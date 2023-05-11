Adam Cianciarulo on emotional Denver podium: ‘It’s all about what you notice in life’

By May 11, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
The Denver Monster Energy Supercross podium was filled with emotional stories and one of the most important of them was the return to the podium for Adam Cianciarulo for the first time since a Motocross race at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania in June, 2021.

Adam Cianciarulo earned his first podium since 2021 in an emotional Denver race. – Feld Motor Sports

Cianciarulo’s last Supercross podium came earlier that year in Race 3 of the Houston residency during the COVID-19 pandemic. But he would make only five more starts in the SX season before an injury sidelined him. He returned to race in the outdoor season, but was forced to the sideline again after six rounds to repair an ulnar nerve.

In Denver, Cianciarulo took the lead from Eli Tomac when that rider landed hard in a rhythm second and ruptured his Achilles tendon. He lost the top spot to Chase Sexton three laps later and held onto it until the final trip around the track when Ken Roczen pushed him back one more position. At the end of the race, Roczen joked that he was surprised Cianciarulo didn’t saw his front tire off to keep him at bay. Cianciarulo replied, “me too”.

“I know it’s the end of the season and there are a lot of guys hurt; I do not care.” Cianciarulo said during last week’s post-race news conference. “I want everybody to be healthy, but for me to be back here [on the podium] is a big testament to everyone around me. I’m stubborn.”

Standing on the podium following the race, Cianciarulo unsuccessfully tried to fight back tears. He was slightly more composed in the news conference, but still visibly emotional, partly because of the Tomac injury, but mostly because it finally validated the work he’s put in since climbing onto a 450 bike at the start of 2020.

“It’s been a wild, wild couple of years for me,” Cianciarulo said. “Battling a lot of health stuff and really, I just had to dig so deep. There were so many times I wanted to quit or thought I was done and I really, really mean that. I didn’t do a lot of riding in the offseason. It wasn’t looking good for me even in December, I was stressing.

“Obviously I haven’t been exactly where I wanted to be this year. I’m used to having at least pace and being up toward the front and I haven’t had pace. It’s been tough to swallow.”

During the offseason, Cianciarulo had an epiphany – one he thought would take pressure off his shoulders and allow him to once again begin his climb up the ladder.

“One day I looked around and it’s like, ‘my life’s still fine’,” Cianciarulo told NBC Sports at the time. “I’m still okay. I’ve still got people. When you just get older and you realize there’s a little bit more [in life], you just get a little perspective really.”

The 2023 season tested that resolve immediately.

Adam Cianciarulo and Ken Roczen train together, but Roczen was still surprised Cianciarulo didn’t wreck him to protect second. – Feld Motor Sports

Cianciarulo finished ninth in the season opener at Anaheim and that was okay because the primary goal that night was to stay out of trouble and find his rhythm once more. But then he finished eighth in San Diego, ninth in Anaheim 2, 10th in Houston, 12th in Tampa and 15th Oakland. He was heading in the wrong direction and the negative self-talk returned.

It didn’t matter that he was battling an ongoing wrist injury for most of those early races; the decision to sit out a couple of weeks to allow it to recover was difficult.

“Right around Indianapolis, I had a ‘come to Jesus’ with myself and said this is no way to live,” Cianciarulo said. “I was being so hard on myself. I wasn’t talking very nice to myself or having very much fun.”

The peptalk worked. Cianciarulo almost cracked the top five at Indianapolis. He finished sixth. In six races between then and Denver, he finished between sixth and eighth.

“It’s all about what you notice in life,” Cianciarulo said. “I started noticing the positive things and being grateful for what I had. It made my work during the week better and I was able to get some momentum going.”

Despite his modest start to the season and after missing three rounds to injury, Cianciarulo sits eighth in the points. Five of the riders above him in the standings will not compete this week because of their own injuries and it is uncertain when they will return during the Pro Motocross season. As Cianciarulo said, it does not matter. There are no asterisks in the official record books and podiums feel great no matter the circumstances.

IMSA SportsCar Championship Laguna Seca: How to watch, start times, schedule, entry list

By May 10, 2023, 11:30 AM EDT
After a one-month break, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will continue its West Coast tour with the Motul Course de Monterey at Laguna Seca.

The picturesque road course on the Monterey Peninsula of California will be playing host to the Grand Touring Prototype category for the first time.

The Wayne Taylor Racing No. 10 Acura won the past two years at Laguna Seca in the premier prototype division, and the race arrives at just the right time for co-drivers Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque.

Taylor crashed their ARX-06 while trying to make a late pass for the lead in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach last month. WTR also was involved in a late crash while in contention at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“Coming off of two disappointing results, it’s time for us to start executing,” Ricky Taylor said. “Laguna Seca has been a great track for us in the past, and our Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 has been the car to beat this season. Laguna Seca will be the race for us to set the tone for the rest of the season. Filipe, the WTRAndretti team, and I are very motivated to get back to form.”

Said Albuquerque: “We won the last two years at Laguna, so we want to have the hat trick. We have been competitive, but unfortunately things haven’t been coming our way in the last 15 minutes of the races this season. We will keep doing the same and now just be more aware of the last 10-15 minutes of the race, and I’m pretty sure the result will be good.”

Albuquerque and Taylor are ranked third in the championship standings, 20 points behind Porsche Penske Motorsport drivers Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy. The Action Express Cadillac duo of Alexander Sims and Pipo Derani are ranked second, 11 points out of first.

After three races with factory-supported entries, the GTP category will add a ninth car this weekend with No. 5 JDC-Miller MotorSports fielding a Porsche 963, the first customer car in the rebranded top class for hybrid prototypes.

Here are the start times, starting lineup, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Motul Course de Monterey at Laguna Seca (all times are ET):

IMSA Laguna Seca start times, schedule, TV info

When: Sunday, 3:10 p.m. ET

Race distance: Two hours, 40 minutes on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course

Forecast: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 60 degrees with a 4% chance of rain at the green flag.

Qualifying: Saturday, 3:50 p.m. ET on Peacock and IMSA.com/TVLive

Entry list: Click here to see the 38-car field over four divisions for the Motul Course de Monterey at Laguna Seca.

RACE BROADCAST

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, the NBC Sports App,and NBCSports.com will have streaming coverage of the event from flag to flag. Dave Burns is the announcer with analyst Calvin Fish and pit reporters Dillon Welch and Matt Yocum.

IMSA Radio: All sessions are live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (XM 207, Internet/App 992).

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA LAGUNA SECA

Friday, May 12

11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 practice

12:25-1:10 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

1:25-2:25 p.m.: Michelin Challenge practice

3:25-3:55 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 practice

4:10-4:55 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

5:10-6:10 p.m.: Michelin Challenge practice

5:25-5:45 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 qualifying

7:05-10:35 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Saturday, May 13

11-11:35 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying

11:55 a.m.-1:40 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

2-2:35 p.m.: Michelin Challenge qualifying

2:50-3:35 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 1

3:55-5:05 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock)

5:20-6:10 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge race

Sunday, May 14

11-11:20 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship warmup

11:35 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 2

12:40-1:30 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2

3:10 p.m.-5:50 p.m.: Motul Course de Monterey Powered By Hyundai N (NBC, Peacock)