Top 10 Indy 500s, No. 6: Louis Meyer milks his third victory with historic celebration

By May 12, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
(Editor’s note: NBC Sports has selected the Top 10 Indy 500s of All-Time through an esteemed panel of former drivers, broadcasters, journalists and historians. The countdown will run through the 107th Indianapolis 500.)

It was the swig seen around the world – and for decades to come at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After becoming the first three-time winner in Indy 500 history, Louis Meyer made an unusual request in victory lane. He asked for a glass of buttermilk, which he believed to be the best refreshment on a hot day (advice instilled by his mother).

Meyer, who also won at the Brickyard in 1928 and ’33, was handed a bottle and took a big gulp in a lasting image that appeared in newspapers the next day. That caught the attention of a dairy industry executive who asked that milk be available annually to the winner. Since 1956, the Indiana Dairy Association has compensated Indy 500 winners for including milk in their celebrations (currently a $10,000 payout).

It’s among many traditions and legacies from the 1936 Indy 500:

–The race was the first in which the Borg-Warner Trophy was presented to the winner.

–Pace car driver Tommy Milton (a two-time Indy 500 winner) suggested that the Indy 500 winner be awarded the pace car as part of the winning prize package.

–The 1936 Indy 500 marked the first time that freshman drivers were required to pass a test that now is known as the Rookie Orientation Program.

There were other safety enhancements made at IMS for the 1936 Indy 500, which could claim the only Month of May between 1929-40 without a fatality on the track. The angle of the outside retaining wall was altered to avoid launching cars outside the track. Cars were limited to 37.5 gallons of gasoline, which forced teams to work on engines that were slower and more efficient.

In another historical quirk, Bill Cummings (who won the 1934 Indy 500) was left on the grid for the start in 1936, becoming the first driver unable to start the race in Indy 500 history.

NBC Sports has ranked the Top 10 Indy 500s through a panel that judged through scores of 1-20 in five categories (with a total of 100 being perfect): quality of racing, memorable moments, strength of competition, historical impact and spectacle.

Here’s a look at No. 6 on the list:

Year: 1936

Winner: Louis Meyer

Margin of victory: 137.15 seconds

Lead changes: Six among five drivers

Other contenders: Runner-up Ted Horn led 16 laps (from Lap 131-146). … Wilbur Shaw led 51 consecutive laps (from Lap 32-82).

Winning move: Meyer started 28th and took his first lead on Lap 89. Outside of a pit stop cycle, he led 96 of the final 112 laps.

How the voters saw it: The 1936 Indy 500 drew steady but unspectacular support: While the race appeared only more than 60 percent of ballots, only two of its scores were above 80.

Top 10 Indy 500s, No. 5: Dan Wheldon wins after Hildebrand crashes in the last turn

By May 12, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
The 2011 Indianapolis 500 – and Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s three-year celebration of its Centennial Era – ended with one of the most stunning finishes ever seen at the Brickyard.

Over the race’s final stages, multiple frontrunners fell out of contention as their fuel strategies failed to reach the finish, and they were forced to pit.

This extended sequence ended with J.R. Hildebrand inheriting the lead with three laps to go, and it appeared the American rookie was set for a surprise victory at Indy.

But on the final lap, Hildebrand approached the lapped car of Charlie Kimball coming into Turn 4. Hildebrand went around Kimball’s outside to pass him but kept drifting up the track and smashed into the outside wall.

That opened the door for Dan Wheldon, the 2005 Indy winner, who was good on fuel and had been closing in on Hildebrand. The Englishman tracked him and his mangled car down on the frontstretch and sailed by to take the checkered flag, winning his second Indy 500.

“(Hildebrand’s crash is) obviously unfortunate, but that’s Indianapolis,” Wheldon said afterward. “That’s why it’s the ‘Greatest Spectacle In Racing. You never know what’s going to happen.”

As for Hildebrand, he showed remarkable poise in explaining everything that led up to his crash in the 2011 Indy 500. He was more disappointed in not winning for his team than for himself.

“I felt like I just made a mistake, and it (hurt) our boys,” he said. “I guess that’s why rookies don’t win the Indianapolis 500 a whole lot.”

Wheldon’s 2011 Indy 500 triumph ultimately became a very poignant one. Less than five months later, the man known as “Lionheart” was killed in a massive crash during the 2011 IndyCar season finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (the race was canceled after the wreck).

He left behind his wife, Susie, and their two sons, Sebastian and Oliver, who are now pursuing their own racing careers as junior drivers for Andretti Autosport – the same team their father won for in 2005 at Indy.

Hildebrand since has made 11 more Indy 500 starts but hasn’t come as close as he did to winning in 2011. Since then, his best finish has been a sixth in 2016.

Here’s a look at No. 5 on the list:

Year: 2011

Winner: Dan Wheldon

Margin of victory: Under caution

Lead changes: 23 among 10 drivers

Cautions: Seven for 40 laps

Other contenders: Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti each led the race five times and combined to lead 124 of 200 laps.

Winning move: Coming to the checkered flag, Wheldon passed Hildebrand for the lead and the win after the latter’s crash in Turn 4. Wheldon led only the 200th and final lap of the race, setting a ‘500’ record for the fewest laps led by a winner.

How the voters saw it: Of the voters who had the 2011 Indy 500 in their top 10, 75 percent scored it at 85 or higher (out of a possible 100).