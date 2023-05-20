Fighting doubt and injury, Hunter Lawrence dominated the 250 East Supercross championship

By May 20, 2023, 1:33 PM EDT
0 Comments

At one point in his career, Hunter Lawrence considered supporting his brother Jett Lawrence, even if that meant giving up his own dream of racing SuperMotocross, but he fought back against the injury and self-doubt to dominate and won the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross 250 East championship.

Hunter Lawrence sported the red plate for the first time at SLC. – Feld Motor Sports

His is a story of perseverance and fighting the odds – one of the lessons sports continue to teach.

“I was ready to [support Jett],” Hunter told NBC Sports. “He was doing really well at the moment and I was at a breaking point where I’m just like, I don’t think I can take this anymore. It may not work – what’s next for me in life? Because this sport is a huge aspect of our life, but it isn’t everything. It’s only the first 30 years of our life. There’s still so much beyond that.

“But I’m glad we [persisted]. Now we can set our legacy and continue to build an empire.”

In 2023, the Lawrence brothers each claimed championships in the two regional divisions of the Monster Energy Supercross series.

The moments of doubt for Hunter came when the Lawrence family first moved to Europe.

Supercross was not quite as big in his native Australia as it is in Europe and America, so to make a name for themselves, the Lawrence brothers had to make the jump. It was not the smoothest transition; origin stories are hardly told without mention of hard times. There were moments when Hunter described himself as a crash test dummy.

MORE: The Lawrence brothers face off in Salt Lake City 

But Hunter’s philosophy in life is one where one must commit to an action and make it work. There is a difference between making the right decision and making the decision right.

“Everyone has a different philosophy on how they do things, but I’m a big believer in all your eggs in one basket,” Hunter said. “When we went to Europe and left school, I was all in. I never was dedicated to anything in school because I believed that I could do this for real. I was like, I’m just going to do this until I can’t anymore, which maybe was dumb, but at the same time I felt like it’s maybe what has gotten us as a family to this point in our life. It’s just all we know. There’s no other option. Once we went to Europe, there was no turning back. I think that’s the same way we look at everything now, we’ll figure it out. Just put need time.”

Moving to America in 2019, the results were not immediately stellar. Hunter finished 10th in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship that year, was 24th in the 250 West championship in 2020 and 13th later that year in Motocross. Some of this was attributable to the steep learning curve of riding against American riders and some was due to injuries.

In 2021, Hunter finished second in the 250 West Supercross championship. He hasn’t been worse than third in a title battle since.

Hunter Lawrence fought against negative self-talk to win his first Supercross championship in 2023. – Feld Motor Sports

Hunter was originally committed to running in with 250 East riders in 2022, but a minor injury to Jett during the offseason caused the Honda HRC team to make a last-minute adjustment. The West started several weeks earlier than the East and that little bit of time would give both riders the opportunity to perform at their peak. Hunter made the move to help support his brother.

It may well have been what cost him a championship that year. Christian Craig was flawless during 2022 in the West. Hunter was almost perfect, with only one result off the podium. He finished second in the championship, partly as the result of a crash in the third Anaheim race that year.

After that fall, he won the next three races. There was room for improvement, but not much.

“My stats were a lot better [in 2023],” Hunter said. “My average start position was a lot better than last year. And just being better overall. It’s just a compounding work of being healthy. I think that’s the biggest thing. This is now my third year and with no injuries now. Just being healthy and being at every race; that alone has been a huge thing. My average start definitely made it a lot easier.”

The success Hunter began to accumulate beginning in 2021 restored his confidence and his drive. While Jett recently earned his fourth consecutive title by wrapping up the 250 West division with one race remaining at Denver, Hunter matched him stride for stride.

Until the season-ending East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City, the Lawrence brothers had remarkably similar stats in terms of wins, average finishes, podiums, and fastest laps set in a race. And Hunter also wrapped up his title with one race remaining on the schedule.

“I’m not the type of person that can do nothing all off season and then have someone pump me full of confidence and say you can do this, you can do this,” Hunter said. “You have to believe in yourself to do this. But at the back of my mind, I’m going, no, you’re joking mate, I haven’t worked for this. I don’t deserve this.

“I think I’m an extremely reasonable person in everything I do. I don’t feel like I deserve anything unless I feel like I’ve earned it or worked for it. Nothing in our lives has ever really been a handout or given to us. We’ve worked for everything.”

Read more about SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Rankings season finale
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Supercross finale: Chase Sexton,...
Supercross Results Salt Lake
Supercross 2023: Results and points after season finale in Salt Lake City
Sexton Salt Lake Supercross
Chase Sexton wins Salt Lake City Supercross finale, secures championship...

Parnelli Jones saluted by A.J. Foyt on 60th anniversary of his 1963 Indianapolis 500 pole

By May 20, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday marked the 60th anniversary of a legendary moment in Indy 500 history for Parnelli Jones.

After becoming the first driver to top the 150 mph barrier in Indianapolis 500 Qualifications a year earlier, Jones won his second consecutive Indy 500 pole on May 18, 1963.

He set a track record at 151.153 mph in his famed Calhoun – an Offenhauser-powered Roadster.

HOW TO WATCH INDY 500 QUALIFYINGFull weekend schedule, details

He went on to win the 1963 race by leading 167 laps, topping rookie Jim Clark by 33.84 seconds with A.J. Foyt third.

Jones was on the pole with Jim Hurtubise in the middle and Don Branson on the outside – all three drivers topped the 150-mph barrier.

One year earlier, Jones won the pole for the 1962 Indianapolis 500, and his reward was a bucket of 150 silver dollars from Phil Hedback of Bryant Heating and Cooling.

Parnelli Jones 60th Anniversary
(Steve Shunck/BorgWarner)

On Thursday, two of Jones’ longtime friends, A.J. Foyt and BorgWarner publicist Steve Shunck, remembered the back-to-back Indy 500 poles.

Shunck ordered a specially decorated cake from Needlers Bakery in Indianapolis and delivered it to Foyt in his team’s garage in Gasoline Alley at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Photos were taken of Foyt with the cake and sent to Jones at his home in Rolling Hills, California.

“Parnelli was always a good hard racer, a real rival,” Foyt, 88, said. “We had some great battles and we sure had fun.

“Back in 1963, it was Parnelli’s year. He had us covered on pole day and race day. When we were racing, we spent so much time together, he was a great friend. I wish he could make it back to Indianapolis. It would be nice to see him.”

Parnelli Jones 60th AnniversaryJones responded with a photo of himself wearing a white Indianapolis 500 Old Timers Club hat, representing the fact he has spent 40 years in the group whose members have to serve 20 years in an official capacity at the Indianapolis 500 before they can join.

In the photo, Jones, 89, posed next to his retro “Baby Borg” Trophy with a big smile on his face.

“The one thing that really sticks out from my 1963 Indy 500 pole was the weather,” Jones said. “It was very windy, and you had to be lucky when you went out to qualify hoping it wasn’t blowing its hardest.

“I got it right, or was lucky and it wasn’t, but it was still very windy during the run.”

What was special about that front row for the legendary Jones was the drivers that filled out the rest of the first row.

Parnelli Jones 60th Anniversary
The front row of the 1963 Indy 500 (IMS Archives)

“I also remember (Jim) Hurtubise and (Don) Branson being on the front row with me, two of my old USAC Sprint Car buddies,” Jones said. “When I won the pole in 1962 breaking 150 mph (150.370 mph) for the first time I had something to shoot for and people were talking about 150 mph all month wondering if it would happen.

“In 1963 I just wanted to be on the pole again and we all (1963 front row) broke 150 mph (Jones set a track record of 151.153 mph).

“It was special to win a second straight pole, that really doesn’t happen often. I think Aggie (his car owner J. C. Agajanian) was as happier or happier than me to be there again. I’ll never forget Herk led the first lap in the Novi, but I passed him on the second lap and led over 160 laps.

“Boy it seems like a long time ago, but not 60 years ago. Those were some special and memorable times in racing.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 