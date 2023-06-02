Indy 500 red flag calls still raising many questions and criticism from IndyCar drivers

By Jun 2, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

DETROIT – When the yellow flag flew with three laps remaining in the 107th Indy 500, Marcus Ericsson thought his moment had arrived just after he had seized it.

After two red flags to help ensure a green-flag finish to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, Ericsson had jumped up on the wheel of the No. 8 Dallara-Honda to take the lead from Josef Newgarden on a restart just seconds before a multicar crash triggered the caution.

“I knew that I better get to the lead as soon as possible because another yellow, that’s going to be it,” Ericsson said Friday before the first practice for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. “This is the one. Better get to the lead and keep that lead, because this is going to be it.

“When I got that lead, and it went yellow, I was screaming in my helmet for a lap and a half, ‘Call it! Call it! Call it! Call it!’ They have to call it.”

The call that the IndyCar scoring tower made was not the one that the Chip Ganassi Racing driver wanted.

Rather than let the laps run out under yellow with Ericsson as the first repeat Indy 500 winner in two decades, IndyCar stopped the race and restarted in a virtually unprecedented situation: Throwing the green and white flag for a one-lap shootout shortly after cars exited the pits.

“As soon as they pressed that red flag button, I was done,” Ericsson said, knowing that the leader had been passed by the second-place car on virtually every restart – just as Newgarden did to win his first Indy 500. “I knew that was it.”

The decision by IndyCar to throw an unprecedented three red flags at the Brickyard – and what it means for the future – remained a hot-button topic as the action shifted to an entirely different locale.

During a lengthy meeting Friday morning, the main topic of discussion between IndyCar drivers and officials was the nine-turn, 1.7-mile downtown layout that is the new site for the Detroit GP after a 30-year run on the Belle Isle course.

The track is an extremely bumpy ride (with manhole covers aplenty) through the Motor City with a hairpin turn, a 0.9-mile straightaway and a pit lane that will split the 27-car field into stopping on opposite sides before blending into a tight exit and into traffic just before a hard left-hand turn into a 90-degree first corner.

So, there was much to hash out before even broaching the NTT IndyCar Series’ seemingly fluid protocols for using a red flag to avoid a yellow-flag ending.

But Ericsson and others believe that discussion needed to happen yesterday. On separate podcasts this week, Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly both questioned the wisdom of throwing a red flag with only enough time to allow a single lap of green to end the race.

“It’s just not safe,” Rossi said on the “Off Track” podcast. “Sometimes, you just can’t get it done.”

On the “Speed Street” podcast, Daly took issue with IndyCar’s first red flag with 16 to go, noting the cleanup probably could have been completed with at least six laps left.

“We understand the race needs to be finished under green,” Daly said. “It brought on a first-time situation of literally leaving the pits when we went green. Like I’ve never done that in my entire career, and I found that astounding. If I was (Ericsson), and I hadn’t won the Indy 500, I’d be furious. If that’s what stopped me from winning the Indy 500, I’d go to war.”

In an Indy Star story, Graham Rahal and Ed Carpenter also felt as if the red flags were bungled.

While the moral support might be reassuring, it still is of little solace to Ericsson.

Friday, he was in a much more measured and typically upbeat mood (after gritting his teeth through postrace interviews Sunday), but the fire still burned that he felt wronged.

“I don’t want to sound like a sore loser, and I try and not be that guy,” Ericsson said. “I don’t want to take anything away from Josef. He did a tremendous job, a fantastic race. I just think that us as a series should discuss this and have something in place where if there’s a yellow with this many laps to go, we do that. It can be simple. If there’s less than three laps to go, it’s yellow. (The race is) done.

“I don’t want to sound like a bad loser or anything. But from a sporting perspective, we should have something in place that we know what happens in a situation like this. What is tough is three years ago, a very similar thing happened, and race control made a completely different decision that decides the winner of the race.”

Ericsson is referring to the 2020 Indy 500, which became the 19th to end under yellow because of a heavy impact by Spencer Pigot with the pit lane attenuator.

With four laps remaining, IndyCar declined to throw the red flag and released a statement that “there were too few laps remaining to gather the field behind the pace car for a green-flag finish,” indicating there needed to be at least a full pace lap before two laps of green.

“That makes it hard to accept what happened Sunday,” Ericsson said. “I don’t struggle with finishing second. Someone has to, and it’s going to be small margins. On that last restart before the red, if I’d been hundredths of a second slower on that restart, I’d be second behind Josef on the last restart, and I would have been winning the race (on the final restart). It’s all small margins. I’m fine with that.

“What I don’t think was fair was the way race control made a decision. It’s up to them to decide and feel the situation. They don’t have a certain rule or anything. That’s where the sporting integrity, it’s a thin line when it ends like that. When they did that call, it was too late in my book. There weren’t enough laps left to do. If they did, it had to be straightaway. They (held the last red) for a lap and a half and missed that window in my world.”

Scott Dixon was the runner-up to Takuma Sato in the 2020 race, and he said Sunday’s finish raises questions about the consistency of IndyCar officiating.

“The problem I’ve got is you’ve got someone who is determining the race and how it finishes,” Dixon said. “Even though they don’t think they are as a group, it does. It’s the same thing they’re doing on road and street courses. They’re leaving a car stranded, and the driver isn’t able to get out until everybody pits but then they’re waiting until the last guy pits so he has a massive advantage. They’re still altering the outcome of a race.”

The six-time IndyCar champion said IndyCar also erred by waiting a lap and a half before throwing the third red flag.

“We used to do it, if there’s a crash, you go yellow and it equals itself out over the season whether you’re on the right side or wrong side of it,” he said. “I don’t know what the fix is. Red has become the trend.”

Alex Palou is among those lobbying for IndyCar to choose a cutoff lap for using the red (and allowing the race to end under caution otherwise).

“I would like something that at least when we go next year, they have to follow the rule,” Palou said. “That would be the best-case scenario. Like, if we don’t have more than 2 laps under green we cannot throw a red.”

Palou also openly wondered if intentionally botching a restart might become fair game, noting that IndyCar waved off a restart after the first red flag but kept Pato O’Ward as the leader.

“I don’t know what they’d do if you purposefully do a bad start,” Palou said. “I think I would’ve tried it. Why not? They are throwing you a (bad) rule, you can play it wrong as well.”

If IndyCar had waved off the final restart, Ericsson plausibly could have been declared the winner by forcing the hand of race control.

Ericsson conceded he did consider intentionally slowing down to scatter the field for the final green flag.

“Some people said I should have done that,” he said. “I was thinking about it, and that thought was in my head, but I don’t think that would have been the way to do it, and I think IndyCar would have shown the green either way. I spoke to (race director) Kyle Novak, and he said whatever you’d done, we would have shown the green.”

Ericsson chose the opposite option, going as early as possible in the restart zone at the start of Turn 3 (and catching Newgarden off guard)

“I knew my only chance to win this thing was to get the jump, be in the lead in Turn 1 and 2, and hope someone wrecks in Turn 1 to go yellow again,” Ericsson said.

It didn’t happen, which left the Swede wrestling with many questions and thoughts since painfully revisiting a race replay Wednesday (normally he watches Mondays but “I couldn’t do it the day after; I needed a few days.”).

Ericsson said he actually would have felt better about losing on the final restart if IndyCar had thrown the final red a lap earlier and allowed for a two-lap shootout “because then I would have had a chance to win the race. But it would have felt better for me to lose it. At least then, we’re doing our normal procedure. Now it feels like we went away from the procedure we’ve always done forever for the sake of entertainment instead of the sporting side of it.”

He likes the concept of announcing a cutoff lap at which the red flag no longer can be used (“then it’s super clear, and we would not have this discussion at all because we all know this is what’s going to happen.”), but his primary ask is that the issue gets addressed at least before the 108th Indy 500.

Even without an announced policy, he expects that IndyCar will throw a red flag if there’s a yellow with three laps to go for every race over the rest of the 2023 season.

“Because that’s what we did in Indy, and I hope we’re not going to change that in Detroit, Iowa or something else, because then I’d question are we doing the red flag for the show or for the sport,” he said. “What are we doing it for really? Now we’ve set a standard that this is the way we do things, then I expect it for every race from now on.”

'It's gnarly, bro': IndyCar drivers face new challenge on streets of downtown Detroit

By Jun 2, 2023, 7:32 PM EDT
IndyCar Detroit downtown
James Black/Penske Entertainment
0 Comments

DETROIT – It was the 1968 motion picture, “Winning” when actress Joanne Woodward asked Paul Newman if he were going to Milwaukee in the days after he won the Indianapolis 500 as driver Frank Capua.

“Everybody goes to Milwaukee after Indianapolis,” Newman responded near the end of the film.

Milwaukee was a mainstay as the race on the weekend after the Indianapolis 500 for decades, but since 2012, the first race after the Indy 500 has been Detroit at Belle Isle Park.

This year, there is a twist.

Instead of IndyCar racing at the Belle Isle State Park, it’s the streets of downtown Detroit on a race course that is quite reminiscent of the old Formula One and CART race course that was used from 1982 to 1991.

Formula One competed in the United States Grand Prix from 1982 to 1988. Beginning in 1989, CART took over the famed street race through 1991. In 1992, the race was moved to Belle Isle, where it was held through last year (with a 2009-2011 hiatus after the Great Recession).

The Penske Corp. is the promoter of this race, and they did a lot of good at Belle Isle, including saving the Scott Fountain, modernizing the Belle Isle Casino, and basically cleaning up the park for Detroit citizens to enjoy.

The race, however, had outgrown the venue. Roger Penske had big ideas to create an even bigger event and moving it back to downtown Detroit benefitted race sponsor Chevrolet. The footprint of the race course goes around General Motors world headquarters in the GM Renaissance Center – the centerpiece building of Detroit’s modernized skyline.

Motor City is about to roar with the sound of Chevrolet and Honda engines this weekend as the NTT IndyCar Series is the featured race on the nine-turn, 1.7-mile temporary street course.

It’s perhaps the most unique street course on the IndyCar schedule because of the bumps on the streets and the only split pit lane in the series.

The pit lanes has stalls on opposing sides and four lanes across an unusual rectangular pit area (but still only one entry and exit).

Combine that, with the bumps and the NTT IndyCar Series drivers look forward to a wild ride in Motor City.

“It’s gnarly, bro,” Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward said before posting the fastest time in Friday’s first practice. “It will be very interesting because the closest thing that I can see it being like is Toronto-like surfaces with more of a Long Beach-esque layout.

“There’s less room for error than Long Beach. There’s no curbs. You’ve got walls. I think very unique to this place.

“Then it’s a bit of Nashville built into it. The braking zones look really very bumpy. Certain pavements don’t look bumpy but with how the asphalt and concrete is laid out, there’s undulation with it. So, you can imagine the cars are going to be smashing on every single undulation because we’re going to go through those sections fairly fast, and obviously the cars are pretty low. I don’t know.

“It looks fun, man. It’s definitely going to be a challenge. It’s going to be learning through every single session, not just for drivers and teams but for race control. For everyone.

“Everybody has to go into it knowing not every call is going to be smooth. It’s a tall task to ask from such a demanding racetrack. I think it’ll ask a lot from the race cars as well.”

The track is bumpy, but O’Ward indicated he would be surprised if it is bumper than Nashville. By comparison to Toronto, driving at slow speed is quite smooth, but fast speed is very bumpy.

“This is a mix of Nashville high-speed characteristics and Toronto slow speed in significant areas,” O’Ward said. “I think it’ll be a mix of a lot of street courses we go to, and the layout looks like more space than Nashville, which is really tight from Turn 4 to 8. It looks to be a bit more spacious as a whole track, but it’ll get tight in multiple areas.”

The concept of having four-wide pit stops is something that excites the 24-year-old driver from Monterey, Mexico.

“I think it’s innovation, bro,” O’Ward said. “If it works out, we’ll look like heroes.

“If it doesn’t, we tried.”

Because of the four lanes on pit road, there is a blend line the drivers will have to adhere to. Otherwise, it would be chaos leaving the pits compared to a normal two-lane pit road.

“If it wasn’t there, there’d be guys fighting for real estate where there’s one car that fits, and there’d be cars crashing in pit lane,” O’Ward said. “I get why they did that. It’s the same for everybody. I don’t think there’s a lot of room to play with. That’s the problem.

“But it looks freaking gnarly for sure. Oh my God, that’s going to be crazy.”

Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing believes the best passing areas will be on the long straights because of the bumps in the turns. That is where much of the action will be in terms of gaining or losing a position in the race.

“It will also be really easy to defend in my opinion,” Palou said. “Being a 180-degree corner, you just have to go on the inside and that’s it. There’s going to be passes for sure but its’ going to be risky.

“Turn 1, if someone dives in, you end up in the wall. They’re not going to be able to pass you on the exit, so maybe with the straight being so long you can actually pass before you end up on the braking zone.”

Palou’s teammate, Marcus Ericsson, was at the Honda simulator in Brownsburg, Indiana, before coming to Detroit and said he was shocked by the amount of bumps on the simulator.

Race promoter Bud Denker, the President of Penske Corporation, and Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix President Michael Montri, sent the track crews onto the streets with grinders to smooth out the bumps on the race course several weeks ago.

“They’ve done a decent amount of work, and even doing the track walk, it looked a lot better than what we expected,” Ericsson said. “I don’t think it’ll be too bad. I hope not. That’ll be something to take into account.

“I think the track layout doesn’t look like the most fun. Maybe not the most challenging. But I love these types of tracks with rules everywhere. It’s a big challenge, and you have to build up to it. That’s the types of tracks that I love to drive. It’s a very much Marcus Ericsson type of track. I like it.”

Scott Dixon, who was second fastest in the opening session, has competed on many new street circuits throughout his legendary racing career. The six-time NTT IndyCar Series champion for Chip Ganassi Racing likes the track layout, even with the unusual pit lane.

I don’t think that’s going to be something that catches on where every track becomes a double barrel,” Dixon said. “It’s new and interesting.

“As far as pit exit, I think Toronto exit is worse with how the wall sticks out. I think in both lanes, you’ve got enough lead time to make it and most guys will make a good decision.”

It wasn’t until shortly after 3 p.m. ET on Friday that the IndyCar drivers began the extended 90-minute practice session to try out the race course for the first time in real life.

As expected, there were several sketchy moments, but no major crashes during the first session despite 19 local yellow flags for incidents and two red flags.

Rookie Agustin Canapino had to cut his practice short after some damage to his No. 78 Dallara-Chevrolet, but he was among many who emerged mostly unscathed from scrapes with the wall.

“It was honestly less carnage than I expected,” said Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood, who was third fastest in the practice after coming off his first career IndyCar victory in the most recent street race at Long Beach in April. “I think a lot of people went off in the runoffs, but no one actually hit the wall (too hard), which actually surprised me. Hats off to them for keeping it clean, including myself.

“It was quite a bit less grip than I think everyone expected. Maybe a little bit more bumpy down into Turn 3 than everyone expected. But overall they did a good job between the two manufacturers. I’m sure everyone had pretty much the same we were able to base everything off of. We felt pretty close to maximum right away.”

Most of the preparation for this event was done either on the General Motors Simulator in Huntersville, North Carolina, or the Honda Performance Development simulator in Brownsburg, Indiana.

“Now, we have simulators that can scan the track, so we have done plenty of laps already,” Power told NBC Sports. “They have ground and resurfaced a lot of the track, so it should be smoother.

“But nothing beats real-world experience. It’s going to be a learning experience in the first session.”

As a Team Penske driver, Power and his teammates were consulted about the progress and layout of the Detroit street course. They were shown what was possible with the streets that were available.

“We gave some input back after we were on the similar what might be ground and things like that,” Power said.

Racing on the streets of Belle Isle was a fairly pleasant experience for the fans and corporate sponsor that compete in the race.

But the vibe at the new location gives this a “big event” feel.

“The atmosphere is a lot better,” Power said. “The location, the accessibility for the fans, the crowd that will be here, it’s much easier. I think it will be a much better event.

“It feels like a Long Beach, only in a much bigger city. That is what street course racing is all about.”

Because the track promoter is also the team owner, Power and teammates Scott McLaughlin and Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden will have a very busy weekend on the track, and with sponsor and personal appearances.

“That’s what pays the bills and allows us to do this,” Power said.

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 