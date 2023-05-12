IndyCar GMR GP starting lineup: Lundgaard takes first pole on a great day to be RLL driver

By May 12, 2023, 7:00 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – Christian Lundgaard has been telling his team lately that “it’s a great day to be in America,” and the IndyCar GMR Grand Prix starting lineup indicated that Friday was a great day to be a part of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Lundgaard scored his first NTT IndyCar Series career pole position on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, turning a 1 minute, 9.3321-second lap around the 2.439-mile layout to nip Felix Rosenqvist (the Swede qualified second by the narrowest margin in the race’s history) and form a Scandinavian front row.

Teammates Jack Harvey (fourth, the first time he’d reached final-round qualifying since August 2021) and Graham Rahal (eighth) also turned in strong performances as RLL qualified all three of its drivers in the top 10 for the first time this season.

QUALIFYING RESULTSClick here for GMR GP qualifying speeds | Round 1, Group 1 | Round 1, Group 2 | Round 2 l Round 3

It’s a needed boost for the organization, which moved into a state-of-the-art shop in Brownsburg, Indiana, while overhauling its technical department in the offseason but still got off to a slow start in 2023.

“All the resources that’s been put into this has not been rewarded up until now,” said Lundgaard, the 2022 IndyCar rookie of the year who became the first Dane to race at the Indy 500 last year. “We had a very good end to the season last year, but we weren’t able to continue that going into the beginning of this season, and it annoyed me a lot because obviously I’m asking the questions, ‘What have we done different?

“There wasn’t really anything that was dramatically different that should drastically change it as much as it was from the end of the season to the beginning of the season, so now sitting here I’m only proud of this team. Everything we’ve achieved up until now, I would say we set the benchmark in Barber a couple of weeks ago.”

Lundgaard qualified and finished sixth in his most recent race at Barber Motorsports Park, his best showing since a fifth in last year’s season finale at Laguna Seca WeatherTech Raceway.

His career-best finish was a second last August at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, where he first burst onto the scene by qualifying fourth for his Aug. 14, 2021 debut in IndyCar.

“I wish I could tell you, man,” he said when asked why he was so good on the road course that initially was built to play host to Formula One races 23 years ago. “I want to know myself. This place just is amazing. What whatever way you drive around, if it’s one or the other, it’s amazing. I think the atmosphere around this place just brings us drivers alive.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that this track fits the European drivers. I’m sitting next to a Swede. Jack is in here, Pato (O’ is in here. It is a very sort of European style track, so I think it just fits us pretty well.”

So does living and racing in the United States. Lundgaard began telling his team over the radio “What a great day to be in America” because one of his sponsors (a Canadian, no less) had said it. But it also could apply to Lundgaard’s career, which had stalled out in F2 before he made the leap to IndyCar.

“I wouldn’t have driven in 2022 if I didn’t come here,” he said. “I guess you can call it a lifesaver.”

RLL might be saying the same about Lundgaard if he manages Saturday to deliver the team its first victory since Takuma Sato in the 2020 Indy 500. During the postqualifying news conference, he was talking like a team leader on the cusp of a breakthrough (and on losing a mustache that he has vowed to shave after his first victory).

“We’re on an upward slope,” he said. “We want to improve and we need to improve. I know how much work goes into every single little aspect of making this car faster. Looking at our results, we haven’t really been able to. I think we’re all a little disappointed in St. Pete, definitely disappointed in Long Beach

“We expected to be faster, and we weren’t. So we are hard on ourselves, as well. Once these days come, we expect to be here, but we’ve also got to reward ourselves and understand that all the hard work does pay off eventually, and I think this is just a sign of hard work paying off, but we also need to keep in mind the race is tomorrow.

“We need to win tomorrow’s race, and that’s the target. At this point I think we’ll be pretty disappointed in second tomorrow or just a podium. I think we’re absolutely going for winning the race.”

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix (qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine and speed):

ROW 1

1. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01:09.3321 (126.643 mph)
2. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:09.3348 (126.638)

ROW 2

3. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:09.3780 (126.559)
4. (30) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:09.4220 (126.479)

ROW 3

5. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:09.5422 (126.260)
6. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 01:09.6292 (126.102)

ROW 4

7. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:09.4419 (126.442)
8. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:09.4711 (126.389)

ROW 5

9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:09.4757 (126.381)
10. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 01:09.5471 (126.251)

ROW 6

11. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 01:09.6148 (126.128)
12. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:10.1872 (125.100)

ROW 7

13. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:09.8402 (125.721)
14. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:09.8375 (125.726)

ROW 8

15. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01:09.8676 (125.672)
16. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:09.9899 (125.452)

ROW 9

17. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:09.9625 (125.502)
18. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:10.0747 (125.301)

ROW 10

19. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 01:10.2625 (124.966)
20. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 01:10.2562 (124.977)

ROW 11

21. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:10.2669 (124.958)
22. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 01:10.2747 (124.944)

ROW 12

23. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 01:10.5181 (124.513)
24. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01:10.2920 (124.913)

ROW 13

25. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 01:10.5424 (124.470)
26. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01:10.3509 (124.809)

ROW 14

27. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 01:10.5879 (124.390)

Saturday’s Supercross Round 17 in Utah: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams

By May 12, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT
The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series will head conclude its 2023 season Saturday night in Round 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, with the 450 championship essentially decided.

With his two closest championship rivals sidelined by season-ending injuries, Chase Sexton will clinch his first title in the premier category.

Sexton leads the standings by three points over Eli Tomac, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon last week, and by 42 points over Cooper Webb, who is out with a concussion.

The closest healthy rider to Sexton is Ken Roczen, who trails by 43 points (riders gain 26 points with a victory).

BOOTH BONDS: Lifelong friends Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart enjoy time on the air

Despite the injuries, Sexton still will be a worthy champion, having won five events (including three of the past four).

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 17 of the 2023 Supercross season at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 17 will begin Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on USA and streaming on Peacock with a re-air Monday at 1 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

3:45 p.m.: 250SX West Qualifying 1
4 p.m.: 250SX East Qualifying 1
4:15 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
4:30 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
4:45 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
6:05 p.m.: 250SX East Qualifying 2
6:20 p.m.: 250SX West Qualifying 2
6:35 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
6:50 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
7:05 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
10:05 p.m.: 250SX East Heat
10:19 p.m.: 250SX West Heat
10:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1
10:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2
11:21 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
11:33 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
11:53 p.m.: 250SX East-West Showdown
12:27 a.m.: 450SX Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map

FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

