when Roczen made the move to Suzuki. His third-place finish in Nashville is his third consecutive podium.

With seven consecutive top-five finishes from Daytona through his New Jersey win, Barcia was the hottest rider on the circuit. He picked up where he left off with a heat win ahead of Sexton and Roczen, but an accident in the Nashville main earned minimal points both in the SuperMotocross Power Rankings and championship.

With Webb’s injury, Cianciarulo ranks fifth among active riders despite missing several rounds in the middle of the season. Cianciarulo is fighting previous injuries and a mental state that proves challenging each week. As soon as he breaks into the top five the floodgates will open and Cianciarulo’s confidence will be restored. For now, he’s finished between sixth and 10th in 10 of the 12 rounds he’s made.

Rising to eighth, Colt Nichols scored his first top five of the season in Nashville with a fourth-place result. He missed four rounds from Daytona through Seattle with an injury but has earned three top-10s in the four races since he returned.

450 Rankings

This
Week		 Driver Power
Avg.		 Last
Week		 Diff.
1. Eli Tomac 88.58 4 3
2. Chase Sexton 88.00 2 0
3. Ken Roczen 83.00 5 2
4. Justin Barcia 80.17 1 -3
5. Cooper Webb
injured		 78.00 3 -2
6. Adam Cianciarulo 72.50 7 1
7. Aaron Plessinger
injured		 67.88 8 1
8. Colt Nichols 65.50 10 2
9. Dean Wilson 63.50 12 3
10. Justin Hill 61.50 11 1
11. Jason Anderson 58.67 9 -2
12. Kyle Chisholm 52.42 16 4
13. Josh Hill 47.75 14 1
14. Shane McElrath 46.58 13 -1
15. Benny Bloss 45.82 15 0
16. Fredrik Noren 43.73 18 2
17. Logan Karnow 42.40 21 4
18. Kevin Moranz 41.00 19 1
19. Chase Marquier 40.83 20 1
20. Grant Harlan 40.33 17 -3

Supercross 450 Points

Hunter Lawrence clinched the 205 East championship last week in style by winning his heat and the main. He will enter the season finale with only one thought in mind and that will be to beat his brother Jett Lawrence in the East/West Shootout and finish the season with a clear lead in season victories. Hunter and Jett can still end the season with seven wins apiece and both riders have been almost perfect in heat races as well.

SuperMotocross Power Rankings Nashville
Jo Shimoda has been flying high since his return to the series at Glendale. – Feld Motor Sports

Jo Shimoda has to wonder what the championship would have been like if he had not missed the start of the season to injury. Since returning to action at Atlanta he has had a reason to be happy at the close of each round. He scored a top-five on that hybrid track, won the first heat race of his career in New Jersey and scored a podium last week in Nashville. If the Lawrence brothers worry about one another in Salt Lake City, Shimoda could steal the win.

Haiden Deegan is third among active 250 East riders and he’s accomplished that with a mixture of speed and consistency. In nine rounds, he has a worst finish of eighth and three podiums. He believes he would be better situated in the points if he had been a little more aggressive in the opening rounds, but it is more likely that he needed to get comfortable with this level of competition before he unleashed the beast of his personality.

Supercross 250 Points

Jordon Smith led early in Nashville and had a great opportunity to win. Lawrence did not want to do anything to jeopardize his championship and was not going to press the envelope until several riders retired and guaranteed him at least a 20th-place result. Smith jumped wide midway through the race and lost the lead. He also loss some momentum and allowed Shimoda to get around as well.

Max Anstie was back in his familiar position last week in Nashville. Earning his eighth top-five of the season in nine rounds, the only time he’s stumbled was with a crash in Detroit that sent him to the haulers last in the rundown. As Anstie get increasingly comfortable in the 250 division, he is going to rise even higher in NBC’s SuperMotocross Power Rankings and Nashville was another step in the right direction.

250 Rankings

This
Week		 Driver Power
Avg.		 Last
Week		 Diff.
1. Jett Lawrence – W 91.80 2 1
2. Hunter Lawrence – E 91.15 1 -1
3. Cameron McAdoo – W
injured		 86.25 7 4
4. RJ Hampshire – W 84.80 10 6
5. Jo Shimoda – E 80.67 6 1
6. Nate Thrasher – E
injured		 80.25 4 -2
7. Haiden Deegan – E 79.65 5 -2
8. Levi Kitchen – W 79.20 3 -5
9. Pierce Brown – W 77.00 12 3
10. Jordon Smith – E 76.84 9 -1
11. Max Anstie – E 76.60 8 -3
12. Enzo Lopes – W 75.70 18 6
13. Jeremy Martin – E 74.44 11 -2
14. Max Vohland – W 70.20 13 -1
15. Chris Blose – E 68.45 15 0
16. Tom Vialle – E 67.50 16 0
17. Chance Hymas – E 67.10 17 0
18. Michael Mosiman – E 65.80 19 1
19. Mitchell Oldenburg – W 64.00 14 -5
20. Carson Mumford – W 61.38 20 0

* The NBC Power Rankings assign 100 points to a Main event winner and 90 points for each Heat and Triple Crown win, (Triple Crown wins are included with heat wins below the rider’s name). The points decrement by a percentage equal to the number of riders in the field until the last place rider in each event receives five points. The Power Ranking is the average of these percentage points over the past 45 days for the 450 class and last 90 days for 250s (because of the split nature of their season).

