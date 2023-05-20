Arrow McLaren, Ganassi strong, Rahal cars struggling on first day of Indy 500 qualifying

By May 20, 2023, 7:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

INDIANAPOLIS – The first day of qualifying for the 2023 Indy 500 was a story of two teams headed in diametrically opposed directions at roughly 230 mph.

Arrow McLaren will have all four of its Dallara-Chevrolets competing for the pole position Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will have three of its four drivers (its trio of full-season NTT IndyCar Series entries) in danger of missing the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist turned the third-fastest four-lap average (233.947 mph) in IMS history Saturday to lead the Fast 12 drivers who will square off for the pole position. The Swede will be joined by teammates Alexander Rossi (second), Tony Kanaan (sixth) and Pato O’Ward (eighth).

It was an outstanding showing for Arrow McLaren, which added a third full-time car this season for Rossi and expanded to a fourth Indy 500-only entry with Kanaan.

“”I think the team is really maturing,” said Rosenqvist, who already a pole position this season. “We’re still a fairly new team as the current structure, but you really feel a difference. When I joined the team, there were a lot of young guys on the team now becoming pretty experienced, being up front for many years, still not a championship, but we’re up there lurking all the time now.

“You really feel that the confidence is growing in the team, I think both on the engineering side, driving side. Now especially with Tony and Alex joining, it’s just a good environment. We’re having fun. I feel like we’re able to attack. When we have tough days, we’re pretty good at bouncing back quickly which normally puts us in the mix. A couple of months ago we were like, what people are we going to use for running these cars? Here we are in the top eight, all of us. It’s really remarkable. It feels like we’re vibing.”

Chip Ganassi Racing also put its four Dallara-Hondas in the Fast 12 with Alex Palou (third), Scott Dixon (fifth), Takuma Sato (seventh) and defending Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson (10th).

A.J. Foyt Racing was the underdog stunner of the Fast 12, qualifying both of its Chevys (Santino Ferrucci in ninth, Benjamin Pedersen 11th).

The final two pole challengers are Rinus VeeKay (fourth, Ed Carpenter Racing) and Will Power, who claimed the 12th and final spot as the only Team Penske driver – though teammates Scott McLaughlin (14th) and Josef Newgarden (17th) are safely in the field.

A qualifying session with the top 12 will begin at 2 p.m. ET to whittle the group to a Fast Six who each will make one attempt for the pole beginning at 5:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

With the top 30 cars locking into the field for the 107th Indianapolis 500, there are four cars vying for the final three spots in the May 28 race.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing drivers Christian Lundgaard, Graham Rahal and Jack Harvey will be pitted against Sting Ray Robb in a battle of four Hondas to make the 11th and final row of the Indy 500.

The Last Chance Qualifying session will start at 4:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock – making for an agonizing wait for Graham Rahal, who already endured a very long afternoon.

His Dallara-Honda was the slowest car throughout the nearly seven-hour qualifying session on the 2.5-mile oval, posting a best average speed at 228.526 mph over four laps that was more than 1 mph slower than Robb’s top average (229.955).

With a record 84 qualifying attempts for an Indy 500 qualifying session Saturday (and without any incidents), Rahal made four with little progress. After switching to the same downforce settings and setup as teammate Katherine Legge, Rahal still was more than 2 mph slower than the only RLL Racing driver to make the field.

On his first attempt, Rahal was left sawing away on the wheel off Turn 4 trying to wring any speed out of his car.

“It’s just not there,” said Rahal, who never had qualified outside the top 30 in 15 Indy 500 starts. “I’m a little surprised by the balance. I expected it to go out and be pretty stuck, frankly. I could tell right away on the first lap it wasn’t what it was yesterday. It just compounded and got worse from there. Unbelievably disappointing. We’re not going to make this race on speed. I think every other car here is faster than us, literally.”

The lack of speed comes at a critical career juncture for Rahal, who is in a contract year and openly questioning whether he will return to the team that his father founded.

While calling his son a great race car driver that he intends to keep, Bobby Rahal staunchly defended his team before practice Friday, hailing its new state-of-the-art headquarters in Zionsville, Indiana.

Ever since that news conference, though, the RLL cars have struggled with a 100 horsepower turbo boost introduced for the weekend.

“I do see the effort that goes in, but we’re obviously not close at all,” Graham Rahal said. “So it’s surprising to be in this position. But also the 15 car is the slowest of all the RLL cars. I don’t really know why. I wish we could quantify or understand what component or what it exactly it is. But we don’t know. That’s life unfortunately.

“It feels like when you take off and the wheels are still down. It just doesn’t accelerate. Unfortunately that’s the name of the game here. And it’s too late for us to find it on qualifying day. It was too late for us to find something (Friday) and so here we are.”

After making no adjustments to his car, Rahal expected to have much more grip on a track that was 11 degrees cooler Saturday.

“I was expecting to be stuck,” he said. “She wasn’t stuck. That’s what surprised me. Also the way the balance shifted toward oversteer was the opposite of anything all week. So I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Rahal Letterman Lanigan was poised to have at least half its lineup in the field until David Malukas bumped out Lundgaard with 18 minutes left in the session.

Lundgaard made the final run of the day but was unable to bump Legge from the 30th and final secured spot.

A large entourage that included family and Sheena Monk (her co-driver on an IMSA GTD team) was cheering on Legge, who will make her third Indy 500 start but first in 10 years.

“It was a bit stressful being at the mercy of the gods, and thankfully they were with me today,” Legge said. “Now we’ll work on the race car and show them what we’ve got for the weekend.”

Sunday, she will be providing moral support for Lundgaard, Rahal and Harvey as RLL faces the unthinkable proposition of having a car failing to qualify at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — where a week earlier the team enjoyed its best race weekend of a star-crossed 2023 season.

“We’ve got the same downforce as Christian, and he’s a half-mph quicker than we are,” Harvey said. “Why? I have no idea. I really don’t understand it. In truth, sometimes I don’t think always the teams know, either. It’s weird because the first two days I thought we actually were OK.

“I think clearly the high boost has brought something out of the car that was being masked before. It’s been a weird one, man. I felt we were looking OK, and then sometimes you’re not OK. As the week has gone gone, it’s been frustrating.

“I’ve said a couple of times there’s a human part of this. It’s not easy to stay positive all the time. You want to take a big swing, but in the same breath, you want your right foot to be able to stay down and do it in the moments where you make a swing for the fence but don’t want to end up in the fence. You just make a swing for it. We’ll see how it shakes out. … The reality is not good. It could be one of our cars that goes home. We’ve been working so diligently to try and make that not the case. Honestly, we’ve just got to try not to be the slowest.”

Callum Ilott was able to avoid that outcome after a disastrous start that necessitated a midweek chassis switch overnight after his primary car was painfully slow Wednesday.

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver was 4 mph off the pace in his first run Saturday with the No. 77 Dallara-Chevrolet, but the young Brit rebounded to 28th at 231.182 mph on his second and final run.

“Honestly, it’s tough,” Ilott, 24, said about the stress of making his second Indy 500. “I kind of want to cry, and maybe I did a little bit.

“Forty-eight hours ago, I even put bets that I wasn’t going to make the race basically because you just knew it wasn’t going well. At that point then it becomes a pit of a panic, desperation. For sure for me, I was probably the first to be quite desperate as soon as I drove the car on Wednesday. But we had time to work with it. Coming into today, I was really confident. Honestly I just knew if we just got a clear couple of runs, the car had pace.

“So yeah, super special. In some ways it’s kind of one of those never-give-up situations, prove people wrong on that side. At the end of the day kind of feels like a win even though you’re 27th or something. That’s life sometimes.”

Fighting doubt and injury, Hunter Lawrence dominated the 250 East Supercross championship

By May 20, 2023, 1:33 PM EDT
0 Comments

At one point in his career, Hunter Lawrence considered supporting his brother Jett Lawrence, even if that meant giving up his own dream of racing SuperMotocross, but he fought back against the injury and self-doubt to dominate and won the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross 250 East championship.

Hunter Lawrence sported the red plate for the first time at SLC. – Feld Motor Sports

His is a story of perseverance and fighting the odds – one of the lessons sports continue to teach.

“I was ready to [support Jett],” Hunter told NBC Sports. “He was doing really well at the moment and I was at a breaking point where I’m just like, I don’t think I can take this anymore. It may not work – what’s next for me in life? Because this sport is a huge aspect of our life, but it isn’t everything. It’s only the first 30 years of our life. There’s still so much beyond that.

“But I’m glad we [persisted]. Now we can set our legacy and continue to build an empire.”

In 2023, the Lawrence brothers each claimed championships in the two regional divisions of the Monster Energy Supercross series.

The moments of doubt for Hunter came when the Lawrence family first moved to Europe.

Supercross was not quite as big in his native Australia as it is in Europe and America, so to make a name for themselves, the Lawrence brothers had to make the jump. It was not the smoothest transition; origin stories are hardly told without mention of hard times. There were moments when Hunter described himself as a crash test dummy.

MORE: The Lawrence brothers face off in Salt Lake City 

But Hunter’s philosophy in life is one where one must commit to an action and make it work. There is a difference between making the right decision and making the decision right.

“Everyone has a different philosophy on how they do things, but I’m a big believer in all your eggs in one basket,” Hunter said. “When we went to Europe and left school, I was all in. I never was dedicated to anything in school because I believed that I could do this for real. I was like, I’m just going to do this until I can’t anymore, which maybe was dumb, but at the same time I felt like it’s maybe what has gotten us as a family to this point in our life. It’s just all we know. There’s no other option. Once we went to Europe, there was no turning back. I think that’s the same way we look at everything now, we’ll figure it out. Just put need time.”

Moving to America in 2019, the results were not immediately stellar. Hunter finished 10th in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship that year, was 24th in the 250 West championship in 2020 and 13th later that year in Motocross. Some of this was attributable to the steep learning curve of riding against American riders and some was due to injuries.

In 2021, Hunter finished second in the 250 West Supercross championship. He hasn’t been worse than third in a title battle since.

Hunter Lawrence fought against negative self-talk to win his first Supercross championship in 2023. – Feld Motor Sports

Hunter was originally committed to running in with 250 East riders in 2022, but a minor injury to Jett during the offseason caused the Honda HRC team to make a last-minute adjustment. The West started several weeks earlier than the East and that little bit of time would give both riders the opportunity to perform at their peak. Hunter made the move to help support his brother.

It may well have been what cost him a championship that year. Christian Craig was flawless during 2022 in the West. Hunter was almost perfect, with only one result off the podium. He finished second in the championship, partly as the result of a crash in the third Anaheim race that year.

After that fall, he won the next three races. There was room for improvement, but not much.

“My stats were a lot better [in 2023],” Hunter said. “My average start position was a lot better than last year. And just being better overall. It’s just a compounding work of being healthy. I think that’s the biggest thing. This is now my third year and with no injuries now. Just being healthy and being at every race; that alone has been a huge thing. My average start definitely made it a lot easier.”

The success Hunter began to accumulate beginning in 2021 restored his confidence and his drive. While Jett recently earned his fourth consecutive title by wrapping up the 250 West division with one race remaining at Denver, Hunter matched him stride for stride.

Until the season-ending East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City, the Lawrence brothers had remarkably similar stats in terms of wins, average finishes, podiums, and fastest laps set in a race. And Hunter also wrapped up his title with one race remaining on the schedule.

“I’m not the type of person that can do nothing all off season and then have someone pump me full of confidence and say you can do this, you can do this,” Hunter said. “You have to believe in yourself to do this. But at the back of my mind, I’m going, no, you’re joking mate, I haven’t worked for this. I don’t deserve this.

“I think I’m an extremely reasonable person in everything I do. I don’t feel like I deserve anything unless I feel like I’ve earned it or worked for it. Nothing in our lives has ever really been a handout or given to us. We’ve worked for everything.”

