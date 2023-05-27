Indy 500 on NBC: How to watch, start times, live stream, schedule for race’s 107th running

By May 27, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
Capping off one of the fastest months in memory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, here are the start times and information for the 107th Indy 500 on Sunday, May 28.

The world’s biggest race will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock starting at 11 a.m. ET (green flag is 12:45 p.m. ET). A prerace show will be shown exclusively on Peacock starting at 9 a.m. ET.

Track owner Roger Penske and staff are expecting more than 300,00 on race day. The 233,000-seat grandstands will be near capacity with the largest crowd since the race’s 100th running sold out in 2016.

INDY 500 PRIMERImportant details and facts for watching on NBC Sports

STARTING LINEUPWhere the 33 drivers will take the green flag

After the starting lineup is set Sunday, May 21, cars will be on track twice more — a two-hour practice on Monday, May 22 and the Carb Day final practice from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

Carb Day final practice is Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on Peacock Premium. The annual Pit Stop Competition will follow at 2:30-4 p.m. and also on Peacock Premium.

Peacock also will carry the AES Indiana 500 Festival Parade from noon-2 p.m. ET Saturday and the Monday night victory celebration from 8-11 p.m. ET.

Here are the details and start times for the 107th Indy 500 (all times are ET):

TV info, Indy 500 start times, schedule

5 a.m.: Garage opens

6 a.m.: Gates open

6:30 a.m.: Tech inspection

8:15 a.m.: Cars pushed to pit lane

10:30 a.m.: Cars on the starting grid

11:47 a.m.: Driver introductions

12:38 p.m.: Command to start engines

12:45 p.m.: Green flag for the 105th Indy 500

How can I watch the Indy 500 on TV?

Click here for the full broadcast schedule on Peacock and NBC for May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Indy 500 will be shown on NBC. Prerace coverage will begin exclusively on Peacock at 9 a.m. and then move to Peacock and NBC at 11 a.m. and run through 4 p.m., followed by a postrace show on Peacock Premium. All broadcasts also will be available via streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Mike Tirico will be the host for NBC’s telecast alongside Danica Patrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Leigh Diffey will be the play-by-play announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. The pit reporters are Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dave Burns and Dillon Welch.

Universo will provide a Spanish-language telecast with Frederik Oldenburg and Sergio Rodriguez providing commentary on Universo and streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app. Veronica Rodriguez will provide on-site reports from IMS

The race also is streamed via the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Race information

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (500 miles) around Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 2 percent chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: Marcus Ericsson, who is one of nine previous Indy 500 winners in the field.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: There are 32 sets of Firestones for use throughout the event (down from 34 last year).

QUALIFYING: The 33-car field was set May 20-21. Alex Palou qualified first for Chip Ganassi Racing’s third consecutive Indy 500 pole position.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the UPDATED 33-car grid in the 107th Indy 500.

RADIO BROADCASTS: Carb Day, 11 a.m. ET Friday; Sunday, 10 a.m. ET. Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Paul Page will provide commentary. Nick Yeoman (Turn 1), Michael Young (Turn 2), Jake Query (Turn 3) and Chris Denari (Turn 4) are the turn announcers with Ryan Myrehn, Alex Wollf, Rob Blackman and Scott Sander on pit road.

PRACTICE SUMMARY: Speed charts from when cars have been on the 2.5-mile oval (the May 16 opening day was rained out).

May 17: Practice l Combined

May 18: Practice l Combined

May 19: Practice l Combined

May 20: Practice l Combined

May 21: Practice l Combined

May 22: Practice l Combined

May 26: Practice l Combined

BETTING PREVIEW

Click here to read NBC Sports Edge’s guide to contenders and darkhorses, including a full breakdown of past winners, veterans and rookies in the 107th Indianapolis 500, as well as the best bets for the race.

NBC SPORTS’ TOP 10 INDY 500s

No. 10: A.J. Foyt becomes a three-time winner in 1967 as Parnelli Jones’ dominant Granatelli turbine car breaks

No. 9: Sam Hornish Jr. beats Marco Andretti in 2006 on the race’s first last-lap pass

No. 8: Al Unser Jr. edges Scott Goodyear in 1992 for closest finish in the race’s history

No. 7: Rick Mears becomes a four-time winner of the race with a thrilling pass in 1991

No. 6: Louis Meyer becomes the first three-time winner and starts milk tradition

No. 5: Dan Wheldon wins second Indy 500 after J.R. Hildebrand crashes on last lap

No. 4: A.J. Foyt becomes the first four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500

No. 3: Helio Castroneves “reopens America” with his fourth Indy 500 victory

Saturday’s Motocross Round 1 in Pala, California: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams

By May 27, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
With the Supercross series in the books, the Pro Motocross Series kicks into action this week at Fox Raceway in Pala, California with Round 1 of Motocross and Round 18 of the combined SuperMotocross World Championship.

Fresh from his 2023 450 title, Chase Sexton is the early favorite to challenge for the outdoor championship. Meanwhile Jett Lawrence makes his much-anticipated debut on a 450 bike after wrapping up his 250 West championship in style with a win at Salt Lake City.

With 50 points on the line if a rider is able to win both motos on a weekend, outdoor specialists have an opportunity to make up ground beginning this weekend in an effort to climb into the top 20 in combined SuperMotocross points.

THE FIRST OF MANY: Hunter Lawrence overcomes doubt to win the 250 East championship

Cooper Webb returns from concussion protocol after a brief recovery period. He trails Sexton by 68 points as the two riders vie for the No. 1 SMX seed.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 1 of the 2023 Motocross season at Fox Raceway in Pala, California:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 1 will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. ET streaming on Peacock with an encore presentation Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including practice) will begin on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

Track Map

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Motocross Round 1 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

10:15 a.m.: Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
11:00 a.m.: 2023 pro250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
11:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
11:35 a.m.: Track Maintenance
11:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
12:10 p.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
12:40 p.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
12:45 p.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes – Timed
1:05 p.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes – Timed
1:30 p.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
1:35 p.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes – Timed
1:55 p.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
2:00 p.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes – Timed
2:45 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race
3:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race
3:30 p.m.: OPENING CEREMONIES
3:50 p.m.: Begin Loading Gate/Staging Closes
4:00 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction
4:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1
4:50 p.m. Begin Loading Gate/Staging Closes
5:00 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction
5:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1
6:00 p.m.: Halftime
6:20 p.m.: Begin Loading the Gate/Staging Closes
6:32 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap
6:40 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2
7:20 p.m.: 250 Winners Circle
7:20 p.m.: Begin Loading the Gate/Staging Closes
7:32 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap
7:40 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2
8:30 p.m.: 450 Winners Circle

FINAL SUPERCROSS 2023 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings

