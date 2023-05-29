Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS — The first Indy 500 victory for Josef Newgarden also was the richest in race history from a record 2023 purse of just more than $17 million.

The two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion, who continued his celebration Monday morning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway earned $3.666 million for winning the 107th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

The purse and winner’s share both are the largest in the history of the Indianapolis 500.

It’s the second consecutive year that the Indy 500 purse set a record after the 2022 Indy 500 became the first to crack the $16 million mark (nearly doubling the 2021 purse that offered a purse of $8,854,565 after a crowd limited to 135,000 because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

The average payout for IndyCar drivers was $500,600 (exceeding last year’s average of $485,000).

Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske, whose team also fields Newgarden’s No. 2 Dallara-Chevrolet, had made raising purses a priority since buying the track in 2020. But Penske but was unable to post big money purses until the race returned to full capacity grandstands last year.

The largest Indy 500 purse before this year was $14.4 million for the 2008 Indy 500 won by Scott Dixon (whose share was $2,988,065). Ericsson’s haul made him the second Indy 500 winner to top $3 million (2009 winner Helio Castroneves won $3,048,005.

Runner-up Marcus Ericsson won $1.043 million after falling short by 0.0974 seconds in the fourth-closest finish in Indy 500 history.

The 107th Indy 500 drew a crowd of at least 330,000 that was the largest since the sellout for the 100th running in 2016, and the second-largest in more than two decades, according to track officials.

“This is the greatest race in the world, and it was an especially monumental Month of May featuring packed grandstands and intense on-track action,” Penske Entertainment president and CEO Mark Miles said in a release. “Now, we have the best end card possible for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500: a record-breaking purse for the history books.”

Benjamin Pedersen was named the Indy 500 rookie of the year, earning a $50,000 bonus.

The race’s purse is determined through contingency and special awards from IMS and IndyCar. The awards were presented Monday night in the annual Indy 500 Victory Celebration at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

The payouts for the 107th Indy 500:

1. Josef Newgarden, $3,666,000

2. Marcus Ericsson, $1,043,000

3. Santino Ferrucci, $481,800

4. Alex Palou, $801,500

5. Alexander Rossi, $574,000

6. Scott Dixon, $582,000

7. Takuma Sato, $217,300

8. Conor Daly, $512,000

9. Colton Herta, $506,500

10. Rinus VeeKay, $556,500

11. Ryan Hunter‐Reay, $145,500

12. Callum Ilott, $495,500

13. Devlin DeFrancesco, $482,000

14. Scott McLaughlin, $485,000

15. Helio Castroneves, $481,500

16. Tony Kanaan, $105,000

17. Marco Andretti, $102,000

18. Jack Harvey, $472,000

19. Christian Lundgaard, $467,500

20. Ed Carpenter, $102,000

21. Benjamin Pedersen (R), $215,300

22. Graham Rahal, $565,500*

23. Will Power, $488,000

24. Pato O’Ward, $516,500

25. Simon Pagenaud, $465,500

26. Agustín Canapino (R), $156,300

27. Felix Rosenqvist, $278,300

28. Kyle Kirkwood, $465,500

29. David Malukas, $462,000

30. Romain Grosjean, $462,000

31. Sting Ray Robb (R), $463,000

32. RC Enerson (R), $103,000

33. Katherine Legge, $102,000

*–Broken down between two teams, $460,000 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, $105,500 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports