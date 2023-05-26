Gordon Johncock: The most unassuming legend In Indianapolis 500 history

By May 26, 2023, 7:30 PM EDT
Gordon Johncock Indy 500
IndyCar Photo
0 Comments

INDIANAPOLIS – When it comes to hard chargers in the old days of the Indy 500, few drivers had a heavier right foot on the accelerator than a farmer from Hastings, Michigan,named Gordon Johncock.

“Gordy is a wee little man,” three-time Formula One champion Jackie Stewart once said in his Scottish accent.

Johncock was a racer, plain and simple.

But he was also perhaps the most unassuming two-time Indianapolis 500 winner in history — one of the legends on the famed Borg-Warner Trophy.

He hated doing public appearances. When he saw the team’s public relations director heading in his direction, Johncock would hide.

“I sat in my motorhome, saw a PR guy coming, and I would slip out of sight, so he didn’t see me in the window,” Johncock told NBC Sports while sitting at the kitchen table of his home in South Branch, Michigan. “I didn’t like PR work. I hated to go make appearances. I just wanted to go home and do my business and maybe that is one thing about running a business and doing that, I didn’t have to go make appearances all the time.

“I had something else to do.”

Johncock’s desire to keep to himself and fly under the radar was ironic, considering his sponsor was STP, and the company had a former sports writer from the Chicago Daily News, Harvey Duck, as its public relations director.

“Harvey Duck and Ralph Salvino were at STP when they sponsored me,” Johncock admitted. “I was lucky back then.

“They had Richard Petty, so Richard done most of that.

“While I never drove for Roger Penske, I would have always liked to,” Johncock admitted, as the family cat jumped up on the kitchen table. “I can’t imagine what kind of record I might have had if I had driven for Roger Penske.

“But you know where I would have been all the time if I was driving for Roger? I would have been making appearances all week long.

“He always constantly had his drivers making appearances.

“No, I didn’t want any kind of that stuff.”

Shy and unassuming off the track, Johncock drove his race car in a bigger than life manner. That made him one of the best drivers of his era.

“I was a charger, but I was clean,” Johncock said proudly. “Why would you not want to be clean? Why run people off the track and wreck them and all of that?

“I didn’t drive that way. I drove to finish.

“If you wreck, you aren’t going to finish.”

Johncock won a total of 25 IndyCar/CART races including 20 in USAC and five in CART. His last win came in 1983 at Atlanta when he started third and won the race.

It was a dangerous time to be an IndyCar driver. When Johncock came to the 1964 Indianapolis 500 as a spectator, he witnessed the horrific crash and fire in Turn 4 on the second lap that killed drivers Eddie Sachs and Dave MacDonald.

The ruptured fuel tanks filled with gasoline exploded, and the fireball shot hundreds of feet into the air. It looked like an explosion at an oil refinery.

“When they had the big wreck in Turn 4, we could feel the heat on our face sitting in the bleachers when he hit that wall and it exploded,” Johncock recalled. “That is when they carried the tanks outside the wheels and tried to run the whole race without a stop.

“That was one of them, for sure.”

The next year, Johncock was in the race, part of the outstanding rookie class of 1965 that included Mario Andretti, Al Unser, Joe Leonard, George Snider, Billy Foster and Masten Gregory among others.

Johncock, a 28-year-old rookie who was a star driver in Supermodified racing in the Midwest, was fifth. The only rookie driver that finished high in that race was Andretti, who was third behind race winner Jim Clark and 1963 Indianapolis 500 winner Parnelli Jones.

“I was driving a sprint car for an aluminum company out of Louisville, and they brought a roadster to run at Indianapolis,” Johncock recalled. “That was in 1965 when all the switching over was going on to rear-engine cars. There were only two of us that made the race in roadsters in 1965. I qualified 14th and finished fifth the year that Jim Clark won.

“That was a good year for rookies. There were several of us that made it big that were in that field.

“I didn’t have no trouble. One thing I remember is all these guys that had been there tried to tell you how to drive would say, ‘You have to watch the first lap because it will suck you right down to Turn 3.’

“I didn’t see no difference. I didn’t have a problem.

“I was a rookie, and Duane Glasgow was the chief mechanic on the car. He was a rookie, also. He is the one I went through all the modified years with. We were together for a few years down there. It seemed like after we done pretty good the first couple three years, every race something would break down. Something would happen.

“We split up, and he went to work with Roger McCluskey.”

Gordon Johncock after his 1973 Indy 500 victory.

It was the beginning of a fantastic career. Johncock won the Indianapolis 500 in 1973 and again in 1982.

The 1973 Indianapolis 500 win is often overlooked because it was a brutally grim month of May that featured death, rain, and more death.

By the time the race was flagged after 133 laps and two days after it was scheduled, driver Art Pollard was killed in practice before Pole Day qualifications, and 24 spectators and driver Salt Walther were badly burned from flaming hot methanol that spewed into the grandstands from a crash at the start of the race.

Also, crew member Armando Terran was struck and killed by a Speedway safety truck heading down pit road in the wrong direction after Swede Savage pounded the wall inside Turn 4.

Savage would die one month later from the burns he suffered in the crash.

The 1982 victory is one of the most thrilling in Indianapolis 500 history as Johncock engaged in a spectacular duel with Rick Mears over the final 10 laps of the race.

At that time, it was the closest Indianapolis 500 in history with the margin of victory just 0.16-seconds. Today, it remains the fifth-closest finish in Indy 500 history.

But that 1982 finish was the first time in Indianapolis 500 history there was such a fierce fight to the checkered flag. It remains the standard to which all Indianapolis 500s since then have been measured.

Johncock made 24 Indianapolis 500 starts and led seven 500s for 339 laps.

He started on the front row three times – 1966 (third), 1975 (second) and 1976 (second).  Johncock started on the second row nine times. In 1982 had a great view of the Kevin Cogan accident right in front of him.

He also won the 1976 USAC IndyCar National Championship. He won 25 Indy car races from 1965 to 1983 and finished second or third 51 times.

Gordon Johncock celebrates his 1982 Indy 500 victory.

But he could also wheel a stock car around the track with the best of them. He won two USAC Stock Car races and often competed in NASCAR.

He won the pole at Atlanta and finished 11th in 1973. Johncock started 16th and finished fourth in the 1973 Firecracker 400 at Daytona, finished fourth at Charlotte after starting second in 1966 for Junior Johnson.

In 1967, finished fifth for Bud Moore at Rockingham after starting seventh. The last NASCAR race was the National 500 at Charlotte when he started ninth and finished 39th driving for Harry Hyde.

“Whenever I didn’t have a weekend of Indy cars, I drove for Harry Hyde, I drove for Bud Moore and I drove for Junior Johnson (also R.L. Diestler and Hoss Ellington),” Johncock recalled. “Them guys would call me and ask me to come and run their car on weeks when I didn’t have Indy cars to run.”

Johncock’s racing career essentially started by accident. He quit high school at 16 to work on the family farm in Hastings, Michigan. He later went to work for a contractor.

“I had a neighbor named Wayne Landon, who is so old now he doesn’t know anybody,” Johncock said during an interview in 2019. “He always had race cars and I would go to the races with him. There was a dirt track over by Lansing, Michigan. He took a dirt car over there one night and I was 16 or 17 at the time. I never got excited about racing. But when this opportunity came along to drive this car for Bob Varney and Wendell Day, I took that opportunity and things went well.

“Racing is just like any other sport in a way. If you start out in high school and you do well in a sport, you have the college scouts looking at you. If you do well in college, you have the pro scouts looking at you.

“That is how you go up.”

Johncock’s cousin, Nolan Johncock, was four years older than Gordon and he was running super-modifieds. He worked for E.W. Bliss in Hastings with Bob Varney and Wendell Day.

They were going to build a super-modified and Nolan Johncock talked them into letting Cousin Gordon drive it.

That was in 1955.

The first time Johncock drove the car, he was faster than the track record.

“I ran the super-modifieds for 10 years, mostly for Mace Thomas,” Johncock recalled. “During the summer time, we would run seven nights a week. We would run every day. We would start out running at Flat Rock Speedway, down by Toledo. Tuesday night, we would run at Fort Wayne, Indiana. Wednesday and Thursday we would run some tracks in Canada. Friday night, Rochester, New York. Saturday night, Oswego, New York. Sometimes, we would run Sandusky, Ohio Sunday afternoon and Toledo, Ohio Sunday night.

“We were constantly on the road in the super-modifieds. There are quite a few short tracks around.”

AUTO: APRIL 24 IndyCar - Gordon Johncock Receives Baby Borg Trophy
Gordon Johncock attends an April 24 luncheon hosted by BorgWarner to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Johncock’s victory for the 1973 Indy 500 (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Johncock didn’t learn how to drive a race car because he was a natural.

“My opinion of a race car driver is it’s not like football or baseball or basketball,” Johncock explained. “You can be taught them kind of things to play them games.

“But when it comes to racing, I don’t think I could tell somebody how to drive a car. But if I could, and they are out there racing and a driver would say, ‘Gordon told me to do this’ it would be too late because they would be in the wall.

“You have to have more of the natural ability to drive a race car than you do in other sports.

“I’ll never forget what Mario Andretti said one time, ‘If you let your head override your ass, you’re in trouble.’

“You drive with the seat of your pants. That’s where the feel comes from of that race car. When you think you can do something better than what your ass feels, that’s why Gordon Smiley ended up in a bushel basket.

“He was my teammate and that is when we cracked the 200 miles an hour barrier. He said, ‘You guys are running 200 miles an hour and I’m going to run 200 miles an hour.’

“You saw what happened to him.”

Smiley was killed when he crashed into the Turn 3 wall head-on during his qualification attempt at Indianapolis in 1982.

Johncock also drove a few sprint car races and his favorite track was at Winchester, Indiana.

“We set a record at Winchester that lasted for years and years and years,” Johncock said. “The only way you could run Winchester at that time was you had to be right on top of the race track, that far from the wall.

“I set the record there, but one reason is I had no brakes on the car that day.

“To me, back in them days, there were so many people who got hurt. There was a driver who had a car roll on him after he flipped it and it cut his arm off. Back in them days, we didn’t have no cage. We only had a roll bar. Guys were getting hurt and killed.

“When I got an IndyCar ride, I quit that stuff immediately. Why did I want to take a chance a chance and drive a sprint car when I have an Indy car now? Why would I want to do that. That’s when Gary Bettenhausen paralyzed his arm because he kept on running that stuff.

“It wasn’t worth it.”

IndyCar racing in the 1960s and 1970s was one of danger and daring. That is why the drivers of that era were considered heroes.

Johncock became a fan favorite because of the way he drove the race car.

“Gordy drove a car differently than the rest of us,” three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Johnny Rutherford told NBC Sports. “He once told somebody that he drove it down in there until it started to push the front end, then he would get out of it, get back into it and go again.

“He was a hell of a driver. A good driver. He won a lot of races. He won twice at Indy.

“You don’t do that by being a slouch. He was good.

“He wasn’t so much a farmer as a lumberman. He worked hard.

“Gordy is just Gordy – good guy.”

Johncock’s talent was natural, according to Rutherford.

“He was one of those who drove it as hard as it would go,” Rutherford said. “I’m not sure it ever scared him. He was one of those naturals. He was a guy that came along and when he got in a race car, pushed it up to where he thought it ought to be or maybe tingle a little bit, and that was it.”

Mario Andretti loved racing against Johncock and the two were teammates beginning in 1981 at Patrick Racing.

“The best recollection I have of him was on the road courses,” Andretti told NBC Sports. “There was no way you could ever outbrake him in a corner. Whether he was going to make it or not was really interesting.

“Gordon was always on it. He wasn’t very technical, but he knew what to do, and he got the max out of the car, that’s for sure.

“I don’t know if it makes any difference, your physical size. It’s the fire in your belly. Gordy never left too much on the table, I can tell you that.

“Gordon Johncock was ‘Gordo.’ He always knew where he came from. He was solid, sincere, no bull. There was no way you could ever dislike this guy.”

At 86, Johncock lives with his wife, Sue, in a modest house in South Branch, Michigan. He owns Johncock Forestry Services, which takes trees and logs and turns it into wood for pallets and tree bark for mulch.

In the winter, Johncock will often get up at 2 or 3 a.m. to run the loader at his wood mill, often in below-zero temperatures.

“We run two shifts here,” Johncock said as he gave NBC Sports a tour of his facility that has 24 employees. “We start at 5 in the morning until 9 at night. This winter, I had to load trucks anywhere between 2 and 4 o’clock in the morning. The reason is, in this kind of weather, I can load these trucks now and they can roll at 2 or 3 in the morning.

Gordon Johncock at his forestry service (Bruce Martin Photo)

“But I can’t do that in the wintertime because it freezes in, so I have to load them before they go.

“Now, I haven’t been getting here until 8 or so but in this winter, it was 2, 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning.

“Yeah, it is kind of cold.

“When it gets down to the zero, the chips and sawdust and bark would be frozen. I take the loader and load the truck of these piles that are sitting here.

“That’s what keeps you young.”

This is the second time that Johncock has been in the forestry business.

“I used to have equipment to cut the wood in the woods and bring it to the sawmill,” Johncock explained. “Then, I got disgusted with help and put everything up for sale and didn’t do anything for three or four years. I used to go this mill and help out because I knew the guy that owned it. He used to go to a lot of auction sales, and I would go with him.

“He was always after me to buy the place. We were coming one day from the auction sale, and we drove into the yard at the mill, and he said, ‘Why don’t you guy this place?’

“I said, ‘What do you want for it?’

“He told me.

“I said, ‘Does that include the logs piled in the yard?’ There were several hundred cord. He said, ‘Yep.’

“I said, ‘I’ll take it.’

“A couple weeks later, we started running it. We started it on July 7thand by August, we had the papers signed. We’ve had it ever since.”

Friends have told Johncock it’s time to slow down to enjoy a better life.

He prefers to work and believe work keeps him active.

“You can’t tell my wife that, though,” Johncock said. “She wants me to sell the place and sit on my ass and not do anything. She wants to sit down and do nothing.

“I’m going to sit down myself.

“I’m not there quite as much as I used to be. I have slowed down a little bit here. Back in 2017, I had a heart attack and hit a tree down the road here and I passed out. When I hit the tree, the shock brought me back to life. I guess I’ve slowed down since that somewhat.

“I have a grandson that is working for us now and our daughter Valerie runs the thing quite a lot now. I have a guy named Leo that really makes the place go. He’s the greatest, I think, some people don’t, but he’s always there doing things and makes sure things happen and gets things done.

“Some of them don’t know I was ever a race driver. I don’t tell them.”

Johncock was in Indianapolis on April 24 along with ever member of his family when he received his Baby Borg Trophy at Binkley’s Kitchen and Tavern in the Broad Ripple neighborhood of Indianapolis.

Although this is the 50th anniversary of his first Indianapolis 500 win, he won’t be returning to Indianapolis. He will watch the race on television at his home in South Branch, Michigan, after telling his friends that his time in Indianapolis were four of the happiest days of his life.

“I have no interest in going back,” Johncock said. “That (racing) was my job years ago. Now, I have a different job.

“To me, racing was a job.”

That workmanlike approach to racing is why Johncock was so successful.

It’s that success that made Johncock an Indianapolis 500 legend.

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500

Annual race day photo tells the growing story of women having impact on Indy 500 results

By May 26, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
Women Engineers and Mechanics in Motorsports
0 Comments

INDIANAPOLIS – In the same place where “Gentlemen, start your engines” became a thing, a few dozen women will assemble Sunday for a photo at the Indy 500 scoring pylon.

Just after the last notes of the national anthem, a group of female engineers, mechanics and high-level managers will scurry over for an annual pose that has become a figurative and literal snapshot of the progress for gender equity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Eight years ago, there were three women in the inaugural photo.

SUNDAY’S INDY 500Details, schedules and how to watch the race on NBC, Peacock

There might be 10 times as many before the 107th Indy 500 – and several of them could play a key role in which driver is swigging milk while being cheered by 300,000 as champion of the world’s biggest race.

Last year, Angela Ashmore, the support engineer who calculates fuel strategy for Marcus Ericsson, became the first woman on a team that won the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.   This year, it could be Anna Chatten, the gearbox mechanic for six-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon. Or Kate Gundlach, a lead performance engineer for Arrow McLaren (which qualified all four of its cars in the first four rows).

“That’s been a really cool evolution to see how that’s transpired,” Chatten, who has worked on Indy 500 teams for 20 years, told NBC Sports. “I wish it was moving at an even faster rate, but it is definitely is progressing in a forward direction. I can’t stress enough when I first started in this business, I definitely was made to feel like it was a privilege that I got to even participate. Now we don’t just participate. We’re here improving performance now. That’s been the really cool part.”

The Indy 500 has been associated with successful women for nearly a half-century since Janet Guthrie became the first woman to race in the Indy 500 in 1977 (the same year she made history by starting the Daytona 500). There have been many trail blazers since, including Lyn St. James, Sarah Fisher (the pace car driver for this year’s race) and Danica Patrick, who as a rookie became the first woman to lead the Indy 500 in 2005.

Since Guthrie, nine women have raced the Indy 500, including a record four three times, but it’s become sporadic since the retirement of Patrick in 2018. After two years without a woman in the 33-driver field, the all-female Paretta Autosport qualified Simona de Silvestro in 2021, and Katherine Legge squeaked into Sunday’s race and has noticed a change in the fan demographic.

“Most of the fans were guys 10 years ago,” Legge said. “Now there’s as many women as there are men. It’s really cool because they come up to and say you’re racing for every woman out there. My daughter can be whatever she wants to be now because of this. I feel a little bit of responsibility but also an immense amount of pride. I hope little girls see that and think OK, I can be whatever I want to be. Times are changing. Women are running companies, even countries now.

“The amount of female fans here, I’d like to think we had an impact like that. There’s been a ton of women and a ton of women support as well. There’s definitely this movement of girl power and we should all stick together. I really love it and been fantastic. It’s been really cool.”

There certainly are many role models beyond the wheel. As the number of women wearing firesuits and crunching numbers on timing stands has mushroomed, the U.S. motorsports industry also has become diversified into the upper ranks.

In NASCAR, women are running racetracks or major events (Julie Giese in Chicago, Jill Gregory in Sonoma, Latasha Causey in Phoenix and Lori Waran in Richmond). In sports cars next month, a woman (Laura Wontrop Klauser) will oversee Cadillac’s attempt to become the first U.S. brand to win the overall at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in more than 50 years, and one of its entries will have a lead engineer (Danielle Shepherd) who as a prestigious Twelve Hours of Sebring victory to her credit.

Of new hires last year by Penske Entertainment, the parent company of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar, 41.3 percent were women (up from 25 percent in 2021).

In the TV compound Sunday, Rene Hatlelid will be the lead producer of her third consecutive Indy 500 (after becoming the first woman to hold the role in the race’s history) before moving next month to become the lead producer of NASCAR on NBC broadcasts.

While the number of female drivers has ebbed at the Brickyard, women are having a greater impact in behind-the-scenes roles than at any point in Indy 500 history.

“What’s so different now is that now we have critical mass,” St. James, who made seven Indy 500 starts from 1992-2000, told NBC Sports. “We have numbers. That’s what is needed to have change. We have women team owners like Beth. Women presidents of racetracks.

“If everybody is doing something, the floodgates have opened, but we have to continue to let women know this is an industry and sport that welcomes them, and that they have career opportunities here in many different categories. No longer should the women drivers also feel the pressure that they’re having to carry the whole damn gender in our sport because that’s not fair, either. I love the fact that people are paying attention to the engineers. You have to tell these stories.

“It takes a lot of things for change to occur. The good news it’s happening and actually making a positive difference. We’re thinking differently and growing as a sport and industry because we’re not just doing what we’ve always done. Women are shining and I like that.”

It doesn’t seem coincidental the groundswell is happening nearly 20 years after millions watched Patrick nearly win the 2005 Indy 500 – laying the generational foundation that many have pointed to as a key inspirational inflection point.

Patrick, who will return with host Mike Tirico as part of NBC Sports’ Indy 500 broadcast this year, said she is “super flattered” to be credited with playing a role in the growth.

“I think IndyCar takes the trophy for the top-level series that has been putting the most into giving women their opportunity,” Patrick said. “I think by not thinking about myself as a girl or using women as a benchmark for anything, it’s probably what gave me my level of success.

“But in all of history, in all aspects of life, there will always be the 4-minute mile people. There will always be people that do things for the first time, and people need to see it, and then it enters the collective or the zeitgeist, and then all of a sudden you see more of it right away. Whatever level of contribution I had, I’m honored. I was not the first woman to come along but the first to do a few things. I’m happy and proud to have my part in history.”

The Indy 500 group photo for women was the brainchild of Cara Krstolic and an offshoot of a Facebook group started for women in racing by the director of race tire engineering and manufacturing for Firestone.

Before rising into management, Krstolic started as an IndyCar engineer in 2007 and was discouraged by the paddock’s lack of female presence.

“I looked around said, ‘Where are all the women?’ ” Krstolic told NBC Sports, recalling a “plenty embarrassing story” that resulted in her hunt for female kinship.

She received an email that included a new Dallara engineer named Andrea.

“I emailed back and said, ‘Hey, when you’re at the track and anything you need, feel free to come by,’ ” Krstolic said. “We’ve got snacks! I was so happy to help and so excited there was another female engineer.

“And he wrote me back a nice email that said, ‘I’m sorry, it’s Andrea in Italian, but I’m really glad to know you’re so opening and welcoming for other females.’ ”

An encouraging environment is viewed as instrumental in attracting new female talent to the traditionally male-dominated garages. Through sponsor PNC Bank, Chip Ganassi Racing is in its second year with a Women in Motorsports internship program.

But Ashmore (whose importance to Ericsson’s Indy 500 victory prominently was featured in a new documentary) said the impetus often can begin outside of the racetrack.

The seeds of her passion for racing were planted by a NASCAR-loving father who took her often a short track in Berlin, Michigan.

“I just totally fell in love, and that’s all I ever wanted to do,” she said. “I had no idea how I was going to do it or what I was going to do. I just wanted to be around it.”

After initially wanting to be a driver, Ashmore gravitated toward joining the support system for a race car. A high school inclination for math and science led her to an engineering role of crunching numbers and running computer simulations.

The rise of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs give her hope that other young girls will follow the same path.

“Like really it’s a systemic problem that starts way before you’re through college and looking for a job in motorsports,” she said. “It’s when you’re 5, are you being encouraged to play with the Legos if you want to play with Legos? If you want to go to the garage with dad to check out the car, are you being encouraged to do that? I think there’s more structured programs now that really focus on exposure of STEM fields to girls and young ladies way earlier on.

“It’s now starting to show in those college programs. They send the statistics with how many females they have enrolled in those programs, and the numbers just go up every year. It’s massively different than when I went to school 10 years ago.”

Laura Wontrop Klauser, who was named sports car program manager for General Motors in 2021, participated two decades ago in Formula SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) events in which teams from universities compete to design and build race cars. She was among a handful of women competitors.

She volunteered to help a Formula SAE event last weekend in Michigan and estimated as many as 25 percent of competitors were women.

“It didn’t dawn on me in the moment, but my husband Eric said it was really cool to see all the women,” Klauser said. “I think it was cool it didn’t affect me like I was blown away. But at the same time for him to see it, that’s really neat. All the hard work for so many years is paying off.  You have to start young and be patient. There’s a reason that we in the auto industry want to capture the hearts and minds of the kids with our cars, because once we can get them hooked, we’ve got a customer when they’re ready to buy.

“It’s the same thing. If you can get people excited when they’re younger, then at least you planted a seed, and they’re thinking about it vs. not even considering it because ‘I can’t do that. It’s a boy’s job.’”

As one of only three female IndyCar mechanics among a workforce of roughly 350, Chatten wants to expose more women to working directly on the cars.

“We have to put motor racing in front of them so they know it’s an outlet they can pursue and be successful at,” she said. “That’s part of the problem why there’s not more of us. A lot of this is getting the word out there and looking in the right places. You have to find the path whether male or female.”

Allison Melangton found her path into racing as a senior vice president for Penske Entertainment, overseeing marketing, communications, corporate partnerships and content.

Melangton, who also worked for USA Gymnastics and as an NBC Sports producer on several Olympics, joined the company the year before the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. Previously, she had become the second women to lead a Super Bowl host committee as its president and CEO, organizing the bid that brought the NFL championship game to Indianapolis in 2012.

The city is known for women in senior sports leadership roles (the Pacers have a female president of entertainment and the country’s first sports commission was started by an Indianapolis woman in 1979).

But that made little difference when Melangton was riding in a shuttle van after being named to lead the Super Bowl.

“We were driving downtown, and something about the Super Bowl came on the radio,” Melangton told NBC Sports. “A gentleman in front of me said, ‘Can you believe our city hired a woman to run our Super Bowl?’ And I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, well, I’m 3 inches behind you.’

“And then the conversation went on for 20 minutes about how interesting it was that Indianapolis, the mayor and governor would select a woman to do it.”

Melangton remained silent throughout the strangers’ conversation.

“There was nothing said negatively about women,” she said. “Even though it would have been easy to be offended, I wasn’t because the lesson that I took from it is people don’t frequently understand jobs in sports. They don’t understand that it’s about contracts and security and legal and volunteers and marketing and communications and on and on and on. They think about it as the actual sport.

“It’s about educating people about what these jobs are.”

Melangton, who credits Olympics executive Anita De Franz has a trailblazer who spurred female executive hiring for sports in the 1980s, noted that Penske Entertainment’s 10-person executive leadership team was split equally on gender lines and has a lead corporate counsel of two decades.

“We have a lot of women across the company leading departments at IndyCar and IMS,” she said. “I think it’s important for women to see other women in these key executive and competition roles and have younger women come up and say that’s what I want to do.

“When I was just in Long Beach walking the (IndyCar) paddock, I was smiling the entire time. Because I couldn’t tell you how many women I encountered, and this year feels like another jump in the numbers.”

This year’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach also featured a group photo supporting women in motorsports that was organized by Women in Motorsports North America. The organization was formed last year by St. James and Paretta, supporting female opportunity in racing and highlighting female pioneers (this week, it celebrated 95-year-old Paula Murphy, the first woman to make laps in a race car at IMS in the 1960s).

Noting a general societal push for more gender equity the past two years, St. James said “people are coming to us now. I’ve been talking about this for decades, and I felt like the Lone Ranger. Now I feel that because everyone we talk to in the industry — OEMs, other stakeholders, sponsors — everybody in this sport are receptive and trying to figure out what they should be doing.”

The organization has taken group photos this year at several IMSA and IndyCar races, including the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Twelve Hours of Sebring and the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

“I have an old-fashioned theory that women need to be invited, men show up,” St. James said. “Women won’t generally crash a party. If you see a bunch of women, that automatically invites you to come in.

“We’re doing these photos at nearly every race and asking men and women to come support women in motorsports. Because without men standing shoulder to shoulder with us, it’s going to look like us against them. That’s not the deal. It’s trying to show solidarity and inclusiveness.”

Krstolic took part in the Long Beach photo and appreciated that men were included because one of her most important mentors in racing was a man, former Firestone executive Page Mader.

“He’d take me to the IndyCar teams and say, ‘This is Cara, you need to listen to her, she’s smart and going to run the place someday,’” Krstolic said. “My boss didn’t care I was female. She’s the best person. Listen to her. I love the fact they include the men in those photos.”

The Facebook group (Women Engineers and Mechanics in Motorsports) that spawned the Indy 500 photo remains an active hub with 35 members.

The posts can include job postings, hawking wares (a North Carolina) woman who works in NASCAR makes female-oriented track packs) or celebrating smaller wins than the Indy 500.

Chatten recently posted a photo noting that the women’s bathrooms in Gasoline Alley finally had the DoJo soap to remove dirt and grease (after some lobbying by her Ganassi team).

“I didn’t realize how important it was to reach out to other females coming in, and it was Cara who started the group and said we need to collectively wrap our arms around this to make it better,” Chatten said.

Krstolic has watched women new to IndyCar receive valuable mentoring.

“It makes me so proud to see that,” she said. “This Facebook group was just really started to if you want to vent about something that happened or share a success.”

But one of its signatures has become the Indy 500 photo, which remained an annual tradition through the social distancing of the 2020 pandemic race (“we got yelled at because we weren’t supposed to be on pit lane,” Krstolic said with a laugh) and had a record number in ’21 while incorporating much of Paretta Autosport. A group of African-American team members also were inspired by the women to take a photo of their own last year.

There actually will be two photos taken when the female group’s members gather again Sunday near the pylon. One will include any women working in the racing industry.

One of two photos taken before the 2021 Indy 500 (Women Engineers and Mechanics in Motorsports).

Krstolic ensures another is for those in core competition and STEM-related technical positions (such as engineers and over the wall mechanics). She likes showing those photos in schools, as she recently did with a STEM club for middle schoolers in Tennessee.

“That is a huge motivator for a young person thinking is she can do it, so can I,” Krstolic said.

Look no further than last year’s Indy 500 podium: The top three finishers in last year’s Indy 500 each had a woman on the timing stand.

“When I see someone win, I don’t see the car or driver that wins,” Krstolic said. “I think, ‘Oh Anna is on that team, or Danielle is on that team.

“It’s really neat to see this group grow. It’s a great group of women and not just me pushing it anymore. It’s all the women together celebrating each other’s successes.”

The 2019 Indy 500 photo (Women Engineers and Mechanics in Motorsports)