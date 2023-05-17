After a fun family detour, Ryan Hunter-Reay gets back on the road to the Indy 500

By May 17, 2023, 7:00 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – Ryan Hunter-Reay had plenty of time to think about the next stage of his Indy career last summer when he was driving the entire family, including a puppy, in his motorhome through the Midwest.

The 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2012 NTT IndyCar Series champion was competing in the six-race Superstar Racing Experiences (SRX) Series, after stepping away from the NTT IndyCar Series to rejuvenate and reflect on what he wanted to do next.

Hunter-Reay, 42, wanted to return to the cockpit of an Indy car and compete in the Indy  500, but it had to be the right opportunity.

Meantime, Hunter-Reay had a chance to be “Dad” to his sons Ryden, Rocsen and Rhodes and spend more time with his wife, Beccy.

“It was priceless, honestly,” Hunter-Reay told NBC Sports Wednesday morning in Gasoline Alley at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “They are at that age where they are so impressionable. Having Dad around to be a presence more often, coaching their sports teams, being with them, working on their homework with them, sharing opportunities with them.

“We drove around the Midwest in the motorhome with a puppy going to all the SRX races. That is something that I will never be able to do again. Not because I don’t want to do it, but it was crazy spending that much time in the motorhome with the full family.

“It was really, really valuable experience.”

Hunter-Reay was a consultant with Juncos-Hollinger Racing at last year’s Indianapolis 500 and had been approached by several teams to see if he were interested in making a run at Indy in 2022, but the timing wasn’t right. He also was on standby for Chip Ganassi Racing during the team’s contract dispute with Alex Palou.

“It was actually nice to gain some perspective on the whole thing and be removed,” he said. “I had been with the same team for 12 years. Coming back here in a consultant role with Juncos-Hollinger last year for this race, I knew I wanted to come back. It feels like it has been a long time, but it was worth the wait.”

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native had a chance to see the Indianapolis 500 through a clear lens, rather than in the high-pressure world from the cockpit of a race car speeding down the front straight at 245 miles per hour entering Turn 1.

“The most striking thing from the outside looking in through the week of practice and qualifying is how stressful it is to everybody involved,” Hunter-Reay said. “I didn’t feel that stress because I didn’t directly have skin in the game. I was working with the team, but it didn’t make my heart rate go extremely up or down in either direction. And on race day, to see the energy. When you are in race mode and you are focused, you block a lot of stuff out. Until you get in the race car and put the visor down, it’s a lot of white noise.

“It was cool to see just how big of an impact this place has.”

He also admitted that race drivers don’t make very good spectators, especially at the Indianapolis 500.

“I make a pretty bad spectator at anything,” Hunter-Reay said. “I just don’t have the patience for it. To be at the Indy 500 on race day was awkward, it was weird. Not having a car to sit in on the grid was definitely odd.

“The good thing is I focused my energy on working with Juncos-Hollinger Racing. I had something to do, and I actually contributed to the effort. That was enjoyable.

“I was definitely not ready to be on the outside looking in.”

When Hunter-Reay stepped away from the NTT IndyCar Series after a very successful career in 2021, he needed to recharge and rejuvenate.

His final seasons with Andretti Autosport were a disappointment and after 12 seasons with the team owned by former racing great Michael Andretti, Hunter-Reay wanted to turn to turn the page in his career.

He is ready to write the next chapter this month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the 107th Indy 500 for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.

He is in the No. 23 Dallara-Chevrolet and was impressive in Wednesday’s opening day of practice for the biggest race of the year.

“Indy is it for me,” Hunter-Reay said. “Being here with Dreyer & Reinbold and this team and the atmosphere here is something I am really enjoying.”

“Being here with Dreyer & Reinbold and this team and the atmosphere here is something I am really enjoying.

“I have real high expectations. It’s about the people for me. That was a big part of my decision-making process coming there. I’ve been talking to Dennis Reinbold for a long time during the offseason. I wanted to understand who was here and what went into it.”

Hunter-Reay talked to Reinbold and was very interested in pursuing the opportunity. Reinbold reached out early, and the two kept up the dialogue.

Hunter-Reay was talking to several different teams about a return to the Indy 500, but Reinbold has a great reputation in the paddock.

Once a full-time team in the IndyCar, Reinbold’s racing operation is full time in Nitro Rallycross and an Indy 500-only effort in IndyCar.

“It’s about people,” Hunter-Reay said. “I had a really good feeling about him. I knew him casually through years in the past in IndyCar.

“The more I got to know him, the more I got to know about the people on the team involved, it became a very clear decision.”

When he arrived at the team’s shop and saw the quality of the personnel and the race cars, he was sold.

“It starts with Dennis,” Hunter-Reay said. “This is what matters most to him. This is what makes him tick – the Indianapolis 500 and the history that he has here. You can tell how much it means to him by the people he has here, the preparation and the attention to detail that goes into this effort.

“I’m working with a bunch of guys that I’ve worked with here and there in the past with a lot of different teams. It’s a bunch of talented individuals.”

Hunter-Reay, winner of 16 IndyCar Series races throughout his career, left Andretti at the end of the 2021 season.

With the exception of testing for Ed Carpenter Racing at Barber Motorsports Park in October 2021, he had not been in an Indy car on the race track until the Indy 500 Open Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 20.

“These aren’t the type of cars that you want to spend much time out of,” Hunter-Reay said. “It was really cool to get back in it. It felt fun. I was enjoying myself.

“We are checking those boxes off the list.”

Hunter-Reay’s Midwest road trip mirrored the barnstorming schedule of six consecutive weeks of racing for the SRX, a series formed and co-owned by Tony Stewart).

It’s a six-race summer series that features big-name former and current drivers from various racing series competing on iconic short tracks throughout the United States.

“It was like nothing I had ever done,” Hunter-Reay said. “Those cars are big, heavy, wide cars with a lot of horsepower and are underpowered. I was going up against the best in the business. These are guys that grew up racing short tracks and stock cars. It was really cool to learn, albeit drinking from a firehose.

“Every track had its own unique characteristics. I did dirt for the first time. I really enjoyed it. It was a unique opportunity and I look forward to doing it again with even more Cup champions coming in this year.

“It’s tough. For open wheel cars, we’re used to driving the car hard. You go faster, but in those cars, if you drive the car hard, you are going to go slower.

“It was tough to rewire my brain in that aspect.”

It also gave him a chance to compete against some of his heroes — drivers that he grew up watching on television that he finally got a chance to know personally.

NASCAR’s Bill Elliott is one of Hunter-Reay’s stock car heroes.

The drivers in SRX share little motorhomes as changing areas during events and places to relax and get out of the heat before the event starts.

“Bill Elliott was in the motorhome with me,” Hunter-Reay said. “It was really cool to talk to him for a while, having watched him when I was so much younger and the impact he had on the sport.

“Even like guys like Tony Stewart and Ryan Newman and Greg Biffle, it was cool to share experiences with them and talk about life as it is today. It was definitely enjoyable.

“Tony Stewart is a definite throwback, and I have so much respect for Tony. He races as hard as anyone. He will be fair with you as long as there is some give and take at times. I was trying to pull any information I could from him.

“He is one of the owners of the series and has to be fair to everyone, but I really appreciate his time and his advice through the journey.”

Drivers such as Elliott and Stewart may have gained hero status as NASCAR drivers, but a strong case can be made that Hunter-Reay was an IndyCar hero when he spent 12 years in the No. 28 DHL car for Andretti Autosport.

He earned the nickname “Captain America” and would drape himself in the American flag in victory lane when he won races in IndyCar.

“I was there 12 years, and it was one of the longest-tenured sponsorships,” Hunter-Reay recalled proudly. “The years we spent together, it’s the only championship outside of Penske and Ganassi that has happened in a long time. Winning the Indianapolis 500 together. We had a lot of other close calls to win this race as well.

“It was a great time there, absolutely. I really appreciate the people I worked with there and had a great time there.

“Like any book, it’s time to turn the page and go to the next chapter.”

Two of the greatest chapters in Hunter-Reay’s story as a racing driver include his dramatic 2014 Indianapolis 500 victory over Helio Castroneves.

It was one of the most thrilling finishes in Indy 500 history as he battled Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves over the closing seven laps featuring some of the riskiest late race moves in recent memory.

“It doesn’t get old because it was so intense coming off a red flag like that,” Hunter-Reay said. “It was an intense battle. It was one of the best finishes in Indy 500 history and I’m honored to be a part of it that way. It felt that much better winning it that way. It didn’t finish under yellow.

“Nobody knew coming out of Turn 4 who was going to win the thing. You can’t ask for anything better than that.

“It will be in the record books for a long time. The competition is so tough now, I expect close finishes here. I expect it to come down to the wire like that.

“That one was a unique battle. That was one that will stand up.”

Most importantly, he defeated Castroneves, who at that time was attempting to become the fourth four-time winner of the Indy 500.

Hunter-Reay defeated Castroneves by 0.0600-of-a-second, the second-closest finish in Indy 500 history.

“Helio is one of the greats and one of the greats here at Indy,” Hunter-Reay said. “We were taking some seriously aggressive lines and maneuvers on each other, but the whole time it was really fair. There was anything really dirty between us.

“I have a lot of respect for him and how those last seven laps of that race were raced.

“I want that race to be remembered for what it was and one of the best finishes in Indianapolis 500 history.”

The other iconic moment of Hunter-Reay’s career came when he won the 2012 IndyCar Series championship, just two years after he nearly didn’t make the starting lineup for the Indianapolis 500.

It came down to a last-race battle involving Team Penske’s Will Power, who was in control of the championship until he hit the wall in the season finale at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Power’s Chevrolet was damaged, but Team Penske repaired Power’s car and sent him back on track in a 500-mile race with plenty of attrition.

That attrition helped Power climb back into contention, and Hunter-Reay had to make sure he finished in the top five to win the championship.

He finished fourth in a race won by Ed Carpenter, and that was enough give the Andretti Autosport driver the championship.

He was the first U.S. driver to win an IndyCar title since Sam Hornish Jr. in 2006.

“That was a summary of my career,” Hunter-Reay said. “I’ve had to work and fight everything out to the bitter end. In a lot of ways, that 2012 championship and how it ended is a lot like how the 2014 Indianapolis 500 ended.

“It wasn’t until the last lap of the entire championship we knew we were going to pull it out. I still believed going into that race we had a chance, and we were massive underdogs.

“I can’t remember how many points down we were. It was something like 19 and nobody believed we had a chance at it. But over 500 miles, anything is possible.

“It was one of those storybook endings.”

With a championship in 2012 and an Indy 500 win in 2014, Hunter-Reay was one of the big names in IndyCar in the 100th Indianapolis 500 in 2016.

That day, Hunter-Reay may have had the best car he ever had at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hunter-Reay led 52 laps in the Indy 500 that day and was in contention for the victory before colliding in the pit lane with Andretti Autosport teammate Townsend Bell during a yellow flag on Lap 114.

They pitted during the caution, and Bell left his pit area after being told to go and ran into Hunter-Reay’s Honda.

Both cars would finish the race two laps down despite both having cars that could have contended for the victory.

“That one hurts a lot,” Hunter-Reay said. “Just like in 2014, I knew halfway through the race I had the car to win this thing and I just need to make sure I’m there to fight for it at the end.

“To get caught up in something silly on pit lane is such a shame. It is one that I’ve lost a lot of sleep over.

“It’s really not Townsend’s fault. When the crew tells you, ‘Go, go, go, go’ out of the pit box and they tell you which lane to go into, you go.

“The rest is history.”

Hunter-Reay also had a potential winner at Indy in 2017, leading 28 laps. He was in the lead when the engine blew up on Lap 136.

He came close to being a multiple-time Indianapolis 500 winner, but at least Hunter-Reay at least won it once.

His face is etched on the Borg-Warner Trophy, along with all of the other great winners of one of the most famous sporting events on Earth.

“Right after we won it, I said I will forever take my kids here and be able to see that face on there,” Hunter-Reay said. “I want to have a few more faces on there. It’s such a special part of this event that the winner’s face goes on this eternal remembrance of the event and each one tells a different story. I always go back and look at that face.

“It’s not just an event; it’s something people live their whole lives pursuing. It’s something I’ll cherish forever.”

Hunter-Reay is back again and off to a fast start. He was eighth fastest in Wednesday’s opening round of practice for the 107th Indianapolis 500 on a perfect, sun-splashed day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hunter-Reay completed 81 laps with a fast speed of 227.619 miles per hour in the No. 23 Chevrolet.

He should certainly be on the radar of drivers who have a chance to at least be very competitive in the race, should he continue that impressive start for the rest of the month.

Hunter-Reay likes his chances.

“I always said I wouldn’t come back to this race unless I had a shot to win it, being at the front, competing for the win,” Hunter-Reay said. “I believe this program gives me that opportunity and these folks here are a big part of that.

“It’s just the beginning. We’re starting this process for the 2023 Indy 500. I can see everybody here is super hungry for it.”

2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Supercross finale: Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence end with wins

By May 17, 2023, 11:36 AM EDT
The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross champions topped the NBC SuperMotocross Power Rankings after the season finale with wins in Round 17 for Chase Sexton in the 450 class and Jett Lawrence in his 250s’ swan song.

SuperMotocross Rankings season finale
Adam Cianciarulo ended the 2023 season with back-to-back top-five finishes. – Feld Motor Sports

After Round 10 in Detroit, it was obvious Sexton needed a little help to win the championship. But to even be in a position to capitalize on that help, he needed to eliminate the costly mistakes that put him in third place, trailing Eli Tomac by 17. He gave up more points the following week with a fifth in Seatle before settling into a near-perfect run to end the season.

Sexton finished second in Glendale and then won four of the final five races. The only time he stumbled was in the mud race in New Jersey but even then, he survived the conditions to score a top-five.

MORE: Chase Sexton ends season in style with three wins

Dramatic injuries altered the final two rounds. Eli Tomac ruptured his Achilles tendon in Denver and Cooper Webb suffered a concussion in Nashville, which opened the door for Sexton, but he did all he could by winning both rounds. Even with the injury and 22-place finish in Denver and after missing the season finale, Tomac ended 2023 the NBC SuperMotocross Power Rankings second. Webb fell to sixth.

In Salt Lake City, Ken Roczen had an opportunity to overtake Webb for third in Supercross championship points; all he needed was to earn two points in Round 17. On Lap 1, Roczen hyper extended his knee and rode to the medical trailer. Earning just one point on the day, he failed to move up the chart. Roczen has committed to being a Supercross specialist and even without the injury was unlikely to show up in two weeks at Pala, California for the start of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season.

Adam Cianciarulo scored a dramatic podium two weeks ago in Denver. That was not only his first podium of the season, it was his first top-five after finishing between sixth and 10th in 10 of his previous 12 rounds. Granted, the field had thinned appreciably by that point, but the third-place finish that week gave the rider confidence entering the Supercross season finale and has allowed him to rise to third among active riders in the NBC SuperMotocross Power Rankings.

A rash of injuries opened the door for other riders to climb up the ranks.

Dean Wilson finished outside the top 10 in his first 11 rounds, but he finally cracked that mark in Glendale, Arizona. He stayed in the front half of the field for the next four weekends and finally earned a top-five in Salt Lake City. The NBC Power Rankings looks back at the last 45 days, which places Wilson seventh overall with three injured riders above him. His average for the entire season would be 17th.

Justin Hill is another rider who kept getting better as the season progressed. Thirteenth or worst in the first six rounds, he improved to score six top-10s in the next eight. He was fifth in Nashville with his first top-five of the year and improved in each successive round until he finally scored his first career podium in the season finale at Salt Lake City and ended the season fifth among uninjured riders in the NBC SuperMotocross Power Rankings.

450 Rankings

This
Week		 Driver Percentage
Points		 Last
Week		 Diff.
1. Chase Sexton 90.57 1 0
2. Eli Tomac
injured		 81.00 3 1
3. Ken Roczen 80.14 2 -1
4. Justin Barcia
injured		 79.40 4 0
5. Adam Cianciarulo 77.00 5 0
6. Cooper Webb
injured		 74.78 6 0
7. Dean Wilson 67.86 8 1
8. Justin Hill 67.57 7 -1
9. Aaron Plessinger 66.63 9 0
10. Colt Nichols 62.08 10 0
11. Kyle Chisholm 58.36 11 0
12. Shane McElrath 54.93 13 1
13. Josh Hill 54.93 14 1
14. Jason Anderson
injured		 54.60 12 -2
15. Grant Harlan 46.43 16 1
16. Benny Bloss 44.44 15 -1
17. Kevin Moranz 43.57 17 0
18. Tristan Lane 42.22 20 2
19. Justin Starling 42.14 21 2
20. Devin Simonson 41.11 24 4

Supercross 450 Points

From the moment Jett Lawrence clinched the 250 West championship in Denver, he insisted his mind was on the impending move to the 450 class. He wasn’t going to worry about the final East/West Showdown and the opportunity to faceoff against his brother Hunter Lawrence for one last time. In the Supercross season finale, it actually wasn’t the battle with Hunter that kicked Jett’s competitive juices into overdrive, but when he saw his closest West competitor RJ Hampshire ahead of him, he had to get that final win and move up in the NBC SuperMotocross Power Rankings.

SuperMotocross Rankings season finale
Jett and Hunter Lawrence each had No. 1 plates in Salt Lake City after winning their divisions. – Feld Motor Sports.

Hunter Lawrence clinched the 250 East title one week previously in Nashville with his seventh win of the season. To that point, he had a perfect record of podium finishes and in several races was forced to overcome poor starts. Salt Lake City proved to be too much. Hunter was involved in a Lap 1 accident that landed him to 10th on a rain-slicked track. He climbed to sixth at the checkers, but that was enough to drop him to second in the Power Rankings. Hunter will race a 250 in the Motocross portion of the season, so it’s inevitable that he will rise to the top again.

After finishing second to Jett five times in the first seven rounds of the 250 West schedule, Hampsire finally beat his rival in Denver. The win was one of the sweetest of his career. He wanted to close out the season with a pair of victories. When he looked over his shoulder on Lap 1 in Salt Lake City, he knew he was in for a long race; Jett was on his back tire. Finishing second to the 250 West champion for the sixth time, Hampshire earned his seventh podium of 2023, which makes him best-in-class. The Lawrence brothers were in a league of their own in 2023.

Supercross 250 Points

Levi Kitchen closed out his season on a high note. His only podium in the first five rounds was an overall win in the Anaheim 2 Triple Crown, but for most of the opening rounds he was prone to making mistakes. He finished third in Glendale, struggled in the mud race in New Jersey, but then finished off the season with back-to-back podiums at Denver and Salt Lake City, solidifying him fourth among uninjured riders in the SuperMotocross Power Rankings after the season finale.

It will be interesting to see how high Jo Shimoda can climb in the Power Rankings when the Motocross season starts at Pala. He missed most of the opening rounds to injury and then roared back with a top-five finish in his first race of 2023. Shimoda finished fourth on the tough Atlanta Motor Speedway infield track and earned three top-fives in the four rounds he made. Given his success on the hybrid track and his second-place standing last year in Motocross points, he is certainly a driver to watch.

250 Rankings

This
Week		 Driver Percentage
Points		 Last
Week		 Diff.
1. Jett Lawrence – W 90.43 2 1
2. Hunter Lawrence – E 89.94 1 -1
3. RJ Hampshire – W 86.64 4 1
4. Cameron McAdoo – W
injured		 86.25 3 -1
5. Levi Kitchen – W 82.71 6 1
6. Nate Thrasher – E
injured		 81.42 5 -1
7. Jo Shimoda – E 81.38 7 0
8. Haiden Deegan – E 78.44 8 0
9. Jordon Smith – E 77.41 11 2
10. Pierce Brown – W 77.00 10 0
11. Enzo Lopes – W 75.64 9 -2
12. Max Anstie – E 73.56 12 0
13. Chris Blose – E 70.06 15 2
14. Max Vohland – W 69.77 14 0
15. Jeremy Martin – E 69.31 13 -2
16. Mitchell Oldenburg – W 67.42 16 0
17. Carson Mumford – W 64.58 19 2
18. Tom Vialle – E 62.44 17 -1
19. Chance Hymas – E 61.33 18 -1
20. Michael Mosiman – E 59.83 20 0

* The NBC Power Rankings assign 100 points to a Main event winner and 90 points for each Heat and Triple Crown win, (Triple Crown wins are included with heat wins below the rider’s name). The points decrement by a percentage equal to the number of riders in the field until the last place rider in each event receives five points. The Power Ranking is the average of these percentage points over the past 45 days for the 450 class and last 90 days for 250s (because of the split nature of their season).

POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 15 AT NASHVILLE: Eli Tomac back on top
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 14 AT NEW JERSEY: The top 20 settles in
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 13 AT ATLANTA: Justin Barcia leapfrogs the Big 3
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 12 AT GLENDALE: Tomac gains momentum
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 11 AT SEATTLE: Cooper Webb, Tomac overtake Chase Sexton
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 10 AT DETROIT: Chase Sexton narrowly leads Webb
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 8 AT DAYTONA: Sexton unseats Tomac
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 7 AT ARLINGTON: Jason Anderson narrowly trails Tomac
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 6 AT OAKLAND: Perfect night keeps Tomac first
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 5 AT TAMPA: Sexton, Webb close in
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 4 AT HOUSTON: Tomac rebounds from A2 crash, retakes lead
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 3 AT ANAHEIM 2: Consistency makes Ken Roczen king
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 2 AT SAN DIEGO: Roczen moves up, Sexton falls
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 1 AT ANAHEIM 1: Tomac, Jett Lawrence gain an early advantage

