Indy 500 on NBC: How to watch, start times, live stream, schedule for race’s 107th running

By May 21, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
Capping off one of the fastest months in memory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, here are the start times and information for the 107th Indy 500 on Sunday, May 28.

The world’s biggest race will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock starting at 11 a.m. ET (green flag is 12:45 p.m. ET). A prerace show will be shown exclusively on Peacock starting at 9 a.m. ET.

Track owner Roger Penske and staff are expecting more than 300,00 on race day. The 233,000-seat grandstands will be near capacity with the largest crowd since the race’s 100th running sold out in 2016.

After the starting lineup is set Sunday, May 21, cars will be on track twice more — a two-hour practice on Monday, May 22 and the Carb Day final practice from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

Carb Day final practice is Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on Peacock Premium. The annual Pit Stop Competition will follow at 2:30-4 p.m. and also on Peacock Premium.

Here are the details and start times for the 107th Indy 500 (all times are ET):

TV info, Indy 500 start times, schedule

5 a.m.: Garage opens

6 a.m.: Gates open

6:30 a.m.: Tech inspection

8:15 a.m.: Cars pushed to pit lane

10:30 a.m.: Cars on the starting grid

11:47 a.m.: Driver introductions

12:38 p.m.: Command to start engines

12:45 p.m.: Green flag for the 105th Indy 500

How can I watch the Indy 500 on TV?

Click here for the full broadcast schedule on Peacock and NBC for May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Indy 500 will be shown on NBC. Prerace coverage will begin exclusively on Peacock at 9 a.m. and then move to Peacock and NBC at 11 a.m. and run through 4 p.m., followed by a postrace show on Peacock Premium. All broadcasts also will be available via streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Mike Tirico will be the host for NBC’s telecast alongside Danica Patrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Leigh Diffey will be the play-by-play announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. The pit reporters are Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dave Burns and Dillon Welch.

The race also is streamed via the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Race information

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (500 miles) around Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 2 percent chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: Marcus Ericsson, who is one of nine previous Indy 500 winners in the field.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: There are 32 sets of Firestones for use throughout the event (down from 34 last year).

QUALIFYING: The 33-car field will be set May 20-21.

PRACTICE SUMMARY: Speed charts from when cars have been on the 2.5-mile oval (the May 16 opening day was rained out).

May 17: Practice l Combined

May 18: Practice l Combined

May 19: Practice l Combined

May 20: Practice l Combined

May 21: Practice l Combined

Jimmie Johnson unsure of returning to the Indy 500

How to watch Indy 500 pole qualifying this weekend on NBC and Peacock

By May 21, 2023, 12:01 AM EDT
The pole position and other 14 more spots for the 107th Indy 500 will be set Sunday during five hours of TV qualifying coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Peacock and NBC.

Fast 12 qualifying will occur at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock with six cars advancing to the Fast Six round for the pole position.

Qualifying will move to NBC from 4-6 p.m. ET, starting with the Last Chance Qualifying with four cars bidding for the final three spots on the last row. That will be followed by pole qualifying. Sunday’s coverage will begin with practice at 11:30 a.m. on Peacock.

INDY 500 PRIMER: How to watch the month of May on NBC Sports

QUALIFYING FORMAT: Click here for a graphical representation of how the field is set

There are 34 cars on the entry list for the race, which means that at least one driver won’t qualify at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the May 28 race (11 a.m. ET, NBC and Peacock, with exclusive prerace coverage starting at 9 a.m.)

The field of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing will feature nine former winners: Four-time winner Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, ’21), two-time winners Juan Pablo Montoya (2000, 2015) and Takuma Sato (2017, 2020), plus winners Scott Dixon (2008), Tony Kanaan (2013), Alexander Rossi (2016), Will Power (2018), Simon Pagenaud (2019) and Marcus Ericsson (2022).

NBC will have four hours of Indy 500 qualifying this weekend from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET Saturday and 4-6 p.m. ET Sunday. Peacock exclusively will stream five hours of qualifying Saturday from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET and 4:30-6 p.m. ET as well as from 2-3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With an increased 100 horsepower from an added turbo boost starting on the “Fast Friday” practice, qualifying speeds will be more than 230 mph across a four-lap average (10 miles around the 2.5-mile track). NBC Sports’ Tim Layden wrote an essay about the importance and uniqueness of Indy 500 qualifying that will air Saturday.

The pole position and first four rows of the starting grid will be decided Sunday during Top 12 and Fast Six qualifying. A Last Chance Qualifying session will determine the final three spots.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Leigh Diffey and analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe will call the weekend’s action. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Steve Letarte, Dillon Welch and Dave Burns will provide reports from the pits.

Here are some details about qualifying weekend for the 107th Indy 500:

DEFENDING POLE WINNER: Scott Dixon, who is trying to become the first driver to win three consecutive pole positions. With five career pole positions at the Indy 500, the six-time series champion can tie Rick Mears’ record of six.

QUALIFYING FORMAT: Drivers complete four laps around the 2.5-mile oval, and the best average speed wins the pole position

QUALIFYING RECORD, ONE LAP: Arie Luyendyk, 237.498 mph (37.895 seconds), May 12 1996

QUALIFYING RECORD, FOUR-LAP AVERAGE: Arie Luyendyk, 236.986 mph (2 minutes, 31.908 seconds

TURBO BOOST: Available only for the “Fast Friday” practice and qualifying Saturday and Sunday, IndyCar teams will have roughly 100 more horsepower at their disposal with the turbo boost increased for the Chevrolet and Honda engines. That will produce average speeds of around 235 mph across four laps.

POLE FAVORITES? The list still starts and ends with Chip Ganassi Racing, which claimed four of the top six starting spots last year.

“We feel strong,” defending race winner Marcus Ericsson said. “We feel better than last year, and last year we were pretty good. We worked hard in the winter already to improve on a strong package. Testing is testing, it’s hard to make conclusions. But of course, we feel we’re going to be fighting up front. From what we’ve seen so far, we should be up there.

“We don’t want to underestimate our competition because there’s a lot of good teams that work really hard to improve. We can’t underestimate that challenge going into this weekend and the next one.”

Here’s the full broadcast grid for the rest of Indy 500 qualifying practice and the May 28 race (all times are ET):
Date Event Platform(s) Time (ET)
Fri., May 19 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m.
Sat., May 20 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying NBC, Peacock 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying Peacock 4:30-5:50 p.m.
Sun., May 21 Indy 500 Fast 12 Practice Peacock 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Indy 500 Fast 12 Qualifying Peacock 2-3 p.m.
Indy 500 Qualifying NBC, Peacock 4-6 p.m.
Mon., May 22 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1-3 p.m.
Fri., May 26 Indy 500 Carb Day Final Practice Peacock 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pit Stop Competition Peacock 2:30-4 p.m.
Sat., May 27 Indy 500 Parade Peacock Noon-2 p.m.
Sun., May 28 Indy 500 Pre-Race Peacock 9-11 a.m.
Indy 500 Pre-Race NBC, Peacock, Universo 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
107th Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock, Universo 12:30-4 p.m.
Mon., May 29 Indy 500 Victory Celebration Peacock 8-11 p.m.