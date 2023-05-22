Stefan Wilson’s backup car is older chassis that had a go-kart engine for pit stop practice

By May 22, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – As Indianapolis 500 driver Stefan Wilson of Cusick Motorsports and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was being evaluated at IU Health Methodist Hospital, his racing team began to prepare the backup car for Sunday’s 107th Indianapolis 500.

It’s an all-black, 2-year-old Dallara chassis currently equipped with a go-kart engine that was used by the team for pit stop practice.

That car will be stripped to the tub and replaced with the chassis setup and engine in time for Friday’s final Indianapolis 500 on Carb Day. That’s the final two-hour practice before Sunday’s 107th Indianapolis 500.

Wilson’s No. 24 DRR Cusick Carekeepers Chevrolet was badly damaged when it was involved in a crash with Katherine Legge’s No. 44 Hendrickson Honda from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing during Monday’s two-hour full-field practice session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As both cars were in a long train of cars coming down the front straightaway, Legge’s car lost control at the apex of Turn 1 and slid into Wilson’s Chevrolet.

After hitting the wall, Legge’s Honda briefly came off the ground before landing on its wheels, but Wilson’s Chevrolet hit the wall nose first.

Legge was able to get out of her car, but the AMR Safety Team carefully removed Wilson and put him on a backboard.

He gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as he entered an ambulance on a stretcher and was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for further evaluation.

Dr. Julia Vazier (Bruce Martin Photo)

“I can tell you he’s doing well,” IndyCar Medical Director Dr. Julia Vaizer told a group of reporters outside of the IU Health Infield Hospital at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “He’s being transported to a local hospital for advanced imaging and further evaluation, but he’s in good spirits.”

While Wilson’s status is pending further evaluation, the team wheeled out a pit stop practice car that looked like a “Batmobile” that Batman made famous.

According to Dreyer & Reinbold spokesperson Tom Blattler, the car was already in the Gasoline Alley garage. It’s a complete car that was ready to go when J.R. Hildebrand was the driver, but it has never been in a race.

Chase Selman, the team manager of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, was overseeing the start of a long process of adding race wings and other body parts to the backup car.

Legge’s No. 44 Honda will start from the outside of Row 10. Rahal Letterman Lanigan crew members were in her garage making necessary repair to her primary car with no intention of a backup.

Because she has been evaluated and released, once her car is repaired, Legge will be back on track for Carb Day practice Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

Per Indy 500 rules, there is no penalty if either team has to use a backup car because of a crash.

Stefan Wilson’s team works on his wrecked car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Bruce Martin).

Caden Braswell joins Troy Lee Design factory GasGas team for start of 2023 Motocross season

By May 22, 2023, 6:16 PM EDT
Braswell GasGas Motocross
Troy Lee Designs
Caden Braswell will join Michael Mosiman in the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GasGas Factory team for the first four round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Braswell made six Mains in 2023 riding a Honda with one top-10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and another pair of 12th-place finishes.

“I’m looking forward to racing for Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing in the first four rounds of Pro Motocross,” Braswell said in a press release. “My goals are to do my best and I’m excited for the gates to drop on the 2023 season.”

Braswell will race these rounds in relief of the injured Pierce Brown, who broke his hand earlier this month while testing for the outdoor season.

“Tough news to break but unfortunately I broke my hand last Friday while prepping for outdoors and had to get it fixed up in surgery today,” Brown said at the time in an Instagram post. “I’ve also been dealing with a torn meniscus for the last month or so and I went ahead and got that fixed up today too thanks to Dr. Greenbaum. We’re on the mend and I’m going to be doing everything possible to get back ASAP.”

Braswell will line up at Pala, California this weekend alongside Mosiman, who has been missing from the lineup since he suffered a concussion at Daytona.

“We’re very excited to have Caden Braswell on board our MC 250F Factory Edition for the first four rounds of Pro Motocross,” said Max Lee, Troy Lee Designs team manager. “We have had a long relationship with Caden, he’s a great kid and works hard, so it’s exciting for him to have this opportunity and to see what he can do.”

While he raced on a Honda this year, the move to Troy Lee Designs will mark a return to GasGas. Riding with their amateur program, he was the 2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award recipient following the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He won the 250 Pro Sport overall as part of the GASGAS amateur program.

Troy Lee Design’s 450 rider, Justin Barcia remains sidelined for now with a collarbone and shoulder injury.

