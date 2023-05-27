Saturday’s Motocross Round 1 in Pala, California: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams

By May 27, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Motocross Pala Round 1
Align Media
With the Supercross series in the books, the Pro Motocross Series kicks into action this week at Fox Raceway in Pala, California with Round 1 of Motocross and Round 18 of the combined SuperMotocross World Championship.

Fresh from his 2023 450 title, Chase Sexton is the early favorite to challenge for the outdoor championship. Meanwhile Jett Lawrence makes his much-anticipated debut on a 450 bike after wrapping up his 250 West championship in style with a win at Salt Lake City.

With 50 points on the line if a rider is able to win both motos on a weekend, outdoor specialists have an opportunity to make up ground beginning this weekend in an effort to climb into the top 20 in combined SuperMotocross points.

THE FIRST OF MANY: Hunter Lawrence overcomes doubt to win the 250 East championship

Cooper Webb returns from concussion protocol after a brief recovery period. He trails Sexton by 68 points as the two riders vie for the No. 1 SMX seed.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 1 of the 2023 Motocross season at Fox Raceway in Pala, California:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 1 will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. ET streaming on Peacock with an encore presentation Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including practice) will begin on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Motocross Round 1 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

7:15 a.m.: Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
8:00 a.m.: 2023 pro250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
8:35 a.m.: Track Maintenance
8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
9:30 a.m.: Track Maintenance
9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes – Timed
10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes – Timed
10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes – Timed
10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes – Timed
11:15 a.m.: Track Maintenance
11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race
12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race
12:30 p.m.: OPENING CEREMONIES
12:40 p.m.: First Call
12:50 p.m.: Begin Loading Gate/Staging Closes
1:00 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction
1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews
1:40 p.m.: First Call
1:50 p.m. Begin Loading Gate/Staging Closes
2:00 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction
2:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews
3:00 p.m.: Halftime
3:10 p.m.: First Call
3:20 p.m.: Begin Loading the Gate/Staging Closes
3:32 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap
3:40 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2
4:20 p.m.: 250 Winners Circle
4:10 p.m.: First Call
4:20 p.m.: Begin Loading the Gate/Staging Closes
4:32 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap
4:40 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2
5:30 p.m.: 450 Winners Circle

FINAL SUPERCROSS 2023 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory
ROUND 2: Eli Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael on Supercross wins list
ROUND 3: Eli Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again
ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown
ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston
ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa
ROUND 7: Cooper Webb wins again in Arlington
ROUND 8: Eli Tomac wins Daytona for the seventh time
ROUND 9: Ken Roczen scores first victory since 2022
ROUND 10: Chase Sexton inherits Detroit victory but docked points
ROUND 11: Eli Tomac wins in Seattle, ties Cooper Webb for points lead
ROUND 12: Eli Tomac earns 51st career victory to break tie with James Stewart
ROUND 13: Chase Sexton dominates Atlanta to continue surge
ROUND 14: Justin Barcia triumphs in the New Jersey mud
ROUND 15: Chase Sexton wins as Cooper Webb is injured
ROUND 16: Eli Tomac sidelined by injury as Sexton wins
ROUND 17: Chase Sexton caps off championship with finale win

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Record Supercross attendance reported in 2023
450 Champion Chase Sexton takes back what he gave away
250 West Supercross champion Jett Lawrence ends dream career
250 East Supercross champion Hunter Lawrence overcomes doubt and injury
Cooper Webb returns to action at Pala
Caden Braswell joins Troy Lee Design
SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Supercross finale

Record attendance for Supercross reported as the 2023 SuperMotocross season hits the halfway point

By May 26, 2023, 11:13 PM EDT
Record attendance Supercross SuperMotocross
Feld Motor Sports / Align Media
Round 1 of the Pro Motocross season gets underway this weekend at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, but the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) hits its halfway point with the conclusion of 17 rounds of Supercross action.

In 2023, Honda swept all three divisional championships in Supercross marking the first time in more than 20 years that manufacturer won the 450 title. Storylines such as those, along with the anticipation of the SuperMotocross championship, contributed to a record season for the stadium series.

Sexton enters the outdoors Motocross season as one of the favorites to take that title, but equally important he currently has the SMX lead with 372 points to Cooper Webb’s 304. The SMX Championship will be made up of three races in September that will crown a unified champion among the two disciplines. The top 20 riders in combined points will get an automatic berth in the main event of those three events.

Sexton has a gap of 294 points over the 21st rider in the standings.

Combined points will be important for another 2023 champion. Jett Lawrence will debut on the 450 bike this week and begin his quest for the SMX 450 title with zero points after abandoning his 250 tally. If Lawrence rides even remotely close to how he performed on his way to the 250 West championship, it will not take long for him to make up the 85 points that separate him from the top 20. Run in a two-moto format with 25 points available to the winner of each race, Lawrence could be in contention for a SMX invitation as quickly as two rounds from now.

After starting in Pala this week, the Motocross series heads north to Hangtown on June 3, 2023.

Hunter Lawrence holds the top seed in the 250 class after winning the Eastern Regional title and has a 138-point cushion on 21st.

All three Supercross championships had storyline that kept fans engaged and headed to the track. In 17 rounds, 850,000 fans swept through the turnstile with 343,000 arriving early to attend FanFest activities and catch a glimpse of their favorite riders. Four races, (both Anaheim events, San Diego and the season finale at Salt Lake City), sold out.

The new television package with NBC Sports and Peacock provided continuity to fans and the reaction was positive. Peacock exclusively streamed 12 Supercross races this season, with consumption up nearly 100% vs. 2022. The five rounds that aired on NBC and USA Network reached more than 5 million total viewers.

That new package also allowed Pro Motocross to increase their purses by more than 40 percent.

The excitement surrounding the inaugural SMX season will continue as America’s top motorcycle racers take the fight outdoors.

All 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross series can be seen live on Peacock.tv and with the extension of the popular RaceDay program, fans will have the opportunity to watch practice sessions leading up to each National.

NBC will air live network showcases of the opening motos from the Southwick National, on July 8, and the second motos from the Unadilla National, on August 12. USA Network will broadcast Sunday re-airs of the final motos from the Spring Creek National, on July 16, and the Budds Creek National, on August 20.

Encore presentations of the second motos from all 11 rounds will air on CNBC every Monday following a National.

