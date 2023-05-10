Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officially is open for business for IndyCar in May, and here are the start times and schedules for the GMR Grand Prix on the fabled track’s road course.

Saturday’s race continues the relatively new tradition of using IMS’ infield layout as a warmup to the Indianapolis 500. Simon Pagenaud won the inaugural event in 2014 and is among seven Indy road course winners in Sunday’s 27-driver field.

Since the pandemic in 2020, the IMS road course has played host to at least two races annually. This is the 14th IndyCar race on the 2.439-mile track, and Will Power leads the series with five victories here.

INDYCAR POWER RANKINGS: A new No. 1 after Barber

Last year, Colton Herta made an early pit stop, a massive save and then an impressive charge to win a GMR Grand Prix that was delayed by lightning and then plagued by a late downpour.

After three days of action on the road course, IMS will be transformed into its fabled oval layout over the next two days. Practice will begin Tuesday, May 16 on the 2.5-mile track for the 107th Indy 500 (May 28 on NBC and Peacock.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course race weekend (all times are ET):

GMR GRAND PRIX AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY START TIMES

TV: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider and Kevin Lee are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after the race.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:39 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 3:45 p.m.

PRACTICE: Friday, 9:30 a.m. (Peacock Premium), 1 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Saturday, 11:15 a.m. (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Friday, 4 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 85 laps (207.3 miles) on a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate. Rookie drivers are allowed one extra primary set for the first practice.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation (Indy NXT: 150 seconds total, 15 seconds per). The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 79 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 27 drivers racing Saturday at Indianapolis

INDY NXT RACE: Saturday, 1:10 p.m., 35 laps/55 minutes (Peacock Premium)

INDY NXT ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 19 drivers racing Saturday at Indianapolis

GMR GRAND PRIX AT INDIANAPOLIS WEEKEND START TIMES

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, May 11

9 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

10 a.m.: IndyCar tech begins

Noon-1 p.m.: USF2000, Test 1

1:10-2:10 p.m.: USF Pro 2000, Test I

2:20-3:20 p.m.: USF2000 Test 2

3:30-4:30 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 Test 2

5:10-5:40 p.m.: USF2000 practice

5:50-6:20 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 practice

6:30-7:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Indy NXT track walk

Friday, May 12

6:30 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

7:30 a.m.: IndyCar tech begins

8-8:30 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying

8:45-9:15 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying

9:30-10:45 a.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock

11-11:50 a.m.: Indy NXT practice

12:05-12:45 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

1-2 p.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock

2:20-2:40 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

2:55-3:45 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 1

4-5:15 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying, Peacock

Saturday, May 13

8 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

8-8:40 a.m.: USF2000 Race 2

8:55-9:45 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 2

11:15-11:45 a.m.: IndyCar warmup, Peacock

Noon-12:40 p.m.: USF2000 Race 3

1:10 p.m.: Indy NXT race (35 laps/55 minutes), Peacock

2:55 p.m.: IndyCar driver introductions

3:39 p.m.: Command to start engines

3:45 p.m.: GMR Grand Prix (85 laps/207.3 miles), NBC and Peacock

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Marcus Ericsson wins wild opener in St. Petersburg

ROUND 2: Josef Newgarden wins Texas thriller over Pato O’Ward

ROUND 3: Kyle Kirkwood breaks through for first career IndyCar victory

ROUND 4: Scott McLaughlin outduels Romain Grosjean at Barber

COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

New competition elements for 2023 include an alternate oval tire

Indy 500 will be Tony Kanaan’s final race

IndyCar drivers say Thermal Club could host a race

IndyCar team owners weigh in on marketing plans, double points

Alexander Rossi fitting in well at McLaren

Phoenix takes flight: Romain Grosjean enjoying the pilot’s life

Helio Castroneves says 2023 season is “huge” for IndyCar future

How Sting Ray Robb got that name

Kyle Larson having impact on future McLaren teammates

Simon Pagenaud on why he likes teasing former teammate Josef Newgarden

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2023: Full NBC Sports schedule