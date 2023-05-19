What drivers are saying about Indy 500 qualifying

By May 19, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Qualifying for the Indy 500 is the fastest, most frenzied and sometimes the scariest 10 miles in sports.

And for the NTT IndyCar Series drivers who have survived the white-knuckle terror of 240 mph at the end of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the straightaways, it can be four laps that take 3 minutes but feel like three years.

Tim Layden interviewed several IndyCar stars for a story and video feature (which you can watch above or by clicking here) about qualifying for the 107th Indy 500 this weekend as drivers prepare to go fast, turn left and hang on around the 2.5-mile oval.

HOW TO WATCH INDY 500 QUALIFYING: Full weekend schedule, details

“I don’t think there’s anything like qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, just the intensity level,” said Scott Dixon, who is bidding to become the first driver to win three consecutive Indy 500 pole positions. “As an event, it’s something that everybody kind of puts a spotlight on.”

With 34 cars entered this year, at least one driver will suffer the disappointment of being bumped (which happened to a two-time Formula One champion in 2019).

“Qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the most intense moment you can get in a race car,” defending Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson said. “To do like 230 mph average? Yeah, it’s mind-blowing. The intensity and the adrenaline you get from doing qualifying, it’s hard to get anywhere else.”

Here’s a selection of what several IndyCar driver told Layden about Indy 500 qualifying:

Dixon: “Personally as a driver, I think it’s the most intense, most stressful four laps of anything. You don’t really do practice in the morning, so the first laps are those four laps that you do on that day most of the time. And you’re going into Turn 1 almost 250 mph, and you’re hoping it’ll come out the other side. So the stress level is through the roof, especially on days where the weather conditions are tricky, but it’s super intense, but also super rewarding.

“We start qualifying preparation pretty much after the Indy 500 the previous year, and trying to make the most of it and how we can improve. Because you’re never looking for four or five or six big things. It’s hundreds of small details that maybe you saw another team do, or something that we think that we could do a little bit better, or the cooling process of the car.

“The goal is to win the race, but I think to win the pole and to lead the field of 33 is for me was an amazing achievement. I’ve been lucky enough to do it five times. … The feeling generally for me is a lot of butterflies, very nervous. There’s a lot on the line and you don’t want to crash the car, but you want to push it to the limits, and you want to make the most of that run you have. And especially in the first one because it may lock you into progressing further on. So for me, it’s super intense. The cars are fairly complicated now with weight jackers, and mixture settings, and roll bar settings, and a load of different things. So I think it’s just making sure that you know what you got to do, go in prepared, but you’re nervous as hell, man.”

Colton Herta: “Qualifying is such a hustle here. You’re holding onto the car for four laps at over 240 mph. It is probably some of the most difficult conditions that we are put in as drivers. And if your car isn’t perfect, it is the hardest thing to do in our sport. When the car is all good and dandy, it’s still one of the hardest things to do in our sport.

“It’s an amazing experience. It’s hard to describe what it’s like going that fast.”

Tony Kanaan: “It’s a very lonely moment. You’re part of the car, the car is part of you and you’re there to do one job, which is the four hardest, fastest laps. The most precise of your life. So, it’s a very unique moment, very special. It’s thrilling. It’s addicting. You want to do it all over again. Like right before qualifying, when you go through the line, if somebody will give you an option (that) ‘You can leave right now,’ you probably would because you’re nervous, and you don’t want to do it. But then once you start the engine and they send you out, you’re like, ‘All right, game on.’ That is addicting. I would qualify every day here if I could. The sensation of speed, how close you get to the wall, how low you get to below the white line and all the corners. It’s something that I’m not sure I’m doing a fair justice to try to explain to you guys.”

Simon Pagenaud: “Pole position day is something else. It raises your hair on your arms. You are in an arena, and everybody’s like lions, and when I talk about lions, I’m talking about the drivers. You’re out there to kill. You’re out there to go fast and only go as fast as you can do it and not really think about any consequence. Wind conditions don’t matter at that point. You cannot forget about anything else and you just focus on one goal, which is to be the fastest. It’s a thrilling exercise, but it’s a daring exercise. It’s like being a daredevil.

“To me, qualifying you go as hard as possible. I don’t think you ever lift. If you lift, you know you’re not going to be on the pole and it’s a failure. You want to start on the front because it’s Indianapolis and only first place matters here. Second doesn’t matter at all. So to me, when it comes to qualifying day, it’s about giving it everything, it’s a one-off. There’s nothing else that matters at that point. It’s staying full throttle. You know what you’ve got underneath you, you’ve got to trust it even if you don’t know and that’s when you just going to unplug the brain and just do it.

“Qualifying in Indy to me is it’s the most stressful moment of your life. It’s stressful but also enjoyable in many ways, but you enjoy it after you’ve done it, not during because it’s such a difficult exercise that you know you could crash at any moment. You could lose it, you know you can be a hero, but you can be a zero really easily. It’s just a very anxious, stressful, exciting, thrilling day.”

Alexander Rossi: “Qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500 is one of the most extreme things that I think you’ll do in motorsports. And certainly, it’s the most difficult qualifying session that you could ever participate in because the first laps usually (are) pretty easy, the second lap still fairly easy, the third lap gets challenging, and the fourth lap is borderline impossible. Because if you’re easy flat for four laps, then you carry too much downforce and thus drag. If you’re lifting, you’re obviously not going to be competitive, so it’s finding that balance of how much you can get away with, and it really changes based on ambient conditions, wind, track temp, so it’s a very hard thing to get absolutely perfect.

“It’s hypercritical to get everything just right because at Indy, every small decision that you make has a compounding effect. And as soon as you make one small mistake in any of those laps, in any of those corners, it’s impossible to recover because it’s a momentum game, in a lot of respects. So that even plays a role in shifting. Every time you shift, you’re losing time. So you got to play that game of how much limiter is the right amount of limiter, and the team can’t tell you that live because the data doesn’t transfer that quickly. So you got to make that decision based on a gut instinct and a feel. So it’s a lot to think about in what ultimately, is three minutes, but it’s also a lot of fun.”

Fighting doubt and injury, Hunter Lawrence dominated the 250 East Supercross championship

By May 20, 2023, 1:33 PM EDT
0 Comments

At one point in his career, Hunter Lawrence considered supporting his brother Jett Lawrence, even if that meant giving up his own dream of racing SuperMotocross, but he fought back against the injury and self-doubt to dominate and won the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross 250 East championship.

Hunter Lawrence sported the red plate for the first time at SLC. – Feld Motor Sports

His is a story of perseverance and fighting the odds – one of the lessons sports continue to teach.

“I was ready to [support Jett],” Hunter told NBC Sports. “He was doing really well at the moment and I was at a breaking point where I’m just like, I don’t think I can take this anymore. It may not work – what’s next for me in life? Because this sport is a huge aspect of our life, but it isn’t everything. It’s only the first 30 years of our life. There’s still so much beyond that.

“But I’m glad we [persisted]. Now we can set our legacy and continue to build an empire.”

In 2023, the Lawrence brothers each claimed championships in the two regional divisions of the Monster Energy Supercross series.

The moments of doubt for Hunter came when the Lawrence family first moved to Europe.

Supercross was not quite as big in his native Australia as it is in Europe and America, so to make a name for themselves, the Lawrence brothers had to make the jump. It was not the smoothest transition; origin stories are hardly told without mention of hard times. There were moments when Hunter described himself as a crash test dummy.

MORE: The Lawrence brothers face off in Salt Lake City 

But Hunter’s philosophy in life is one where one must commit to an action and make it work. There is a difference between making the right decision and making the decision right.

“Everyone has a different philosophy on how they do things, but I’m a big believer in all your eggs in one basket,” Hunter said. “When we went to Europe and left school, I was all in. I never was dedicated to anything in school because I believed that I could do this for real. I was like, I’m just going to do this until I can’t anymore, which maybe was dumb, but at the same time I felt like it’s maybe what has gotten us as a family to this point in our life. It’s just all we know. There’s no other option. Once we went to Europe, there was no turning back. I think that’s the same way we look at everything now, we’ll figure it out. Just put need time.”

Moving to America in 2019, the results were not immediately stellar. Hunter finished 10th in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship that year, was 24th in the 250 West championship in 2020 and 13th later that year in Motocross. Some of this was attributable to the steep learning curve of riding against American riders and some was due to injuries.

In 2021, Hunter finished second in the 250 West Supercross championship. He hasn’t been worse than third in a title battle since.

Hunter Lawrence fought against negative self-talk to win his first Supercross championship in 2023. – Feld Motor Sports

Hunter was originally committed to running in with 250 East riders in 2022, but a minor injury to Jett during the offseason caused the Honda HRC team to make a last-minute adjustment. The West started several weeks earlier than the East and that little bit of time would give both riders the opportunity to perform at their peak. Hunter made the move to help support his brother.

It may well have been what cost him a championship that year. Christian Craig was flawless during 2022 in the West. Hunter was almost perfect, with only one result off the podium. He finished second in the championship, partly as the result of a crash in the third Anaheim race that year.

After that fall, he won the next three races. There was room for improvement, but not much.

“My stats were a lot better [in 2023],” Hunter said. “My average start position was a lot better than last year. And just being better overall. It’s just a compounding work of being healthy. I think that’s the biggest thing. This is now my third year and with no injuries now. Just being healthy and being at every race; that alone has been a huge thing. My average start definitely made it a lot easier.”

The success Hunter began to accumulate beginning in 2021 restored his confidence and his drive. While Jett recently earned his fourth consecutive title by wrapping up the 250 West division with one race remaining at Denver, Hunter matched him stride for stride.

Until the season-ending East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City, the Lawrence brothers had remarkably similar stats in terms of wins, average finishes, podiums, and fastest laps set in a race. And Hunter also wrapped up his title with one race remaining on the schedule.

“I’m not the type of person that can do nothing all off season and then have someone pump me full of confidence and say you can do this, you can do this,” Hunter said. “You have to believe in yourself to do this. But at the back of my mind, I’m going, no, you’re joking mate, I haven’t worked for this. I don’t deserve this.

“I think I’m an extremely reasonable person in everything I do. I don’t feel like I deserve anything unless I feel like I’ve earned it or worked for it. Nothing in our lives has ever really been a handout or given to us. We’ve worked for everything.”

Read more about SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Rankings season finale
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Supercross finale: Chase Sexton,...
Supercross Results Salt Lake
Supercross 2023: Results and points after season finale in Salt Lake City
Sexton Salt Lake Supercross
Chase Sexton wins Salt Lake City Supercross finale, secures championship...