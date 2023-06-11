Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 20 at Thunder Valley

Jett Lawrence produced another perfect performance in Pro Motocross Round 3 at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado and the results show him stretching his lead in the championship battle. By winning all six motos of the 2023 season, Lawrence has amassed 150 points, giving him a lead of 34 over second. At his current pace, Lawrence could have a more-than one full round advantage on the field as early as Round 5 At RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan.

Cooper Webb finished second in Moto 1 but fell to fifth in the second race. – Align Media

Lawrence won both motos at Thunder Valley in the same manner as he did the previous two rounds. He took the lead immediately, rode hard in the opening laps to develop a gap and then managed it for the remainder of the race. Through three rounds, Lawrence has not only swept the motos, he’s set the fastest time in qualification each week, led every lap and earned the holeshot in all but one moto.

Aaron Plessinger finished second overall with results of fourth in Moto 1 and second in Moto 2. His day was adventurous. At the beginning of the first race, he and Dylan Ferrandis collided in a corner and both crashed. Plessinger remounted in 25th and rode through the field. He found the top 10 at the halfway point and skillfully navigated deep ruts until he was in the top five with four minutes remaining on the clock.

Cooper Webb finished second in the first moto and spent a lot of the second race in that same position. He faded in Moto 2 but kept his perfect record of moto top-fives alive by finishing fifth. Webb entered the round 38 points behind Chase Sexton in SuperMotocross World Championship and scored exactly what he needed to tie Sexton for the No. 1 seed.

Sexton has now missed two rounds due to a concussion suffered in a practice session following the season-opener at Fox Raceway. Cooper Webb missed three main events after sustaining a concussion at Nashville in the Supercross Round 15.

Adam Cianciarulo has improved in each round so far in the 2023 Motocross season. He was sixth at Fox Raceway, fifth at Hangtown and secured fourth-place results at Thunder Valley with moto finishes of third and sixth. Combined with his Supercross results, Cianciarulo now has four top-fives in his last five starts and a current streak of 11 top-10s.

Rounding out the top five with results of seventh and third, Dylan Ferrandis had to overcome the same Lap 1 crash that slowed Plessinger. It took a few seconds longer to remount his bike in Moto 1 and Ferrandis fell back to 33rd. He minimized the points’ damage by finishing seventh, but with Lawrence setting an unrelenting pace, losing 16 points in Round 3 is liable to haunt him for the next few weeks. Ferrandis maintained his runner-up position in the standings, but Webb is now only four points behind.

Ty Masterpool narrowly missed the top five on a tiebreaker. He was the top privateer last week and kept the momentum alive with a fifth-place finish in Moto 1. He looked even stronger in the second race and was on his way to a podium finish, but under pressure from Ferrandis, he bobbled in the final lap and fell to fourth. With an impressive 5-4, he finished sixth overall.

If Hunter Lawrence can ever stay out of trouble in Moto 1, he will rival his brother as the undisputed master of a Motocross round. He was slowed but not felled by a Lap 1 accident in the first race that almost completely blocked the track. After falling back as far as seventh, Lawrence rode forward and finished second in the race. The first three Motocross races have each followed the same pattern and Lawrence dominated Moto 2 for the overall victory.

Deep ruts kept Justin Cooper for challenging for the Moto 2 win. – Align Media

At the beginning of the afternoon, it appeared this would be Justin Cooper’s time to unseat Lawrence. He got off to a great start in Moto 1 and rode away to a 10-second advantage. He was leading early in Moto 2 before he got caught between two ruts and nearly high sided. While he managed to keep from going over the handlebars, he crashed and dropped to 11th at the end of the first lap. Cooper recovered to finish fourth overall and now trails Lawrence by 16 points in the standings.

Levi Kitchen scored his first top-five of the season with results of fifth in Moto 1 and second in Moto 2. His Achilles Heel in 2023 has been slow starts, but he completed Lap 1 in second place for each of the races.

Jo Shimoda was one of several riders who crashed in the opening lap of Moto 1. He overcame the fall to finish third in the first race but could not keep his speed into the second and finished eight. With uneven results for most of the field at Thunder Valley, Shimoda was fourth overall in Pro Motocross Round 3.

Three riders ended the day with 30 points each, so the final position in the top five overall was decided by the tiebreaker of who had the best finish in Moto 2. After finishing 11th in his first race of the afternoon, Chance Hymas saved his best for when it counted the most. Riding the bike that Jett Lawrence took to the Supercross 250 West championship, Hymas scored the first moto podium of his career.

With results of seventh and fifth, Maximus Vohland was credited with sixth in the overall results.

Jordon Smith’s consistent sixth-place finishes in both races put him seventh on the chart.

NASCAR, Hendrick toasting Le Mans finish with a flourish of unexpected speed

Hendrick NASCAR Le Mans
LE MANS, France — They started lining up the champagne glasses inside the Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR garage with 30 minutes remaining in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro wasn’t going to win the most prestigious endurance race in the world – the specialized “Garage 56” entry wasn’t eligible for any class victories – but simply completing a full 24 hours was good enough to declare NASCAR’s massive effort to return to Le Mans for the first time since 1976 a smashing success.

“How’s it feel to take the checkered flag at Le Mans?” team owner Rick Hendrick radioed seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson as he completed the 285th lap for the Camaro around the Circuit de la Sarthe.

“Awesome,” Johnson replied.

Anticipation had built all week for the car dubbed “Le Monster,” in part because it was so different than the rest in the 62-car field, its V8 engine had a distinct rumble that drowned out the competition, and because few had any expectations for the NASCAR entry.

Jim France, owner of both NASCAR and IMSA, had brokered this deal to get NASCAR’s second-year Next Gen stock car into the race as part of Le Mans’ “Innovative Car” class that showcases technology. He then recruited Rick Hendrick, Chevrolet and Goodyear – the winningest team, manufacturer and tire in NASCAR’s 75-year history – to collaborate on the project.

It was a passion project for France, who first attended Le Mans in 1962 with his father, the late NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. His father twice brought NASCAR to Le Mans but failed to come close to finishing the race.

To complete the family dream, France wanted to ensure he had the partners to put forth a top-notch effort that wouldn’t embarrass the racing series that got its start racing on the sand in Daytona Beach, Florida, and found that North Carolina moonshine runners were its earliest stars.

“I wasn’t going to let that happen,” Rick Hendrick told The Associated Press. “The last thing we were going to do was come here and fall on our nose.”

France was thrilled.

“That was thousands of hours of hard work by hundreds of people that went into making this thing happen. And then the way the team and the pit crews and everybody performed all week, it was just fantastic,” France said. “I hope my dad and my brother are somewhere up there looking down and smiling but the goal when we set out was to try and finish the race running at the end and not be last. And we accomplished that.”

Hendrick tasked Chad Knaus, winner of seven Cup championships with Johnson, to run the project and told him to spare no expense. The lineup of Johnson, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button and two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller arrived in France after more than a year of testing Garage 56 hoping only to finish the race.

But Knaus had pushed the Next Gen to its limits and the final product was heavily modified from what is currently being used in the Cup Series. Although the systems and components on the Le Mans model are similar to the Next Gen car, the Le Mans version had functioning headlights and taillights.

The major differences in the Le Mans entry were that it was about 500 pounds (226 kg) lighter than the Cup car, had a larger fuel cell by roughly 12 gallons (45 liters) because of the length of the 8.467-mile (13.626 km) track, carbon brake discs and a Goodyear tire designed specifically for the race.

It was also much faster than anyone expected.

And after Hendrick Motorsports’ pit crew won its class in the pit crew competition – finishing fifth overall – Rockenfeller qualified the car more than three seconds faster than the entire 21-car GTE AM class. It called for an adjustment of goals, especially when race organizers decided the Garage 56 entry would not start last and moved to 39th, ahead of all the GTE cars because of the speed discrepancy.

Suddenly, the Hendrick team began fantasizing about beating some GTE cars.

And when it found itself with an actual chance to win the entire class, well, expectations changed. Hendrick said he watched the race until 3 a.m., and when he checked his phone when he woke up Sunday morning, thought “holy cow, we can win the GT class!”

“That class, leading those guys, there were some puckered up Porsches and Corvettes,” Hendrick said. “So we checked all the boxes.”

Two late mechanical problems – first the car had to make an unplanned stop to change the brakes with about five hours remaining – took the Camaro out of contention to beat the GTE class. A later stop to change the gearbox dropped the NASCAR effort to a 39th-place overall finish, but 10th in the GTE class.

Johnson couldn’t help but be disappointed.

“We’re not the same category, but we are the same type of car, and our own estimations we thought we’d be mid-to-back pack of the GT cars and you use that for motivation,” Johnson said.

“We were laughing at ourselves when they were changing the transmission because the goal was only to finish, and then after the first laps on track, we thought ‘Maybe there’s more for us’ and over the course of the week, we started the race with the desire to win the GT race.

“We are bummed.”

But the bond that had grown during the project and the pride from what NASCAR accomplished was what caught Johnson’s emotions.

“I wish we could come back and do it again,” he said. “This moment, like with everybody, I hate that it is over. Like, I hate that. We had such a good time. I hope to come back without a doubt and do this race again. But this moment in time, this group of people, it won’t happen again. It’s just impossible.”