Top 10 Indy 500s, No. 7: Rick Mears becomes a four-time winner with thrilling pass

By May 5, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
(Editor’s note: NBC Sports has selected the Top 10 Indy 500s of All-Time through an esteemed panel of former drivers, broadcasters, journalists and historians. The countdown continues today and will run through the 107th Indianapolis 500.)

There was history made on many fronts for the 1991 Indianapolis 500 — starting at the front.

Rick Mears became the third four-time winner of the Indy 500, joining legends A.J. Foyt and Al Unser, by winning from his record-setting sixth pole position.

Mears led the first 11 laps but didn’t return to the point until Lap 139, lurking in the typical style of the Team Penske star while Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti, Al Unser Jr., Emerson Fittipaldi and Bobby Rahal took turns at the front.

But the No. 3 Chevrolet put its stamp on the final 150 miles of the race as Mears returned to the Brickyard winners circle where he also had celebrated in 1979, ’84 and ’88.

“When it’s your day, it’s your day, and I never dreamed of getting one here, let alone four,” Mears said. “I’m just tickled to death.”

Michael Andretti led a race-high 97 of 200 laps and dominated the middle section of the race, nearly putting Mears a lap down and out of contention.

“I really didn’t think anybody had anything for me at that point,” Andretti said in 2011. “(Mears’) day would have been over, and then I get a flat tire and had to pit. That’s the thing that changed the race.”

Mears started first beside IndyCar legends Foyt and Mario Andretti in what many consider the most legendary front row in Indy 500 history.

Also in the field were the race’s first African-American driver (Willy T. Ribbs) and Japanese driver (Hiro Matsushita).

The 1991 Indy 500 also marked the first time that four members of the same family competed against each other with Mario, Michael, Jeff and John Andretti all in the field.

NBC Sports has ranked the Top 10 Indy 500s through a panel that judged through scores of 1-20 in five categories (with a total of 100 being perfect): quality of racing, memorable moments, strength of competition, historical impact and spectacle.

Here’s a look at No. 7 on the list:

Year: 1991

Winner: Rick Mears

Margin of victory: 3.149 seconds

Lead changes: 18 among six drivers

Cautions: Seven for 35 laps

Other contenders: Emerson Fittipaldi, Mears’ teammate, led 46 laps before a gearbox failure. … Mario Andretti led 22 laps for Newman-Haas Racing before the Chevrolet engine failed in his Lola. He finished seventh (behind son Michael in second and nephew John in fifth).

Winning move: On Lap 188 of 200, Mears made a thrilling move past Michael Andretti on the outside into Turn 1, a daring maneuver rarely tried at nearly 230 mph.

“That was the fastest I’d gone into that corner all day,” Mears said. “So it’s unknown territory. You run it in there, hold your breath and hope you make it out the other side. As it worked out, it did.”

Said Andretti, who had taken the lead by passing Mears in the same spot the previous lap on a restart with 14 laps remaining: “I had all the respect in the world for Rick. He’s one of the best to race against, and we knew the other guy would give room.”

How the voters saw it: The 1991 Indy 500 received three perfect scores of 100 from the panel (which awarded only five total perfect scores).

Top 10 Indy 500s, No. 8: Al Unser Jr. edges Goodyear in closest finish in race’s history

By May 5, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
A race marred by myriad wrecks ended with a pristine finish – the closest in Indianapolis 500 history.

In a battle of Chevrolets, Al Unser Jr. held off Scott Goodyear by 0.043 seconds (about half a car length) for his first victory at the Brickyard in his 10th start, becoming the third Unser (alongside his father, Al, and uncle Bobby) to win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I almost took it a little too easy off Turn 4, and Scott got a run on me,” Unser Jr. said.

Goodyear, who finished second again in 1997 but never won the Indy 500 in 11 starts, actually didn’t qualify for the race. After being knocked from the field with 6 minutes remaining on Bump Day, Goodyear was added to the field by Walker Racing in place of Mike Groff in the No. 15 Lola-Chevy.

“It is a disappointment because for the last few laps, I thought this was really a possibility,” Goodyear said after the nail-biting finish. “We just drove flat out. We just didn’t have enough to get past him.”

Unser and Goodyear were battling for a victory only because of another unfortunate twist for the Andretti family.

Michael Andretti was in first by nearly 30 seconds before a fuel pump failure knocked the Newman-Haas driver out of the race while leading with 11 laps remaining. His No. 1 Lola-Ford finished 13th after being towed to the pits.

“Michael had us covered all day,” said Unser, whose No. 3 Galmer-Chevrolet for Galles Kraco Racing led 25 laps. “The Lola- Ford Cosworths just outrun us bad all day. The best we could do was best in class.”

Until the remarkable ending, the 1992 Indy 500 had been about Andretti’s dominance amid a plethora of crashes – including pole-sitter Roberto Guerrero before the start.

Trying to warm his tires on an unseasonably cold day in Indianapolis (a high of 58 degrees for May 24, 1992 made it the coldest Indy 500 in history), Guerrero lost control entering the backstretch and spun into the inside wall. Philippe Gache also spun on the pace laps, and the incidents delayed the start by 5 minutes.

The wrecks continued over the next 500 miles as more than 40 percent of the race was run under cautions that collected several big names. Among those who were involved in 13 yellow flags: four-time winner Rick Mears (making his last Indy 500 start), Mario Andretti, Emerson Fittipaldi, Arie Luyendyk and Tom Sneva.

Jeff Andretti suffered serious foot and leg injuries in a Turn 2 crash, and the misery then struck for his older brother 75 laps later.

In one of his family’s many heartbreaks at Indy, Michael Andretti’s dominant car (which was fast enough to lap the field) suddenly began slowing on the backstretch on Lap 190 of 200.

NBC Sports has ranked the Top 10 Indy 500s through a panel that judged through scores of 1-20 in five categories (with a total of 100 being perfect): quality of racing, memorable moments, strength of competition, historical impact and spectacle.

Here’s a look at No. 8 on the list:

Year: 1992

Winner: Al Unser Jr.

Margin of victory: 0.043 seconds

Lead changes: 17 among six drivers

Cautions: 13 for 85 laps

Other contenders: Michael Andretti led 160 of 200 laps. Aside from Al Unser Jr., the only other drivers to lead multiple laps were third-place finisher Al Unser (four laps led) and fourth-place finisher Eddie Cheever Jr. (nine laps led).

Winning move: Al Unser Jr.’s pass of Scott Goodyear for second with 12 laps remaining proved fateful when Andretti’s fuel pump failed with 11 laps left. Unser inherited the lead from Andretti and led the final 11 laps while fending off Goodyear.

How the voters saw it: Four gave the 1992 Indy 500 scores of 94 or higher, which helped make up for the race being left off the top 10 on half the ballots.