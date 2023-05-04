Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series will head Saturday night to Round 16 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, with the 2023 championship race essentially down to two riders.

With Cooper Webb sidelined for the final two events because of the concussion he suffered in a Nashville heat race, defending series champion Eli Tomac will enter his hometown round (he hails from Cortez, Colorado) with an 18-point lead over Chase Sexton.

Though Sexton has the momentum from winning at Nashville (his third victory this season and second in the past three races), Tomac thrives in elevation. That would seem to give the edge to the two-time champion at Denver and in the May 13 finale at Salt Lake City, Utah.

Justin Barcia, who won two weeks ago in New Jersey, also is out for the rest of the season after suffering a broken collarbone in a crash during the Nashville main event.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 16 of the 2023 Supercross season at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 16 will begin Saturday at 9 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with a re-air Monday at 1 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 16 at at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

3:05 p.m.: 250 SX Group C Qualifying 1

3:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1

3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 1

3:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

4:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

4:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

4:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying 2

4:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying 2

4:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2

6:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

6:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

6:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2

9:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat 1

9:21 p.m.: 250SX Heat 2

9:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1

9:50 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2

10:22 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier

10:34 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

10:55 p.m.: 250SX Main Event

11:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Eli Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael on Supercross wins list

ROUND 3: Eli Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown

ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston

ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa

ROUND 7: Cooper Webb wins again in Arlington

ROUND 8: Eli Tomac wins Daytona for the seventh time

ROUND 9: Ken Roczen scores first victory since 2022

ROUND 10: Chase Sexton inherits Detroit victory but docked points

ROUND 11: Eli Tomac wins in Seattle, ties Cooper Webb for points lead

ROUND 12: Eli Tomac earns 51st career victory to break tie with James Stewart

ROUND 13: Chase Sexton dominates Atlanta to continue surge

ROUND 14: Justin Barcia triumphs in the New Jersey mud

ROUND 15: Chase Sexton wins as Cooper Webb is injured

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Five things to watch in the 2023 Supercross season

Austin Forkner out for 2023 Supercross season

Malcolm Stewart aims for 450 breakthrough

A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo in 2023

Ken Roczen signs with Suzuki

Hunter and Jett Lawrence walk a fine line with competition and fans

Three talented rookies move up to 450

Jett Lawrence wants to run 450 division for SMX playoffs

