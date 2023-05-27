With the Supercross series in the books, the Pro Motocross Series kicks into action this week at Fox Raceway in Pala, California with Round 1 of Motocross and Round 18 of the combined SuperMotocross World Championship.

Fresh from his 2023 450 title, Chase Sexton is the early favorite to challenge for the outdoor championship. Meanwhile Jett Lawrence makes his much-anticipated debut on a 450 bike after wrapping up his 250 West championship in style with a win at Salt Lake City.

With 50 points on the line if a rider is able to win both motos on a weekend, outdoor specialists have an opportunity to make up ground beginning this weekend in an effort to climb into the top 20 in combined SuperMotocross points.

THE FIRST OF MANY: Hunter Lawrence overcomes doubt to win the 250 East championship

Cooper Webb returns from concussion protocol after a brief recovery period. He trails Sexton by 68 points as the two riders vie for the No. 1 SMX seed.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 1 of the 2023 Motocross season at Fox Raceway in Pala, California:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 1 will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. ET streaming on Peacock with an encore presentation Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including practice) will begin on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Motocross Round 1 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

7:15 a.m.: Riders Meeting at AMA Semi

8:00 a.m.: 2023 pro250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:35 a.m.: Track Maintenance

8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:30 a.m.: Track Maintenance

9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes – Timed

10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes – Timed

10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes – Timed

10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes – Timed

11:15 a.m.: Track Maintenance

11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race

12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

12:30 p.m.: OPENING CEREMONIES

12:40 p.m.: First Call

12:50 p.m.: Begin Loading Gate/Staging Closes

1:00 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction

1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

1:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews

1:40 p.m.: First Call

1:50 p.m. Begin Loading Gate/Staging Closes

2:00 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction

2:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

2:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews

3:00 p.m.: Halftime

3:10 p.m.: First Call

3:20 p.m.: Begin Loading the Gate/Staging Closes

3:32 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap

3:40 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

4:20 p.m.: 250 Winners Circle

4:10 p.m.: First Call

4:20 p.m.: Begin Loading the Gate/Staging Closes

4:32 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap

4:40 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

5:30 p.m.: 450 Winners Circle

FINAL SUPERCROSS 2023 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings

