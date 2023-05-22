Caden Braswell will join Michael Mosiman in the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GasGas Factory team for the first four round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Braswell made six Mains in 2023 riding a Honda with one top-10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and another pair of 12th-place finishes.

“I’m looking forward to racing for Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing in the first four rounds of Pro Motocross,” Braswell said in a press release. “My goals are to do my best and I’m excited for the gates to drop on the 2023 season.”

Braswell will race these rounds in relief of the injured Pierce Brown, who broke his hand earlier this month while testing for the outdoor season.

“Tough news to break but unfortunately I broke my hand last Friday while prepping for outdoors and had to get it fixed up in surgery today,” Brown said at the time in an Instagram post. “I’ve also been dealing with a torn meniscus for the last month or so and I went ahead and got that fixed up today too thanks to Dr. Greenbaum. We’re on the mend and I’m going to be doing everything possible to get back ASAP.”

Braswell will line up at Pala, California this weekend alongside Mosiman, who has been missing from the lineup since he suffered a concussion at Daytona.

“We’re very excited to have Caden Braswell on board our MC 250F Factory Edition for the first four rounds of Pro Motocross,” said Max Lee, Troy Lee Designs team manager. “We have had a long relationship with Caden, he’s a great kid and works hard, so it’s exciting for him to have this opportunity and to see what he can do.”

While he raced on a Honda this year, the move to Troy Lee Designs will mark a return to GasGas. Riding with their amateur program, he was the 2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award recipient following the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He won the 250 Pro Sport overall as part of the GASGAS amateur program.

Troy Lee Design’s 450 rider, Justin Barcia remains sidelined for now with a collarbone and shoulder injury.

