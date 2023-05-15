Nitro Rallycross becomes Nitrocross, releases 2023-2024 calendar

By May 15, 2023, 5:56 PM EDT
Nitrocross 2023-2024 calendar
NitrocrossRacing.com
Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Rallycross has rebranded to become Nitrocross with the release of a 2023-2024 calendar featuring 10 rounds.

Nitrocross will head north of the border to Calgary once more in 2024. – NitrocrossRacing.com

“I love rallycross, with its action-packed sprint racing and door-to-door action,” series creator Pastrana said in a press release. “That core hasn’t changed. But we can’t be relegated to the rules historically in place for rallycross. The Nitro Circus full-send mentality is also a big part of our DNA. We wanted to make sure that attitude came through loud and clear.”

The 10-round schedule will include six locations with doubleheaders in four of the venues.

The series begins at MidAmerica Outdoors in Jay, Oklahoma on June 16-17, marking the first time the series will visit that motorsports park. This track features 150-feet elevation changes, tight S turns and a series of jumps reminiscent of a roller coaster.

From there, the series heads to Salt Lake City, Utah on August 18-19 at Utah Motorsports Campus for Rounds 2 and 3. The series debuted on this track for a one-off event five years ago. Drivers will be challenged there by a gap-jump of more than 100 feet.

Rounds 4 and 5 will be held at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix, Arizona on November 10-11. Pastrana and series champion Robin Larsson won there last year.

Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernadino, California will host Rounds 6 and 7. The series will race on this iconic track December 9-10, but even though they will be able to avoid the snow and ice covering much of the country, they will not be able to get away from it entirely.

Round 8 is scheduled for a return to Calgary, Alberta and the Stampede Park on February 2-3, 2024.

Last year, attendance at both Wild Horse Pass and Glen Helen surged by more than 30 percent from Nitro’s 2021 inaugural visits as Calgary welcomed more than 20,000 fans.

Rounds 9 and 10 will close out the schedule at a location that will be announced later either late February or early March.

“We are looking for nothing less than to raise the bar of our events,” Pastrana said. “We need custom-built tracks and better entertainment at the venues. We want Nitrocross to be exciting for the competitors and for fans around the world. We are going to have the highest-flying series on earth, and I can’t wait to see what happens.”

Nitrocross expects to draw elite drivers from other sports, just as they have in past seasons. Last year Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric and Jenson Button made guest appearances in the series.

Six drivers stood on the top box of the podium last season in a championship battle that was not decided until the final day. In the end, Larsson beat Andreas Bakkerud by winning the season finale.

IMSA points and results after Laguna Seca: No. 01 Cadillac rebounds for emotional victory

By May 14, 2023, 9:00 PM EDT
Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande rebounded from a practice crash to claim the victory for Cadillac Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship results for the Motul Course de Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

A shunt in a Turn 6 tire barrier two days earlier had been the latest in a string of misfortune for the No. 01 team. Bourdais crashed on the opening lap of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach last month, and the Chip Ganassi Racing-prepared V-Series.R caught fire during the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

But Bourdais, van der Zande and the team put it all behind them in leading 34 laps over two hours and 40 minutes on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California.

RESULTS: Click here for the final overall finishing orderClick here for the class breakdown

POINTS: Standings after Laguna Seca l Sprint Cup standings

“This one’s really sweet,” Bourdais told NBC Sports’ Matt Yocum. “You can see a lot of the emotions from all the guys. It’s been a lot of hard work and hardships for that 01 camp, and I couldn’t be happier for everyone and Cadillac and Chip Ganassi Racing.”

Said van der Zande, who also was involved in a violent wreck in a World Endurance Championship race April 29 at Spa: “I love winning races, man. It’s beautiful. We had some trouble. We had big crashes, big shunts. I’m lucky to be standing here.  The car was really safe in the shunt and really safe to drive today. We focused on the long run, and that paid off, so I’m super proud.”

The winning hybrid prototype next will head to race with two other Cadillacs in the 24 Hours of Le Mans next month. Bourdais and van der Zande will be joined by six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.

“It’s going to Le Mans, and it’s a winner,” said van der Zande, who finished the race after Bourdais drove the first 96 minutes. “It’s a winning car that will get flown over and fight for the big one.”

The victory capped a big weekend for team owner Chip Ganassi, who flew to California after celebrating an NTT IndyCar Series victory Saturday by Alex Palou in the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Ganassi also earned a podium finish at an Extreme E event in Scotland.

It’s the first win this season for Cadillac Racing with Chip Ganassi Racing, which celebrated its 65th career victory and fourth at Laguna Seca.

The No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 of Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet finished second, followed by the No. 31 Cadillac of Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims (who also reclaimed the Grand Touring Prototype points leads for driver and team).

Other class winners:

LMP2: No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07, with co-drivers Mikkel Jensen and Steven Thomas, earned its first victory.

GTD PRO: WeatherTech Racing scored its fifth career victory and its first at Laguna Seca with the No. 79 Mercedes-AMG GT3 driven by Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella.

GTD: The No. 91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) earned its first victory with co-drivers Alan Metni and Kay van Berlo.

STATS PACKAGE FOR THE MOTUL COURSE DE MONTEREY AT LAGUNA SECA

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Time cards

Pit stop time cards

Best sector times

Race distance and speed average

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will resume with the six-hour race June 23-25 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

