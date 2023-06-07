Kyle Larson wins third consecutive High Limit Sprint race at Eagle Raceway, Rico Abreu second again

It took four attempts for Kyle Larson to win his first High Limit Sprint Car Series race in the series he co-owns with brother-in-law Brad Sweet, but once he found victory lane, he has been undefeated with his win at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway. For the second week, Abreu led early only to fall prey to Larson.

The win was Larson’s third straight victory and the fifth consecutive top-five, giving him a perfect sweep of the season after finishing 10th in last year’s inaugural race at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indiana.

Larson started third behind Abreu and Brent Marks but was embroiled in a fierce battle with Anthony Macri for third during the first dozen laps. Larson slipped by Macri in traffic until a red flag waved for a flip by Lachlan McHugh.

Meanwhile at the front of the pack, Marks retook the lead from Abreu on Lap 18. Larson followed one lap later and then caution waved again. Tyler Courtney lost power and fell to 24th after starting eighth.

Marks scooted away on the restart but tragedy struck in Lap 26. Leading the race, Marks hit a pothole in Turn 1, bicycled and then flipped, handing the lead to Larson.

Abreu caught Larson again during the final laps and in a reprise of their battle at Tri-City Speedway, the two threw sliders at one another for several laps until Larson built some separation and ran away to the checkers.

“I didn’t feel like my pace in [Turns] 1 & 2 slowed down a ton,” Larson said from victory lane. “I missed it once there and then I saw his nose in 3 & 4. I didn’t know if he nailed the bottom that well behind me and I think he might have slid me in the next corner, so he was definitely on the top.

“I was nervous to move up there because my car was really pogoing up in the entry of 1. I got up just in time, made a few mistakes and he threw a couple more sliders at me but he was just a little too far back and I was able to squirt around him. Then I really had to commit to hitting my marks – back my effort down a bit to avoid mistakes.”

After leading early, Abreu fell back as far as sixth, but faith in his car kept hope alive.

“I just needed to do a few things a few laps before I did and fix some angles, then my car got a whole lot better,” Abreu said. “I’m thankful for this team; they do an amazing job. They don’t give up on me. I know my car is going to be there right at the end of these races, so it’s just the discipline of being patient.”

For Abreu, it was his third near-miss this season. He was leading at Lakeside in the 2023 opener until a tire went flat in the closing laps and he lost the lead to Larson late in the Tri-City Speedway race. Abreu has finished sixth or better in his last three High Limit races with each result being progressively better until his pair of runner-up results.

Third-place finisher Scelzi was the hard charger, advancing from 17th.

“I had a very specific plan; don’t go near [the hole in Turn 1],” Scelzi said. “It worked out. No one wanted to start on the top. I think I gained a couple of rows there on the choose cone and ran the middle, which seemed to be better than right around the bottom.”

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid in fourth and Macri rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws star and former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne was one of 41 entrants, but he was not among the 26 starters. He failed to advance to the Main after finishing eighth in the B Main and seventh in his heat.

Feature Results

A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[4]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[1]; 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[17]; 4. 71-Michael Kofoid[5]; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]; 6. 9-Chase Randall[9]; 7. 26-Zeb Wise[14]; 8. 1X-Jake Bubak[15]; 9. 8-Aaron Reutzel[10]; 10. 14D-Corey Day[18]; 11. 11-Cory Eliason[12]; 12. 5T-Ryan Timms[11]; 13. 88-Austin McCarl[13]; 14. 21H-Brady Bacon[22]; 15. 48-Danny Dietrich[16]; 16. 7S-Robbie Price[19]; 17. 21-Brian Brown[23]; 18. 22-Riley Goodno[26]; 19. 52-Blake Hahn[25]; 20. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[21]; 21. 3J-Dusty Zomer[6]; 22. 14-Cole Macedo[7]; 23. 19-Brent Marks[2]; 24. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]; 25. 25-Lachlan McHugh[20]; 26. 53-Jack Dover[24]

2023 High Limit Sprint Car Series

Race 1: Giovanni Scelzi wins at Lakeside Speedway
Race2: Anthony Macri wins at 34 Raceway
Race 3: Kyle Larson wins at Wayne County Speedway
Race 4: Kyle Larson wins at Tri-City Speedway

Conor Daly leaves Ed Carpenter Racing

Conor Daly has left Ed Carpenter Racing after a disappointing start to the NTT IndyCar Series season.

Daly was ranked 20th in the points standings with a season-best eighth in the 107th Indianapolis 500 last month. He was in the final year of a multiyear deal with ECR, which he had been driving for since 2020.

After a schedule of road and street courses in 2020-21, Daly moved full time in 2022 at ECR with sponsorship from BitNile (which also has backed his three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series).

BitNile.com became the primary sponsor this year of ECR’s three cars — the two full-time entries of Daly and Rinus VeeKay (in the No. 21) and an ovals-only No. 33 entry driven by Ed Carpenter.

Ed Carpenter Racing said in a release that BitNile will remain with the team, and that a replacement driver will be announced “in due course” for Daly’s No. 20 Dallara-Chevrolet.

“This is the most difficult decision I have made as a team owner because I respect Conor and know what he means to IndyCar and its fans,” Carpenter said in a release. “Our team has not been performing at the level we are capable of this year, and despite making technical changes and investments in the offseason, 2023 has been extremely challenging.

“I have put a great deal of consideration into the current state of our team and realize it is my obligation to our employees, partners, and supporters to do whatever is necessary to elevate our team’s competitiveness. We sincerely wish Conor continued success and will cheer him on wherever he goes next.”

In the same release, Daly, 31, said, “Although we’ve mutually decided that it’s in our best interests to take different paths, I’d like to thank ECR for the past three and a half seasons. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me – past, present and into the future. I look forward to taking on the next opportunities that await, and I want to thank the fans for being with me on this ride.”

During a preseason media availability Feb. 1, Carpenter said though Daly had helped broker bringing the sponsor to ECR, BitNile.com chairman Milton “Todd” Ault had been a fan of IndyCar and the team.

“All major partners that work like this, at some level they share a passion for the sport,” Carpenter said. “Todd’s wife is from Indiana. They had been attending the 500 as fans for a long time. He happened to be fans of all of us. Before we all met, he was actually in negotiations with another IndyCar team. It kind of fell apart. We all met. It was pretty interesting, the whole process.

“Last year I think Todd always envisioned something looking like what we will look like in 2023. I think last year was a learning experience for everyone. Now we’re launching into a bigger project with BitNile.com.”

Carpenter then was asked whether the 2023 expansion of BitNile.com’s sponsorship meant anything for Daly’s future with the team.

“It’s a good question,” Carpenter said. “Rinus, he’s on a multi-year agreement. Conor is in the last year of a multi-year agreement. We’ll see where it goes. There’s those conversations, an element to that, that is team and driver. There’s obviously an element that the partner and sponsor is connected with. We’re fortunate we all have a great relationship, we all work really well together. We’ll just see what happens.”

Daly finished ahead of VeeKay in four races this season, including the Indy 500. But Daly was frustrated after qualifying 16th on the 2.5-mile Brickyard oval while VeeKay qualified second and Carpenter was 13th.

“We’re not fast enough,” Daly said May 19 after his qualifying run. “The car was great. The problem is you look at Rinus, and he was out of control almost the whole run. You’ve got to be out of control to be fast. He’s just way better at doing that than I am here for sure over the years, but this is the closest I’ve been to (VeeKay and Carpenter) ever since I’ve driven for this team in (Indy 500) qualifying.”

Daly made his IndyCar debut in 2013 and has run five full seasons (2016-17, 2020-22) on the circuit. He has one podium (a second at Detroit in 2016), and his career-best finish in the points standings is 17th twice (2020, ’22).

The American has made three NASCAR Cup Series starts, including a career-best 29th at the 2023 Daytona 500, but he recently indicated he had no confirmed upcoming starts in stock cars.

