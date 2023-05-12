The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series will head conclude its 2023 season Saturday night in Round 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, with the 450 championship essentially decided.
With his two closest championship rivals sidelined by season-ending injuries, Chase Sexton will clinch his first title in the premier category.
Sexton leads the standings by three points over Eli Tomac, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon last week, and by 42 points over Cooper Webb, who is out with a concussion.
The closest healthy rider to Sexton is Ken Roczen, who trails by 43 points (riders gain 26 points with a victory).
Despite the injuries, Sexton still will be a worthy champion, having won five events (including three of the past four).
Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 17 of the 2023 Supercross season at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah:
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 17 will begin Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on USA and streaming on Peacock with a re-air Monday at 1 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including qualifying) will begin on Peacock at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.
Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.
HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule
POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division
ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division
EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
Here are the start times for Saturday’s Supercross Round 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:
3:45 p.m.: 250SX West Qualifying 1
4 p.m.: 250SX East Qualifying 1
4:15 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
4:30 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
4:45 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
6:05 p.m.: 250SX East Qualifying 2
6:20 p.m.: 250SX West Qualifying 2
6:35 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
6:50 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
7:05 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
10:05 p.m.: 250SX East Heat
10:19 p.m.: 250SX West Heat
10:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat 1
10:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat 2
11:21 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
11:33 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
11:53 p.m.: 250SX East-West Showdown
12:27 a.m.: 450SX Main Event
TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map
FINAL 2022 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings
