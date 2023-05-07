Supercross 2023: Results and points after Denver

By May 7, 2023, 11:27 AM EDT
0 Comments

Injury to a major contender shook up the Monster Energy Supercross results and points at Nashville and Denver proved to be no different as Eli Tomac ruptured an Achilles tendon on Lap 3 and Chase Sexton won.

Barely three minutes into Round 16 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, the battle for the championship battle ended abruptly as Tomac landed hard in a rhythm section, slammed his foot into the dirt and suffered a season-ending injury. In a matter of moments, it was apparent Tomac would not finish the race. It took only a little longer for word to come from the Alpinestars Medical trailer that his season was coming to an end.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Results; Click here for 250 Results

The hometown crowd quieted in shock as Tomac fell from the lead, but there was a race to finish and Sexton methodically worked his way through the field. He took the lead from Adam Cianciarulo on Lap 9 of 20 and the Denver Supercross results were different than anyone expected at the gate drop. Sexton held the top spot until the checkers. He not only erased his 18-point deficit to Tomac, but ended the event up by seven, which would have made the championship battle difficult even if the former points’ leader were able to mount up in Salt Lake City for next week’s finale.

This was Sexton’s fifth victory of the season and his second consecutive. Tomac will end 2023 with seven wins.

Ken Roczen also got around Cianciarulo, but it took him the entire race. He made the pass for second on the final lap of Supercross Round 16 and the Denver results show this as his fourth consecutive podium and fifth top-five. Roczen started the season on a new bike with a team that does not have the same level of support as he has been accustomed throughout his career.

Click here for 450 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

Adam Cianciarulo shed tears of joy after scoring his first podium since 2021. – Feld Motor Sports

The most emotional result from Supercross Round 15 at Denver belonged to Cianciarulo, who missed most of last year to injury and has been plagued with health problems for most of this season. He’s ridden well in the early stages of races, but faded outside the top five in every round so far. On the podium, he tearfully reported he considered ending his Supercross career because the results were so erratic, but Denver gives him a new lease as the Supercross series prepares to go outdoors when the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season begins in three weeks at Pala, California.

One week after scoring a career best fifth at Nasvhille, Justin Hill bettered that mark by one more position and finished fourth. While he failed to finish inside the top five, Hill had four previous top-10s this season.

Shane McElrath led the first half of Lap 1 before he was overtaken by Tomac. He gradually lost ground to the leader and finished a lap off the pace but still managed to score a top-five.

Click here for 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

In a race in which Jett Lawrence clinched the 250 West championship, RJ Hampshire scored a moral victory by winning for the first time in 2023. After practice and qualification, he told reporters he was going to win. There was a sense of relief when he made good on his prediction. The Lawrence brothers Jett and Hunter have been in a league of their own, but Hampshire and the 250 East rider Jordon Smith have the second most podiums of five.

Jett Lawrence clinched the 250 West championship with his third-place finish. – Feld Motor Sports

Levi Kitchen won his heat and led for half of the 250 West race. Hampshire hounded him through those early laps and Kitchen thought he had some relief when that rider slipped into neutral and nearly crashed. In the postrace news conference, Kitchen said he looked over his shoulder too many times and lost momentum. He is still seeking his first main win of the season. Kitchen’s Anaheim 2 overall victory came without winning one of the Triple Crown features.

Lawrence had an adventurous night.

Click here for 250 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

He was knocked to the ground in heavy traffic in his heat and fell outside the top 10. No one expected Lawrence to stay there and he worked his way to fourth, but with a deeply rutted course in front of the gate, his effort in the feature was affected. Lawrence took a gate far to the inside and that contributed to a poor start. Lawrence needed to finish 10th or better at Denver to clinch the Supercross 250 West championship, so this result was going to be enough.

Lawrence showed patience for the first half of the race and eased around the competition. Once he made his way to third on Lap 10, the crew informed him there was a 10 second gap to the battle for the lead. Lawrence settled in and made certain he did not make a mistake. Third was good enough and after the race Lawrence said he’s focused on his impending move to 450s for the outdoor season.

Click here for 250 Overall results | 250 West Rider Points | 250 Combined Rider Points

Hunter wrapped up the 250 East championship last week, making this the first time brothers have won the divisional titles in the same season.

Enzo Lopes was denied his first career podium by Lawrence midway through the race. Lopes was forced to settle for a fifth top five. He finished fourth in two races previous at San Diego and Seattle. Next week’s finale will be an East/West Showdown, so getting on the podium will be twice as difficult.

Mitchell Oldenburg has not finished in the top five since Anaheim. He was fourth in both races there early in the season before struggling to a best of seventh in his next three rounds.

2023 Results

Round 15, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence win
Round 14: Justin Barcia, Max Anstie win
Round 13: Sexton, H Lawrence win
Round 12: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence win
Round 11: Tomac bounces back with sixth win
Round 10: Chace Sexton wins, penalized
Round 9: Ken Roczen wins
Round 8: Tomac wins 7th Daytona
Round 7: Cooper Webb wins second race
Race 6: Tomac, J Lawrence win
Race 5: Webb, H Lawrence win
Race 4: Tomac, H Lawrence win
Race 3: Sexton, Levi Kitchen win
Race 2: Tomac, J Lawrence win
Round 1: Tomac, J Lawrence win

2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings

Week 15: Eli Tomac is back on top
Week 14: Justin Barcia, most of top 20, hold steady
Week 13: Barcia leapfrogs the Big Three
Week 12: Eli Tomac gains momentum
Week 11: Cooper Webb, Tomac overtake Chase Sexton
Week 10: Sexton leads with consistency
Week 8: Sexton unseats Tomac
Week 7: Jason Anderson narrowly trails Tomac
Week 6: Perfect Oakland night keeps Tomac first
Week 5: Webb, Sexton close gap
Week 4: Tomac retakes lead
Week 3: Ken Roczen takes the top spot
Week 2: Roczen moves up; Sexton falls
Week 1: Tomac tops 450s; Jett Lawrence 250s

Read more about SuperMotocross

Sexton Denver Supercross
Chase Sexton wins Denver Supercross; Jett Lawrence joins brother as 250 champion
Tomac injury Denver
Eli Tomac ruptures Achilles tendon, fails to finish Denver Supercross race...
Barcia Anderson injury
Justin Barcia (collarbone, shoulder), Jason Anderson (vertebrae) injury updates

Chase Sexton wins Denver Supercross; Jett Lawrence joins brother as 250 champion

By May 7, 2023, 2:42 AM EDT
0 Comments

DENVER, Colorado – Chase Sexton won his second consecutive Monster Energy Supercross race at Empower Stadium at Mile High in Denver in an event marred by a season-ending injury to Eli Tomac. The injury and Sexton’s win effectively clinches the 2023 title for Sexton.

Tomac got a good start to the main as Sexton struggled during the opening lap. Hitting Turn 1 in third, Tomac ripped through the whoops heading into the Finish Turn, executed the wall jump perfectly and took the lead by the end of Lap 1, a position he held for three laps. At that point, tragedy struck for the rider who entered the race with an 18-point lead and as the favorite to win the 2023 Supercross championship. Tomac landed hard in one of the rhythm sections. His foot hit the ground. Tomac immediately slowed, headed off track and rode to the Alpinestars Medical trailer with his left foot raised.

After being helped into the trailer and treated, team manager Jeremy Coker reported to NBC Sports’ Daniel Blair that Tomac ruptured his Achilles tendon, an uncommon injury that will end his season.

While Tomac led the opening laps, Sexton was trailing outside the top five. As Tomac was being treated, Sexton worked his way forward and at the time Tomac’s injury was announced, Sexton had the lead and a seven-point advantage over his challenger.

A stunned Sexton was alerted to the turn of events on the top step of the podium.

“It’s definitely a lot of mixed emotions right now,” Sexton told Will Christien. “It’s definitely not the way you want to see someone go out. Eli is obviously an awesome competitor. We had a lot of good battles this year and he had a good points’ lead and I was trying to do the best I can. It’s a bummer to see him go out like that. For me that race was okay. I’ve been struggling all day with the altitude, and I was happy with the way I was riding in the middle of that race.”

Tomac’s departure from the race elevated Adam Cianciarulo to the top spot. He began the season with some lingering health issues after missing much of 2022 to injury. Cianciarulo scored 10 top-10s in the 12 rounds he made this season, but had not really come close to cracking the top five. The three rounds Cianciarulo missed earlier this year were also because of injury, and given the ebb and flow of the last couple of races, Cianciarulo had to wonder if he would get to the checkers unscathed.

In the late going, Cianciarulo lost second-place to Ken Roczen, but held onto his first podium of the year.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Cianciarulo said. These last couple of years has taught me a lot; taught me about myself. I’m going to be honest, I wasn’t sure if I would ever be up here again. Obviously I got a bit of a gift there with Eli. I hate to see someone go out like that.  … I just wanted to take it home. That was the longest 20 minutes of my life.”

RESULTS: How they finished in the 450 Overall in Denver

Cianciarulo broke into tears.

“I can’t say enough good things about the people around me, that believed in me when nobody else did. I believed in myself. I fought everyday. I’m going to keep fighting. They say a winner is just a loser that kept trying, so this is for all the losers out there.”

For Roczen, the Denver Supercross race was a continuation of his recent strong run. Roczen finished third in three consecutive races from Atlanta through Nashville and with this second-place finish, Roczen trails Cooper Webb by a single point for third in the championship standings.

It didn’t come easy. Roczen crashed on the first lap and had to make his way forward, but he caught and passed Cianciarulo only on the last lap.

“I gave it everything I had,” Roczen said. “I went really far inside of the gate because they were all messed up. I took a chance because it was one of the better ruts. That’s what I needed to get a drop, which I did. I just got closed off in the front. I ran it in hard and slid it out.

“I was happy to lay it over that way rather than clipping a wheel and falling over the side. I had the clutch and kept the bike running. I went down the rhythm lane and people went down in front of me, which I came to a dead stop again and had to pull my bike out and keep going. But I didn’t allow that to destroy my whole main.”

One week after scoring a career-best finish of fifth in Nashville, Justin Hill improved that mark by one position and finished fourth.

Shane McElrath rounded out the top five.

Last week Hunter Lawrence bested the 250 East field to score his first championship.

In Denver, Jett Lawrence needed only to ride a smart race to secure his fourth consecutive 250 title. He is the defending 250 East Supercross champion and led the points in the last two Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championships. Lawrence’s night got off to a rocky start when he was squeezed on Lap 1 of his heat and fell to 14th in the running order.

Lawrence climbed to fourth at the end of his heat, but that gave him a terrible gate pick. Pinched on the inside line, he ended Lap 1 10th in the order. Lawrence picked his way through the field and denied Enzo Lopes of his first podium finish with seven minutes remaining on the clock.

Lawrence was 12 seconds behind a fierce battle for the top spot between Levin Kitchen, winner of Heat 1, and RJ Hampshire. The most important thing for Lawrence was to protect his position and secure the title.

“That bike has treated me so well,” Lawrence said. “This team, we could be put out of tenth. It’s not even a team anymore, it’s a family. They’ve done everything for me and my brother and I’m bowing down to the bike.”

The battle for the top spot was one of the closest from start to finish this season.

Hampshire and Kitchen were in contact throughout the event and just past the midway point Hampshire was mounting a charge. He rode wide heading into a rhythm section and lost momentum going up a jump after inadvertently hitting neutral. Hampshire cased the landing and was bounced off course before making a miraculously save. Hampshire was not content with holding onto second. He chased down Kitchen and made the pass for the lead when Kitchen got loose on the wall jump.

Click here for 250 overall results

Hampshire scored his first win of the season and beamed ear to ear.

“It’s such a big difference from last year,” Hampshire said. “I show up and I enjoy my weekends. I love riding my dirt bikes right now. … I hit neutral off that double and thought I might have lost it and I started clicking them off right after.”

Kitchen held on to finish second.

“I executed the start again, so I’m stoked on that,” Kitchen said. “I hit my marks well for the first half of that race. RJ caught me, had a little mishap there, but after I got that gap I probably looked over my shoulder too many times. I haven’t been in that position too many times and I kind of froze up, but overall I have to take the positives.”

Denied the podium, Lopes finished fourth after scoring the first heat win of his career.

“The first time feels super good,” Lope said after winning the heat.. “I’m just so out of it, I’m speechless.”

Mitchell Oldenburg rounded out the top five.

2023 Race Recaps

Nashville: Chase Sexton keeps hope alive; Cooper Webb out
New Jersey: Justin Barcia wins muddy race; first in two years
Atlanta: Sexton is back in the championship picture
Glendale: Eli Tomac wins 51st, breaks tie with James Stewart
Seattle: Tomac wins and ties Webb for first
Detroit: Sexton inherits win after Aaron Plessinger falls
Indianapolis: Ken Roczen gets first win in more than a year
Daytona: Tomac extends Daytona record with seventh win
Arlington: Webb wins for second time, closes to two of Tomac
Oakland: Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael with 48 wins
Tampa: Webb gets first 2023 win
Houston: Tomac bounces back from A2 crash to win third race of 2023
Anaheim 2: Triple Crown produces new winners Sexton, Levi Kitchen
San Diego: Tomac, Jett Lawrence double down
Anaheim 1: Tomac wins opener for the first time

More SuperMotocross coverage

Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson out for Denver
Joshua Cartwright wins PulpMX LCQ Challenge
Cooper Webb sustains concussion, out for season
Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger detail New Jersey injuries
Power Rankings after Nashville
Results and points after Nashville
Chase Sexton wins crash marred New Jersey race

Read more about SuperMotocross

Tomac injury Denver
Eli Tomac ruptures Achilles tendon, fails to finish Denver Supercross race...
Barcia Anderson injury
Justin Barcia (collarbone, shoulder), Jason Anderson (vertebrae) injury updates
Cartwright LCQ Challenge
Joshua Cartwright wins Pulp MX Yamaha LCQ Challenge with huge payday