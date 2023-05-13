Starting lineup grid for IMSA Laguna Seca: Porsche Penske Motorsport sweeps front row

By May 13, 2023, 9:01 PM EDT
IMSA Laguna Seca starting lineup
IMSA
0 Comments

IMSA Laguna Seca starting lineup: Porsche Penske Motorsport continued its torrid run in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, capturing the pole position for the Motul Course de Monterey with the No. 7 Porsche 963 co-driven by Matt Campbell and Felipe Nasr.

Campbell turned a lap in 1 minute, 14.774 seconds that nipped Mathieu Jaminet in the No. 6 Porsche 963 by 0.090 seconds in the premier Grand Touring Prototype category for the hybrid cars.

“It came from just digging a little deeper and fine-tuning the car a little more,” Campbell told the IMSA Wire Service. “We made a few small changes just to try and smooth some things out, and it really worked better than expected, to be honest. It’s been a fantastic weekend, topping every session so far.”

STARTING GRID: Click here for the Laguna Seca starting lineup l By car number

IMSA AT LAGUNA SECA: Details for watching Sunday’s race

The No. 6, which is co-driven by Campbell and Nick Tandy, scored the first victory for Porsche Penske Motorsport last month in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (where Jaminet and Nasr were third).

Colin Braun qualified third in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06 of Meyer Shank Racing, followed by Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Cadillac V-Series.R of Whelen Engineering Action Express, Ricky Taylor in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura and Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 01 for Cadillac Racing.

“Really good job by everyone at Meyer Shank, Acura, and HPD,” Braun said. “We rolled off the truck well, top two or three in every session, but it seems as though the Porsches had good, peak pace. We missed by just a little bit, which was honestly closer than I thought it would be. I’m pretty happy about it. It’s a long race and there will be a lot to play out.”

Said Derani: “I’m quite happy with this qualifying. I think I extracted everything I could from the car. Sometimes you come away with a pole position and you’re like ‘oh, I think we could have done better,’ and today we came away with P4 and I think my lap was quite good. Obviously, we wanted to be a little bit further up the grid but it’s very tight. I think we have a very good car for the race, especially thinking long stints and tire deg.”

The BMW M Team RLL hybrid prototypes qualified on the fourth row. In its debut with a customer Porsche 963, JDC Miller MotorSports’ No. 5 qualified ninth.

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the race on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course:

LMP2: George Kurtz, No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing ORECA LMP2 07, 1:19.262

GTD Pro: Klaus Bachler, No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, 1:24.529

GTD: Alex Udell, No. 92 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R, 1:24.539

QUALIFYING

Results

Results by class

Fastest lap by driver

Fastest lap by driver after qualifying

Fastest lap by driver and class after qualifying

Best sector times

Fastest lap sequence

Time cards

PRACTICE RESULTS: Session I l Session II

Read more about Motorsports

IndyCar GMR results points
IndyCar results, points after GMR Grand Prix
Alex Palou GMR IndyCar
Alex Palou stomps field to win GMR Grand Prix with aggressive tire strategy
IndyCar GMR start times
Saturday’s IndyCar GMR GP at Indianapolis: How to watch, start times,...

IndyCar results, points after GMR Grand Prix

By May 13, 2023, 8:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

INDIANAPOLIS — Alex Palou made it five winners in five race results to start the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series, capitalizing on an aggressive tire strategy to win the GMR Grand Prix and take the championship points lead.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won by more than 16 seconds on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course over Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who trails Palou by six points in the standings.

It was the fifth career victory for Palou and his first since a runaway win in the 2022 season finale in Laguna Seca, California.

Alexander Rossi finished third, followed by pole-sitter Christian Lundgaard and Felix Rosenqvist as Arrow McLaren took three of the top five spots.

Rossi earned his first podium since joining Arrow McLaren this season, and teammate Rosenqvist also posted a season best.

Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson, Colton Herta and Graham Rahal rounded out the top 10.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings after the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 85-lap race on a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in Indianapolis.

Lap leader summary

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the GMR Grand Prix with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (3) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running
2. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 85, Running
3. (10) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 85, Running
4. (1) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 85, Running
5. (2) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 85, Running
6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running
7. (13) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running
8. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 85, Running
9. (14) Colton Herta, Honda, 85, Running
10. (8) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running
11. (18) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 85, Running
12. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running
13. (17) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85, Running
14. (6) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 85, Running
15. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 85, Running
16. (16) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85, Running
17. (15) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 84, Running
18. (24) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 84, Running
19. (21) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 84, Running
20. (4) Jack Harvey, Honda, 84, Running
21. (25) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 84, Running
22. (26) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 84, Running
23. (27) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 80, Running
24. (23) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 79, Running
25. (19) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 58, Mechanical
26. (20) David Malukas, Honda, 2, Contact
27. (22) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 1, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 115.234 mph; Time of Race: 1 hour, 47 minutes, 56.7003 seconds; Margin of victory: 16.8006 seconds; Cautions: 1 for 3 laps; Lead changes: 12 among eight drivers. Lap Leaders: Palou 1-17; Lundgaard 18-19; Rosenqvist 20-22; Ericsson 23; Rahal 24-30; Lundgaard 31-41; Palou 42-43; Ericsson 44; Dixon 45-47; Palou 48-59; O’Ward 60-61; Rossi 62-64; Palou 65-85.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in the race.

Here are the points standings after the GMR Grand Prix:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Palou 174, O’Ward 168, Ericsson 155, Grosjean 134, McLaughlin 133, Newgarden 131, Dixon 127, Power 122, Lundgaard 111, Rossi 108.

Rest of the standings: Kirkwood 108, Herta 107, Rosenqvist 97, Ilott 92, Rahal 86, Malukas 79, Armstrong 77, VeeKay 64, Canapino 56, Castroneves 53, Harvey 53, Ferrucci 51, Pagenaud 50, Daly 49, DeFrancesco 46, Robb 42, Pedersen 40, Carpenter 17, Sato 5.

Next race: May 28, the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500