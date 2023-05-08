Ken Roczen commits to World Supercross (WSX) for three years

By May 8, 2023, 1:02 PM EDT
Roczen WSX
World Supercross Championship
0 Comments

Ken Roczen announced he will commit to the World Supercross Championship (WSX) for three years and become a supercross specialist. The decision was made largely to extend his career, citing the toll that motocross traditionally takes on his body.

“In the outdoor championship, I have struggled with my body and at this part of my career, I had to ask myself how can I be around this sport for a longer time?” Roczen said in a Zoom press conference Monday morning. “It wasn’t that fun the last couple of years.

“I really struggled, and it didn’t look like I wanted to do this for much longer because my body was playing with what I wanted to do. And now I have decided I’m following my heart and I want to hone in on supercross and become a specialist in that.”

Roczen is the defending champion of last year’s two-race WSX championship with overall results of second in the British GP and third in the Australian GP. He will continue to race with Dustin Pipes’ Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki team, who fields his bike in the Monster Energy Supercross (SX) series.

The WSX championship kicks off July 1 with the second running of the British GP, which will be held in Birmingham this year at Villa Park. Round 2 will be hosted at Groupama Stadium in Lyon-Decines, France on July 22 and then there is a hiatus until the Round 3 at a location in Southeast Asia that is still to be announced. Round 3 and the Asian GP is scheduled to run September 30.

As such, the six-round calendar does not currently conflict with the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), which begins September 9 at Zmax Dragway in Charlotte, North Carolina and ends September 23rd at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

With one round remaining in the Monster Energy Supercross championship, Roczen is one point out of third-place in the standings behind Cooper Webb, who will not compete in the final round at Salt Lake City because of a concussion suffered at Nashville two weeks ago.

Roczen has a 227-point advantage over the 21st-place rider in the standings and should he maintain his position inside the top 20, he would meet that requirement to be part of the inaugural SMX Championship. If he falls out of the combined Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross (MX) top 20, Roczen has a win this year at Indianapolis that gives him an automatic entry into the Last Chance Qualifier for those three rounds.

Roczen also left open the possibility of running a few MX in 2023 races if needed to stay inside the top 20 and has been testing on outdoor tracks as the SX season winds down. But Roczen emphasized multiple times that the emphasis at this stage of his career, is to become a supercross specialist. A factor in Roczen’s decision to commit to the supercross style of racing is that the SX series has become a bigger portion of the combined SMX calendar with 17 rounds compared to 11 on the MX calendar.

Additionally, Roczen has been open about his desire to race in his homeland. The German GP is scheduled for October 14 at Merkur Spiel Arena in Dusseldorf.

Roczen’s second-place finish last week in Denver was his fourth consecutive podium finish and sixth overall in the season. In 16 rounds there, he has finished worse than eighth only once despite making a late move from Honda to Suzuki during the 2022 offseason.

The WSX six-race calendar also includes rounds in Vancouver, Canada on October 28 and will conclude in Melbourne, Australia on November 25.

Read more about Motorsports

Supercross Results Denver
Supercross 2023: Results and points after Denver
Sexton Denver Supercross
Chase Sexton wins Denver Supercross; Jett Lawrence joins brother as 250 champion
Tomac injury Denver
Eli Tomac ruptures Achilles tendon, fails to finish Denver Supercross race...

Supercross 2023: Results and points after Denver

By May 7, 2023, 11:27 AM EDT
0 Comments

Injury to a major contender shook up the Monster Energy Supercross results and points at Nashville and Denver proved to be no different as Eli Tomac ruptured an Achilles tendon on Lap 3 and Chase Sexton won.

Barely three minutes into Round 16 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, the battle for the championship battle ended abruptly as Tomac landed hard in a rhythm section, slammed his foot into the dirt and suffered a season-ending injury. In a matter of moments, it was apparent Tomac would not finish the race. It took only a little longer for word to come from the Alpinestars Medical trailer that his season was coming to an end.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Results; Click here for 250 Results

The hometown crowd quieted in shock as Tomac fell from the lead, but there was a race to finish and Sexton methodically worked his way through the field. He took the lead from Adam Cianciarulo on Lap 9 of 20 and the Denver Supercross results were different than anyone expected at the gate drop. Sexton held the top spot until the checkers. He not only erased his 18-point deficit to Tomac, but ended the event up by seven, which would have made the championship battle difficult even if the former points’ leader were able to mount up in Salt Lake City for next week’s finale.

This was Sexton’s fifth victory of the season and his second consecutive. Tomac will end 2023 with seven wins.

Ken Roczen also got around Cianciarulo, but it took him the entire race. He made the pass for second on the final lap of Supercross Round 16 and the Denver results show this as his fourth consecutive podium and fifth top-five. Roczen started the season on a new bike with a team that does not have the same level of support as he has been accustomed throughout his career.

Click here for 450 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

Adam Cianciarulo shed tears of joy after scoring his first podium since 2021. – Feld Motor Sports

The most emotional result from Supercross Round 15 at Denver belonged to Cianciarulo, who missed most of last year to injury and has been plagued with health problems for most of this season. He’s ridden well in the early stages of races, but faded outside the top five in every round so far. On the podium, he tearfully reported he considered ending his Supercross career because the results were so erratic, but Denver gives him a new lease as the Supercross series prepares to go outdoors when the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season begins in three weeks at Pala, California.

One week after scoring a career best fifth at Nasvhille, Justin Hill bettered that mark by one more position and finished fourth. While he failed to finish inside the top five, Hill had four previous top-10s this season.

Shane McElrath led the first half of Lap 1 before he was overtaken by Tomac. He gradually lost ground to the leader and finished a lap off the pace but still managed to score a top-five.

Click here for 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

In a race in which Jett Lawrence clinched the 250 West championship, RJ Hampshire scored a moral victory by winning for the first time in 2023. After practice and qualification, he told reporters he was going to win. There was a sense of relief when he made good on his prediction. The Lawrence brothers Jett and Hunter have been in a league of their own, but Hampshire and the 250 East rider Jordon Smith have the second most podiums of five.

Jett Lawrence clinched the 250 West championship with his third-place finish. – Feld Motor Sports

Levi Kitchen won his heat and led for half of the 250 West race. Hampshire hounded him through those early laps and Kitchen thought he had some relief when that rider slipped into neutral and nearly crashed. In the postrace news conference, Kitchen said he looked over his shoulder too many times and lost momentum. He is still seeking his first main win of the season. Kitchen’s Anaheim 2 overall victory came without winning one of the Triple Crown features.

Lawrence had an adventurous night.

Click here for 250 Heat 1 | Heat 2 | Last Chance Qualifier | Lap Chart

He was knocked to the ground in heavy traffic in his heat and fell outside the top 10. No one expected Lawrence to stay there and he worked his way to fourth, but with a deeply rutted course in front of the gate, his effort in the feature was affected. Lawrence took a gate far to the inside and that contributed to a poor start. Lawrence needed to finish 10th or better at Denver to clinch the Supercross 250 West championship, so this result was going to be enough.

Lawrence showed patience for the first half of the race and eased around the competition. Once he made his way to third on Lap 10, the crew informed him there was a 10 second gap to the battle for the lead. Lawrence settled in and made certain he did not make a mistake. Third was good enough and after the race Lawrence said he’s focused on his impending move to 450s for the outdoor season.

Click here for 250 Overall results | 250 West Rider Points | 250 Combined Rider Points

Hunter wrapped up the 250 East championship last week, making this the first time brothers have won the divisional titles in the same season.

Enzo Lopes was denied his first career podium by Lawrence midway through the race. Lopes was forced to settle for a fifth top five. He finished fourth in two races previous at San Diego and Seattle. Next week’s finale will be an East/West Showdown, so getting on the podium will be twice as difficult.

Mitchell Oldenburg has not finished in the top five since Anaheim. He was fourth in both races there early in the season before struggling to a best of seventh in his next three rounds.

2023 Results

Round 15, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence win
Round 14: Justin Barcia, Max Anstie win
Round 13: Sexton, H Lawrence win
Round 12: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence win
Round 11: Tomac bounces back with sixth win
Round 10: Chace Sexton wins, penalized
Round 9: Ken Roczen wins
Round 8: Tomac wins 7th Daytona
Round 7: Cooper Webb wins second race
Race 6: Tomac, J Lawrence win
Race 5: Webb, H Lawrence win
Race 4: Tomac, H Lawrence win
Race 3: Sexton, Levi Kitchen win
Race 2: Tomac, J Lawrence win
Round 1: Tomac, J Lawrence win

2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings

Week 15: Eli Tomac is back on top
Week 14: Justin Barcia, most of top 20, hold steady
Week 13: Barcia leapfrogs the Big Three
Week 12: Eli Tomac gains momentum
Week 11: Cooper Webb, Tomac overtake Chase Sexton
Week 10: Sexton leads with consistency
Week 8: Sexton unseats Tomac
Week 7: Jason Anderson narrowly trails Tomac
Week 6: Perfect Oakland night keeps Tomac first
Week 5: Webb, Sexton close gap
Week 4: Tomac retakes lead
Week 3: Ken Roczen takes the top spot
Week 2: Roczen moves up; Sexton falls
Week 1: Tomac tops 450s; Jett Lawrence 250s

Read more about SuperMotocross

Sexton Denver Supercross
Chase Sexton wins Denver Supercross; Jett Lawrence joins brother as 250 champion
Tomac injury Denver
Eli Tomac ruptures Achilles tendon, fails to finish Denver Supercross race...
Barcia Anderson injury
Justin Barcia (collarbone, shoulder), Jason Anderson (vertebrae) injury updates