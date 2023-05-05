Joshua Cartwright wins Pulp MX Yamaha LCQ Challenge with huge payday

By May 5, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT
Cartwright LCQ Challenge
Victoria Beaver
DENVER, Colorado – The unsung heroes of the Monster Energy Supercross Series had their day in the sun as Joshua Cartwright pocketed $20,000 for winning the Pulp MX Yamaha LCQ Challenge. The second annual specialty race was open to riders who are outside the top 20 in the points’ standings, and who often get overlooked while the cameras are focusing on Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton and other superstars of the series battling at the front of the field.

Joshua Cartwright pocketed $20,000 for his Pulp MX Yamaha LCQ Challenge victory, one of the biggest paydays of his career. – Victoria Beaver

On Friday after Press Day at Empower Field, the riders who struggle to get into the night show, where the big money is paid, lined up. Lane Shaw grabbed the holeshot. Fredrik Noren took the early lead but crashed at the end of a rhythm section midway through the race. Cartwright inherited the lead and pulled away from the field.

“It’s unbelievable,” Cartwright told NBC Sports after the race. “I got an okay start, got past a couple of people, then Noren went down and I got the lead. The elevation here is gnarly, so I just told myself to breathe. Hit your marks. On the last lap I just doubled stuff. I had an eight second gap, so I was like ‘dude, just get through it.’ ”

Cartwright beat Cade Clason and Chase Marquier, rode into the mechanics area, dropped his bike and crumpled in exhaustion, saying “I’m shot.”

Cartwright has made 12 mains this year, but with a best finish of 14th, (in Detroit and last week in Nashville), he doesn’t garner much press.

Clason has been in 11 mains and his teammate Marquier four. Nearly all of their advancements into the main came via the Last Chance Qualifiers, a no-holds-barred, bare-knuckle slugfest.

“It was really stressful to organize the race and answer all the questions, but now that it’s over, it’s cool,” said race organizer Steve Matthes, who uses his Pulp MX podcast to help spread the word about this tier of rider. “It’s awesome to give these guys some money. I wanted to reward the riders who race all year and didn’t make the mains. The guys who are driving the miles, doing the laps and not getting in the main event. And I think we did a good job of that today. Over $120,000 raised for these guys.”

The LCQ Challenge has been around for five years. The first three years, they tallied points based on their LCQ efforts and paid accordingly, but in 2022 Feld Entertainment, the organizer of the Supercross series, gave them a special race.

The money earned in this race is not incidental. Last year’s second-place finisher, Kevin Moranz took his money and built a supercross test track.

Last year’s race winner, Clason took the money and bought a Club MX sponsorship to help improve his program.

“It’s awesome to hear the guys investing in their programs and putting the money toward good use,” Matthes said. “I love to hear those kinds of stories.”

Top 10 Indy 500s, No. 7: Rick Mears becomes a four-time winner with thrilling pass

By May 5, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
(Editor’s note: NBC Sports has selected the Top 10 Indy 500s of All-Time through an esteemed panel of former drivers, broadcasters, journalists and historians. The countdown continues today and will run through the 107th Indianapolis 500.)

There was history made on many fronts for the 1991 Indianapolis 500 — starting at the front.

Rick Mears became the third four-time winner of the Indy 500, joining legends A.J. Foyt and Al Unser, by winning from his record-setting sixth pole position.

Mears led the first 11 laps but didn’t return to the point until Lap 139, lurking in the typical style of the Team Penske star while Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti, Al Unser Jr., Emerson Fittipaldi and Bobby Rahal took turns at the front.

But the No. 3 Chevrolet put its stamp on the final 150 miles of the race as Mears returned to the Brickyard winners circle where he also had celebrated in 1979, ’84 and ’88.

“When it’s your day, it’s your day, and I never dreamed of getting one here, let alone four,” Mears said. “I’m just tickled to death.”

Michael Andretti led a race-high 97 of 200 laps and dominated the middle section of the race, nearly putting Mears a lap down and out of contention.

“I really didn’t think anybody had anything for me at that point,” Andretti said in 2011. “(Mears’) day would have been over, and then I get a flat tire and had to pit. That’s the thing that changed the race.”

Mears started first beside IndyCar legends Foyt and Mario Andretti in what many consider the most legendary front row in Indy 500 history.

Also in the field were the race’s first African-American driver (Willy T. Ribbs) and Japanese driver (Hiro Matsushita).

The 1991 Indy 500 also marked the first time that four members of the same family competed against each other with Mario, Michael, Jeff and John Andretti all in the field.

NBC Sports has ranked the Top 10 Indy 500s through a panel that judged through scores of 1-20 in five categories (with a total of 100 being perfect): quality of racing, memorable moments, strength of competition, historical impact and spectacle.

Here’s a look at No. 7 on the list:

Year: 1991

Winner: Rick Mears

Margin of victory: 3.149 seconds

Lead changes: 18 among six drivers

Cautions: Seven for 35 laps

Other contenders: Emerson Fittipaldi, Mears’ teammate, led 46 laps before a gearbox failure. … Mario Andretti led 22 laps for Newman-Haas Racing before the Chevrolet engine failed in his Lola. He finished seventh (behind son Michael in second and nephew John in fifth).

Winning move: On Lap 188 of 200, Mears made a thrilling move past Michael Andretti on the outside into Turn 1, a daring maneuver rarely tried at nearly 230 mph.

“That was the fastest I’d gone into that corner all day,” Mears said. “So it’s unknown territory. You run it in there, hold your breath and hope you make it out the other side. As it worked out, it did.”

Said Andretti, who had taken the lead by passing Mears in the same spot the previous lap on a restart with 14 laps remaining: “I had all the respect in the world for Rick. He’s one of the best to race against, and we knew the other guy would give room.”

How the voters saw it: The 1991 Indy 500 received three perfect scores of 100 from the panel (which awarded only five total perfect scores).