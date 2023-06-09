The Pro Motocross series heads to Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado for the 19th consecutive year with no active winners in the 450 division but with plenty of storylines to watch.

Jett Lawrence has set a blistering pace in the first two rounds of the season by winning all four motos and as the most recent winner in the 250 class on this track, Thunder Valley has been incredibly kind. In fact, this week’s Hangtown by the numbers points out this is his fifth-best track.

Chase Sexton will sit out another round as he battles a concussion and illness, which gives Cooper Webb an opportunity to grab the No. 1 seed in the SuperMotocross World Championship that debuts this September. Last week, Webb made up 40 of the 68 points needed for the top spot after missing two rounds at the end of the Supercross season with a head injury suffered at Nashville.

JETTING TO THE LEAD: Jett Lawrence wins second Pro Motocross race in second try

The 250 class continues to be dominated by Hunter Lawrence. He has swept the podium in moto finishes and won both overall races of the season. Last year, he was second in the 250 Motocross race at Thunder Valley and will be a fun rider to watch.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 3 of the 2023 Motocross season at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 3 will begin Saturday at 12 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with an encore presentation Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including practice) will begin on Peacock at 12 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

Track Map

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Motocross Round 3 at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado, according to the Monster Energy Supercross schedule from the AMA:

9:15 a.m.: Riders Meeting at AMA Semi

9:20 a.m.: Chapel Service at AMA Semi

10:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

10:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

10:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:45 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes – Timed

12:05 p.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

12:10 p.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes – Timed

12:30 p.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

12:35 p.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes – Timed

12:55 p.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

1:00 p.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes – Timed

1:45 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

2:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

2:30 p.m.: OPENING CEREMONIES

3:00 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap

3:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

4:00 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap

4:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

4:50 p.m.: Halftime

5:15 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap

5:23 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

6:00 p.m.: 250 Winners Circle

6:16 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap

6:24 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

MOTOCROSS 2023 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 points standings

