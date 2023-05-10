Saturday’s IndyCar GMR GP at Indianapolis: How to watch, start times, TV, streaming info

IndyCar GMR start times
Indianapolis Motor Speedway officially is open for business for IndyCar in May, and here are the start times and schedules for the GMR Grand Prix on the fabled track’s road course.

Saturday’s race continues the relatively new tradition of using IMS’ infield layout as a warmup to the Indianapolis 500. Simon Pagenaud won the inaugural event in 2014 and is among seven Indy road course winners in Sunday’s 27-driver field.

Since the pandemic in 2020, the IMS road course has played host to at least two races annually. This is the 14th IndyCar race on the 2.439-mile track, and Will Power leads the series with five victories here.

INDYCAR POWER RANKINGS: A new No. 1 after Barber

Last year, Colton Herta made an early pit stop, a massive save and then an impressive charge to win a GMR Grand Prix that was delayed by lightning and then plagued by a late downpour.

After three days of action on the road course, IMS will be transformed into its fabled oval layout over the next two days. Practice will begin Tuesday, May 16 on the 2.5-mile track for the 107th Indy 500 (May 28 on NBC and Peacock.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course race weekend (all times are ET):

GMR GRAND PRIX AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY START TIMES

TV: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider and Kevin Lee are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after the race.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:39 p.m.

GREEN FLAG: 3:45 p.m.

PRACTICE: Friday, 9:30 a.m. (Peacock Premium), 1 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Saturday, 11:15 a.m. (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Friday, 4 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 85 laps (207.3 miles) on a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate. Rookie drivers are allowed one extra primary set for the first practice.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation (Indy NXT: 150 seconds total, 15 seconds per). The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 79 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 27 drivers racing Saturday at Indianapolis

INDY NXT RACE: Saturday, 1:10 p.m., 35 laps/55 minutes (Peacock Premium)

INDY NXT ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 19 drivers racing Saturday at Indianapolis

GMR GRAND PRIX AT INDIANAPOLIS WEEKEND START TIMES

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, May 11

9 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

10 a.m.: IndyCar tech begins

Noon-1 p.m.: USF2000, Test 1

1:10-2:10 p.m.: USF Pro 2000, Test I

2:20-3:20 p.m.: USF2000 Test 2

3:30-4:30 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 Test 2

5:10-5:40 p.m.: USF2000 practice

5:50-6:20 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 practice

6:30-7:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Indy NXT track walk

Friday, May 12

6:30 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

7:30 a.m.: IndyCar tech begins

8-8:30 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying

8:45-9:15 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying

9:30-10:45 a.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock

11-11:50 a.m.: Indy NXT practice

12:05-12:45 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

1-2 p.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock

2:20-2:40 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

2:55-3:45 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 1

4-5:15 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying, Peacock

Saturday, May 13

8 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

8-8:40 a.m.: USF2000 Race 2

8:55-9:45 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 2

11:15-11:45 a.m.: IndyCar warmup, Peacock

Noon-12:40 p.m.: USF2000 Race 3

1:10 p.m.: Indy NXT race (35 laps/55 minutes), Peacock

2:55 p.m.: IndyCar driver introductions

3:39 p.m.: Command to start engines

3:45 p.m.: GMR Grand Prix (85 laps/207.3 miles), NBC and Peacock

IndyCar Power Rankings: Alex Palou, Romain Grosjean flex in bids to be next 2023 winner

Four NTT IndyCar Series races with four winners – and none cracks the top two of NBC Sports’ latest power rankings.

It’s indicative of a 2023 season that has delivered an expected measure of parity with the parade of faces to the winner’s circle – Marcus Ericsson, Josef Newgarden, Kyle Kirkwood and Scott McLaughlin.

But others are flexing, too.

Pato O’Ward was an engine blip from winning St. Petersburg. It’s easy to imagine Romain Grosjean in victory lane at any of the first four races – which is why the Andretti Autosport driver is ranked a season-best second in this week’s rankings.

Alex Palou might not be top of mind for near-misses– but the Chip Ganassi Racing star is on top of our rankings as IndyCar’s most consistent driver to date this season.

Heading into the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, here’s NBC Sports’ assessment of the current top 10 drivers through four of 17 races this year (with previous ranking in parenthesis):

NBC Sports’ IndyCar Power Rankings

1. Alex Palou (2) – With a third consecutive top five, he now has the series’ best average finish (5.3) this season – not bad for a guy everyone expects to exit Chip Ganassi Racing next year. But maybe he won’t if it keeps going this well (especially at the Brickyard)?

2. Romain Grosjean (5) – He misses the top spot just as narrowly as he did the victory at Barber. Entering Indy with back-to-back runner-up finishes, he remains the only driver in IndyCar with a legitimate case that he could have opened 2023 with four consecutive wins.

3. Scott McLaughlin (7) – An avowed Rankings of Power fan, Scotty Mac is No. 1 in our hearts – and he’s inching toward the top of his favorite poll, too. Put on offense by his team’s three-stop strategy at Barber, he did the rest in his third victory in the past 13 IndyCar races – a feat matched only by teammate Josef Newgarden.

4. Marcus Ericsson (1) – The points leader had a marginal weekend in Barber, failing to reach the second round of qualifying before soldiering to a nondescript 10th. The defending Indy 500 winner still enters IMS with momentum (and motivation to sign a new contract).

5. Pato O’Ward (5) – A solid rebound from a Long Beach disappointment, he finished fourth after starting third and might have been in the hunt for the victory at Barber if he’d been on a three-stop strategy instead of conserving fuel.

6. Josef Newgarden (3) – This surely is one of his oddest starts to a season yet. After kicking himself for missing the Fast Six in qualifying, he fought an “evil” handling car after early contact and finished outside the top 10 again. Maybe all the good luck and timing finally will come at Indy.

7. Will Power (10) – Led his first laps of 2023 at Barber as his campaign to defend the season championship continued to regain its footing. He now is heading to a track where he has a series-high five victories.

8. Scott Dixon (9) – He seems to have overcome some of last year’s qualifying weaknesses. But aside from a third in the season opener, the finishes have yet to be in the Iceman-esque championship form that we’ve come to admire.

9. Alexander Rossi (NR) – He’s been faster than the results have indicated but doesn’t seem discouraged by that. It’s another sign that Arrow McLaren is a good fit for this mercurial star, who also is the most recent winner on the IMS road course.

10. Christian Lundgaard (NR) – Starting and finishing sixth, he deserves plaudits for being best in class at Barber (the only top 12 finisher outside of Andretti-Ganassi-McLaren-Penske). IMS road course is where he caught the eye of Rahal Letterman Lanigan (and IndyCar) in his 2021 debut.

Falling out: Kyle Kirkwood (8), Colton Herta (9).

