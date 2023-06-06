Beta Motorcycles joins SuperMotocross in 2024, Benny Bloss named first factory rider

By Jun 6, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT
Beta Motorcycles 2024 Bloss
Beta Motorcycles
0 Comments

Benny Bloss will race for the factory Beta Motorcycles team in 2024 as that manufacturer joins SuperMotocross as the ninth brand to compete in the series. Beta Motorcycles will make their debut in the Monster Energy Supercross opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California in January.

Benny Bloss finished among the top 10 twice in Pro Motocross, in 2016 and 2018. – Beta Motorcycles

“The wait is over and we can finally share everything we have been working towards,” said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager in a press release. “It has been a great experience being a part of this development and seeing the progression. The only missing part was finding a rider that would mesh well with our Beta Family.

“After a one phone call with Benny, we knew it would be a good fit for him, and for us. We are happy to have him on board for the next two years and can’t wait to see everyone at Anaheim in January.”

Bloss debuted in the 450 class in 2015 with a 15th-place finish overall at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Bloss has a pair of top-10 rankings in the division with a sixth-place finish in the Pro Motocross Championship in 2016 and a seventh in 2018. His best Supercross season ended 15th in the standings in 2018.

“I’m extremely excited to join the Beta Factory Racing team,” Bloss said. “It’s cool to see a brand with such a rich history in off-road racing to come into the US Supercross and Motocross space. I know this team will be capable of great things as we build and go racing in 2024.”

Bloss is currently 22nd in the SuperMotocross rankings and has not raced in the first two rounds of the Motocross season.

Testing for Beta Motorcycles is scheduled to begin in August and the team expects to announce a second rider at that time.

The family-owned brand adds to the international flare of the sport. The company was founded in Florence, Italy in 1905 as Società Giuseppe Bianchi as they built handmade bicycles, The transition to motorcycle production in the late 1940s.

Beta Motorcycles competed and won in motocross competition in the late 1970s and early 1980s with Jim Pomeroy and other riders.

Beta will join Triumph Motorcycles as a second historic brand to join the sport in 2024. First established in 1902, Triumph has won in nearly every division they have competed in, dating back to their first victory in the 1908 Isle of Man TT. Triumph will debut in the 250 class in 2024 and plans to expand into 450s in 2025.

Read more about SuperMotocross

Martin broken wrist Hangtown
Jeremy Martin suffered broken wrist in Hangtown crash
Motocross Results Hangtown
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 18 at Hangtown
Lawrence Hangtown Motocross
Jett Lawrence wins Hangtown Pro Motocross, remains perfect in 450s

Jeremy Martin suffered broken wrist in Hangtown crash

By Jun 6, 2023, 11:05 AM EDT
Martin broken wrist Hangtown
Align Media
0 Comments

Jeremy Martin suffered a dislocated and broken wrist in his crash during the second moto of Pro Motocross Round 2 at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, California. A timeline for his return has not been announced.

Older brother Alex Martin took to Instagram to announce the update on Jeremy: “Update on the little man: He dislocated and broke his right wrist in the 2nd moto crash at Hangtown. He had surgery this morning to set and fix several things. He’s hurting pretty bad from this one. Hang in there Jerma!”

After finishing 13th in Moto 1, Martin was involved in a violent crash at the beginning of the second race. Martin crashed on the inside of Turn 1 with much of the field behind him, With nowhere to go, Talon Hawkins rode over his wrist as several other riders piled into the incident. Martin was carted off the course by the Alpinestars Medical team as he held his right arm away from his body.

Martin finished 17th overall in the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California with results of 16th and 19th in the two motos. Even with his failure to finish in Moto 2, Martin was ranked 16th overall. He started the day with the fifth-best qualification time.

Martin finished sixth in the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East division on the strength of five top-fives and two other top-10s in nine rounds. He is currently ranked 11th in combined SuperMotocross points, 58 above the cutline to make the top 20 and get an automatic invitation to the three-race playoff in September.

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders
Chase Sexton, concussion
Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal
Justin Barcia, collarbone and shoulder
Jason Anderson, vertebrae
Christian Craig, elbow
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension
Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City
Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | Will not return until Motocross
Cooper Webb, concussion | returned at Pala

250 riders
Nate Thrasher, hip
Stilez Robertson, leg
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist
Austin Forkner, knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part
Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta
Jalek Swoll, arm | returned at Pala

Read more about SuperMotocross

Beta Motorcycles 2024 Bloss
Beta Motorcycles joins SuperMotocross in 2024, Benny Bloss named first factory...
Motocross Results Hangtown
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 18 at Hangtown
Lawrence Hangtown Motocross
Jett Lawrence wins Hangtown Pro Motocross, remains perfect in 450s