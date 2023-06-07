Conor Daly leaves Ed Carpenter Racing

By Jun 7, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
Conor Daly Ed Carpenter
Conor Daly has left Ed Carpenter Racing after a disappointing start to the NTT IndyCar Series season.

Daly was ranked 20th in the points standings with a season-best eighth in the 107th Indianapolis 500 last month. He was in the final year of a multiyear deal with ECR, which he had been driving for since 2020.

After a schedule of road and street courses in 2020-21, Daly moved full time in 2022 at ECR with sponsorship from BitNile (which also has backed his three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series).

BitNile.com became the primary sponsor this year of ECR’s thee cars — the two full-time entries of Daly and Rinus VeeKay (in the No. 21) and an ovals-only No. 33 entry driven by Ed Carpenter.

Ed Carpenter Racing said in a release that BitNile will remain with the team, and that a replacement driver will be announced “in due course” for Daly’s No. 20 Dallara-Chevrolet.

“This is the most difficult decision I have made as a team owner because I respect Conor and know what he means to IndyCar and its fans,” Carpenter said in a release. “Our team has not been performing at the level we are capable of this year, and despite making technical changes and investments in the offseason, 2023 has been extremely challenging.

“I have put a great deal of consideration into the current state of our team and realize it is my obligation to our employees, partners, and supporters to do whatever is necessary to elevate our team’s competitiveness. We sincerely wish Conor continued success and will cheer him on wherever he goes next.”

In the same release, Daly said, “Although we’ve mutually decided that it’s in our best interests to take different paths, I’d like to thank ECR for the past three and a half seasons. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me – past, present and into the future. I look forward to taking on the next opportunities that await, and I want to thank the fans for being with me on this ride.”

During a preseason media availability Feb. 1, Carpenter said though Daly had helped broker bringing the sponsor to ECR, BitNile.com chairman Milton “Todd” Ault had been a fan of IndyCar and the team.

“All major partners that work like this, at some level they share a passion for the sport,” Carpenter said. “Todd’s wife is from Indiana. They had been attending the 500 as fans for a long time. He happened to be fans of all of us. Before we all met, he was actually in negotiations with another IndyCar team. It kind of fell apart. We all met. It was pretty interesting, the whole process.

“Last year I think Todd always envisioned something looking like what we will look like in 2023. I think last year was a learning experience for everyone. Now we’re launching into a bigger project with BitNile.com.”

Carpenter then was asked whether the 2023 expansion of BitNile.com’s sponsorship meant anything for Daly’s future with the team.

“It’s a good question,” Carpenter said. “Rinus, he’s on a multi-year agreement. Conor is in the last year of a multi-year agreement. We’ll see where it goes. There’s those conversations, an element to that, that is team and driver. There’s obviously an element that the partner and sponsor is connected with. We’re fortunate we all have a great relationship, we all work really well together. We’ll just see what happens.”

Daly finished ahead of VeeKay in four races this season, including the Indy 500. But Daly was frustrated after qualifying 16th on the 2.5-mile Brickyard oval while VeeKay qualified second and Carpenter was 13th.

“We’re not fast enough,” Daly said May 19 after his qualifying run. “The car was great. The problem is you look at Rinus, and he was out of control almost the whole run. You’ve got to be out of control to be fast. He’s just way better at doing that than I am here for sure over the years, but this is the closest I’ve been to (VeeKay and Carpenter) ever since I’ve driven for this team in (Indy 500) qualifying.”

Daly made his IndyCar debut in 2013 and has run five full seasons (2016-17, 2020-22) on the circuit. He has one podium (a second at Detroit in 2016), and his career-best finish in the points standings is 17th twice (2020, ’22).

The American has made three NASCAR Cup Series starts, including a career-best 29th at the 2023 Daytona 500, but he recently indicated he had no confirmed upcoming starts in stock cars.

2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Hangtown: Jett Lawrence pulls away from field

By Jun 7, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Jett Lawrence seamlessly transitioned into the 450 class and immediately moved to the top of the SuperMotocross Rankings in last week’s debut and his dominance continued after Round 2 of the Pro Motocross season at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, California.

Dominant can be an overused word, but there is really no other way to describe the first two weeks of Lawrence’s 450 career. He’s won all four motos after leading every lap in each race. While he has not completely ridden away from the field, that is partly attributable to managing his races to keep from flirting with exhaustion as the combined SuperMotocross season heads outdoors into the heat. Lawrence has managed his gap to second in each race and has not been seriously challenged yet.

Aaron Plessinger and Dylan Ferrandis each show signs of moving up the SuperMotocross Power Rankings. – Align Media

The closest anyone has come to pressuring Lawrence was in Moto 2 at Fox Raceway by his teammate Chase Sexton.

Finishing second in both motos in the series opener, Sexton rode with injury in that event. He crashed in qualification and struck his head, but was not diagnosed with a concussion until midweek after another crash in practice on that same track. It is not yet known what his status is for this weekend at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado but if he is heathy, he still has a chance to pressure Lawrence for the Motocross points’ lead.

MORE: Jett Lawrence remains perfect in 450 Motocross action

Last week Sexton was safe in the SuperMotocross points’ standings with a 78-point advantage over Cooper Webb for the No. 1 seed, but with Webb’s pair of top-five finishes at Hangtown, that has shrunk to 38 and Sexton needs to return to action as quickly as possible.

Dylan Ferrandis is creeping up on a win. He finished third overall two weeks ago at Fox Raceway, (with a pair of third-place finishes in the motos), and was second in Hangtown with a second-place finish in Moto 1 and a third in the second race. Ferrandis asserts he is healthy, but he cautiously returned to riding after suffering a pair of concussions in Supercross.

After finishing sixth overall at Fox Raceway and snapping a two-race streak of top-fives to end the Supercross season, Adam Cianciarulo rebounded and finished fifth at Hangtown. Consistency contributed to his overall top-five in Round 2 with him finishing fifth in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2. A little extra confidence is all that is needed to help Cianciarulo get into a position to challenge for a moto win.

Aaron Plessinger rounds out the top five this week and is another rider on the cusp of challenging for a win. Plessinger closed in on Lawrence in Moto 2 until he crashed and had difficulty refiring his bike. In order to move up the rankings, Plessinger is going to need to eliminate mistakes like that and the accident in Salt Lake City when he wiped out a camera while leading in the 450 main.

450 Rankings

This
Driver
(SMX points rank)
Percentage Points
Last Week | Diff.
1. Jett Lawrence (19) 93.33 1 0
2. Chase Sexton (1) 92.36 2 0
3. Dylan Ferrandis (16) 89.67 3 0
4. Adam Cianciarulo (6) 83.25 4 0
5. Aaron Plessinger (4) 82.75 5 0
6. Ty Masterpool (34) 80.00 NA
7. Justin Hill (9)
Not racing MX		 79.75 6 -1
8. Ken Roczen (5)
injured | Not racing MX		 79.13 7 -1
9. Cooper Webb (2) 76.89 12 3
10. Eli Tomac (3)
injured		 74.50 10 0
11. Jose Butron (28) 73.50 8 -3
12. Lorenzo Locurcio (27) 73.50 9 -3
13. Dean Wilson (10)
Not racing MX		 72.88 11 -2
14. Jerry Robin (29) 72.17 13 -1
15. Justin Barcia (7)
injured		 70.00 14 -1
16. Ryan Surratt (31) 65.50 18 2
17. Kyle Chisholm (14) 65.07 15 -2
18. Dante Oliveira (41) 65.00 16 -2
19. Shane McElrath (11)
Not racing MX		 63.63 17 -2
20. Derek Drake (30) 62.67 32 12

Motocross 450 Points

Hunter Lawrence joins his brother Jett with wins in the first two rounds of the Pro Motocross season and while his performance leading up to those overall victories has not been perfect, they have been consistent. Lawrence got off to slow starts in Moto 1 at both Fox Raceway and Hangtown, overcame positions outside the top five and surged to third in those events. He led every lap in the second motos at both tracks and won.

Justin Cooper has run strong in the first two rounds, but is frustrated by not beating Hunter Lawrence. – Align Media

Justin Cooper improved appreciably in Round 2 at Hangtown. Runner-up finishes in each moto there gave him a second-place finish in the overall standings and it came on the heels of another top-five the week before at Fox Raceway. In the season opener, he achieved his fifth overall position with results of fifth and fourth in the two races. Cooper expressed frustration while standing on the podium in Hangtown because he knows how dangerous it is to give a Lawrence a points’ lead.

Haiden Deegan continues to impress. In only his fourth Motocross National, he scored a victory in Moto 1 despite being pressured by his teammate Cooper. He got a bad start in Moto 2 but rode to fourth at the checkered flag and finished third overall last week. He is the only rider other than Lawrence with podium finishes in the first two rounds and as a result sits second in the Motocross standings. He is third in SuperMotocross points. Deegan finished in the top five in his first two Supercross races as well before slipping to eighth in his third attempt.

Motocross 250 Points

RJ Hampshire is one of five riders to sweep the top five in the first two Motocross rounds of 2023 and with a win at Denver in Supercross and a second-place finish in Salt Lake City, he now has a SuperMotocross leading four-race streak.

Since returning from an off-season injury, Jo Shimoda has swept the top 10 in six rounds, but he has not yet recorded a top-five in Motocross. He came close last week in Hangtown with a sixth-place finish after crossing under the checkers seventh overall the week before.

Guillem Farres is just outside the top five with a pair of top-10 finishes in his first two Motocross rounds. He did not race in the Supercross series, but is slowly moving up the SuperMotocross rankings. Currently 33rd in the combined standings, he is 36 points outside of the top 20.

250 Rankings

This Week | Driver
(SMX points rank) | Power Avg. | Last Week | Diff.
1. Hunter Lawrence (1) 90.17 1 0
2. Justin Cooper (28) 88.00 2 0
3. Haiden Deegan (3) 85.08 4 1
4. RJ Hampshire (2) 83.75 3 -1
5. Jo Shimoda (12) 81.83 5 0
6. Guillem Farres (33) 79.33 6 0
7. Levi Kitchen (5) 78.50 7 0
8. Max Anstie (8)
Not racing MX		 77.83 8 0
9. Enzo Lopes (10)
Not racing MX		 76.00 10 1
10. Max Vohland (9) 75.27 9 -1
11. Mitchell Oldenburg (14)
Not racing MX		 74.25 11 0
12. Ryder DiFrancesco (43) 71.00 14 2
13. Tom Vialle (6) 70.67 17 4
14. Carson Mumford (17) 70.17 12 -2
15. Jordon Smith (7) 68.50 13 -2
16. Chris Blose (13)
Not racing MX		 67.00 15 -1
17. Chance Hymas (20) 67.00 16 -1
18. Jeremy Martin (11)
injured		 54.30 21 3
19. Ty Masterpool (66) 54.00 22 3
20. Cullin Park (16)
Not racing MX		 53.50 23 3

* The NBC Power Rankings assign 100 points to a Main event winner in Supercross and overall winner in Motocross. It awards 90 points for each Moto, Heat and Triple Crown win. The points decrement by a percentage equal to the number of starters in the field until the last place rider in each event receives three points, (five in fields of 22 riders). The Power Ranking is the average of these percentage points over the past 45 days.

POWER RANKINGS AFTER MX OPENER AT FOX RACEWAY: Jett Lawrence debuts in first place
POWER RANKINGS AFTER SX FINALE AT SALT LAKE CITY: Chase Sexton ends with win
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 15 AT NASHVILLE: Eli Tomac back on top
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 14 AT NEW JERSEY: The top 20 settle in
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 13 AT ATLANTA: Justin Barcia leapfrogs the Big 3
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 12 AT GLENDALE: Eli Tomac gains momentum
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 11 AT SEATTLE: Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac overtake Chase Sexton
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 10 AT DETROIT: Chase Sexton narrowly leads Webb
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 8 AT DAYTONA: Chase Sexton unseats Eli Tomac
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 7 AT ARLINGTON: Jason Anderson narrowly trails Eli Tomac
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 6 AT OAKLAND: Perfect night keeps Eli Tomac first
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 5 AT TAMPA: Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb close in
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 4 AT HOUSTON: Eli Tomac rebounds from A2 crash, retakes lead
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 3 AT ANAHEIM 2: Consistency makes Ken Roczen king
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 2 AT SAN DIEGO: Ken Roczen moves up, Chase Sexton falls
POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 1 AT ANAHEIM 1: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence gain an early advantage

