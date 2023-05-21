Starting lineup for the 107th Indy 500

By May 21, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — For the third consecutive year, a Chip Ganassi Racing driver will lead the Indy 500 starting lineup to the green flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Alex Palou set an Indianapolis 500 qualifying record by taking the pole position for the 107th edition of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing with a four-lap average at 234.217 mph in his No. 10 Dallara-Honda.

The 2021 NTT IndyCar Series champion broke the previous qualifying record of 234.046 mph set last year by teammate Scott Dixon, who had won the past two Indy 500 poles for Ganassi.

Palou’s four-lap average was the second fastest in Indy 500 history behind Arie Luyendyk’s 236.896 mph in 1996.

Palou will lead the fastest front row in Indy 500 history alongside the No. 21 Dallara-Chevrolet of Rinus VeeKay (234.211) and the No. 5 Dallara-Chevy of Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist (234.114 mph). With an average speed at 234.181 mph, the trio shattered the previous mark of 233.643 that was set last year.

Santino Ferrucci (233.661), Pato O’Ward (233.158) and Scott Dixon (233.151) rounded out the second row as the top nine drivers averaged at least 233 mph.

With an average qualifying speed of 232.184 mph, the 2023 Indy 500 will mark the fastest field in history (topping the mark of 231.023 that was set last year).

Other notables:

–Katherine Legge qualified 30th for her first Indy 500 since 2013, and she will become the first woman in the race since Simona de Silvestro in 2021.

–Helio Castroneves, who will attempt to win a record fifth Indy 500, will start 20th.

–Takuma Sato, who is trying to become the first driver to win three Indy 500s with three teams, qualified eighth for his IMS debut for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Here is the Indy 500 starting lineup by row for the May 28 race (11 a.m. ET NBC and Peacock) with rank, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, speed and time in parentheses:

ROW 1

1. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 234.217 (2 minutes, 33.7037 seconds)
2. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 234.211 (2:33.7077)
3. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevy, 234.114  (2:33.7713)

ROW 2

4. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevy, 233.798 (2:34.0695)
5. (5) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevy, 233.158 (2:34.4015)
6. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 233.151 (2:34.4066)

ROW 3

7. (7) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevy, 233.110 (2:34.4332)
8. (11) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 233.098 (2:34.4416)
9. (66) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevy, 233.076 (2:34.4558)

ROW 4

10. (8) Marcus Ericsson , Dallara-Honda, 232.889 (2:34.5801)
11. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Dallara-Chevy, 232.671 (2:34.7246)
12. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevy, 232.635 (2:34.7488)

ROW 5

13. (33) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevy 232.689 (2:34.7128)
14. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevy, 232.677 (2:34.7206)
15. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 232.662 (2:34.7311)

ROW 6

16. (20) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevy, 232.433 (2:34.8833)
17. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevy, 232.402 (2:34.9039)
18. (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Chevy, 232.133 (2:35.0837)

ROW 7

19. (28) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 231.997 (2:35.1744)
20. (06) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 231.954 (2:35.2032)
21. (26) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 231.951 (2:35.2055)

ROW 8

22. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 231.878 (2:35.2539)
23. (18) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 231.769 (2:35.3270)
24. (98) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 231.682 (2:35.3857)

ROW 9

25. (24) Stefan Wilson, Dallara-Chevy, 231.648 (2:35.4083)
26. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 231.353 (2:35.6061)
27. (78) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevy, 231.320 (2:35.6287)

ROW 10

28. (77) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevy, 231.182 (2:35.7212)
29. (50) RC Enerson, Dallara-Chevy, 231.129 (2:35.7574)
30. (44) Katherine Legge, Dallara-Honda, 231.070 (2:35.7971)

ROW 11

31. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 229.649 (2:36.7607)
32. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Honda, 231.129 (2:36.8293)
33. (30) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 229.166 (2:37.0916)

Indy 500 on NBC: How to watch, start times, live stream, schedule for race’s 107th running

By May 21, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
Capping off one of the fastest months in memory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, here are the start times and information for the 107th Indy 500 on Sunday, May 28.

The world’s biggest race will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock starting at 11 a.m. ET (green flag is 12:45 p.m. ET). A prerace show will be shown exclusively on Peacock starting at 9 a.m. ET.

Track owner Roger Penske and staff are expecting more than 300,00 on race day. The 233,000-seat grandstands will be near capacity with the largest crowd since the race’s 100th running sold out in 2016.

After the starting lineup is set Sunday, May 21, cars will be on track twice more — a two-hour practice on Monday, May 22 and the Carb Day final practice from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

Carb Day final practice is Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on Peacock Premium. The annual Pit Stop Competition will follow at 2:30-4 p.m. and also on Peacock Premium.

Here are the details and start times for the 107th Indy 500 (all times are ET):

TV info, Indy 500 start times, schedule

5 a.m.: Garage opens

6 a.m.: Gates open

6:30 a.m.: Tech inspection

8:15 a.m.: Cars pushed to pit lane

10:30 a.m.: Cars on the starting grid

11:47 a.m.: Driver introductions

12:38 p.m.: Command to start engines

12:45 p.m.: Green flag for the 105th Indy 500

How can I watch the Indy 500 on TV?

Click here for the full broadcast schedule on Peacock and NBC for May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Indy 500 will be shown on NBC. Prerace coverage will begin exclusively on Peacock at 9 a.m. and then move to Peacock and NBC at 11 a.m. and run through 4 p.m., followed by a postrace show on Peacock Premium. All broadcasts also will be available via streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Mike Tirico will be the host for NBC’s telecast alongside Danica Patrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Leigh Diffey will be the play-by-play announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. The pit reporters are Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dave Burns and Dillon Welch.

The race also is streamed via the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Race information

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (500 miles) around Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 2 percent chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: Marcus Ericsson, who is one of nine previous Indy 500 winners in the field.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: There are 32 sets of Firestones for use throughout the event (down from 34 last year).

QUALIFYING: The 33-car field was set May 20-21. Alex Palou qualified first for Chip Ganassi Racing’s third consecutive Indy 500 pole position.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the 33-car grid in the 107th Indy 500.

PRACTICE SUMMARY: Speed charts from when cars have been on the 2.5-mile oval (the May 16 opening day was rained out).

May 17: Practice l Combined

May 18: Practice l Combined

May 19: Practice l Combined

May 20: Practice l Combined

May 21: Practice l Combined

