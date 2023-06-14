IndyCar at Road America: How to watch, start times, TV, schedules, streaming info

A repaved Road America will welcome the NTT IndyCar this weekend, and here are the schedules and start times for a Sonsio Grand Prix whose speeds will be supersonic compared to the former asphalt.

The 14-turn, 4-mile road course is expected to produce lap times that are a few seconds faster than IndyCar stars have been accustomed to since the circuit returned to the schedule in 2016.

Several teams tested on Road America’s new surface last week, including Chip Ganassi Racing (Marcus Armstrong), Team Penske (Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Scott McLaughlin), Arrow McLaren (Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Alexander Rossi), Juncos Hollinger Racing (Agustin Canapino, Callum Ilott), Dale Coyne Racing with HMD/RWR (David Malukas, Sting Ray Robb) and AJ Foyt Racing (Benjamin Pedersen).

Ryan Hunter-Reay will make his second start of the season Sunday, taking over Ed Carpenter Racing’s No. 20 Dallara-Chevrolet formerly driven by Conor Daly.

There are six former winners in the field, including the top five finishers in the most recent race at Detroit — Power (2016), Rossi (2019), Scott Dixon (2017, ’20), Rosenqvist (’20) and Alex Palou (’21). Newgarden also has two victories at Road America (2022, ’18).

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the Sonsio Grand Prix race weekend at Road America (all times are ET):

INDYCAR SONSIO GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA START TIMES

TV: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on USA and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying. Click here for more information about how to access Peacock.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after Sunday’s race ends.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: Mark Jaynes is the announcer with analyst Davey Hamilton; turn announcers Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young; and pit reporters Alex Wollf, Joel Sebastianelli and Georgia Henneberry. The IndyCar and Indy NXT practice, qualifying and race sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT Data.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 1:23 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 1:30 p.m. ET

PRACTICE: Friday, 4 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Saturday, 10:55 a.m. (Peacock Premium); Sunday, 10:15 a.m. (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 1:55 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 55 laps (220.77 miles) on a 14-turn, 4.014 road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate for use during the race weekend. One additional set of primary tires may be used by teams fielding a rookie driver. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation (Indy NXT: 150 seconds total; 15 seconds per). The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 77 degrees with a 4% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 27 drivers racing at Road America.

INDY NXT RACE: Sunday, 11:15 a.m., 20 laps or 55 minutes (Peacock Premium)

INDY NXT ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 19 drivers racing at Road America.

SONSIO GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA START TIMES

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, June 15

11:45 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: Radical Cup test

12:45-1:45 p.m.: USF2000 test

1:55-2:55 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 test

3:05-3:55 p.m.: Radical Cup test

4:05-5:05 p.m.: USF2000 test

5:15-6:15 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 test

6:25-7:15 p.m.: Radical Cup test

7:25-8:25 p.m.: Track walk

Friday, June 16

9-9:30 a.m.: Radical Cup practice

9:40-10:10 a.m.: USF2000 practice

10:20-10:50 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 practice

11-11:30 a.m.: Radical Cup practice

11:30 a.m.: IndyCar driver, team manager meeting

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying

12:30-1 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying

1:15-1:45 p.m.: Radical Cup qualifying

2-2:30 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying

2:50-3:35 p.m.: Indy NXT practice

4-5:15 p.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

5:30-6:20 p.m.: Radical Cup, Race 1

Saturday, June 17

9-9:30 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying

9:50-10:35 a.m.: Indy NXT practice

10:55-11:55 a.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

12:10-12:55 p.m.: USF2000, Race 1

1:15-1:35 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

1:55-3:25 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying, Peacock Premium

3:40-4:30 p.m.: USF Pro 2000, Race 1

4:45-5:30 p.m.: USF2000, Race 2

5:45-6:35 p.m.: Radical Cup, Race 2

Sunday, June 18

9-9:50 a.m.: USF Pro 2000, Race 2

10:15-10:45 a.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

11:15 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Indy NXT (20 laps or 55 minutes), Peacock Premium

12:45 p.m.: IndyCar driver introductions

1:23 p.m.: Command to start engines

1:30 p.m.: Green flag for the Sonsio Grand Prix (55 laps/220.77 miles), USA

4:15-5:05 p.m.: Radical Cup, Race 3

IndyCar Power Rankings: Alex Palou continues reign at No. 1

The top-ranked NTT IndyCar Series driver in the NBC Sports Power Rankings lately spends most of his time at the top, both starting and finishing.

In the past three races, Alex Palou has two victories (GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix) and two pole positions (the Indianapolis 500 and Detroit), making the points leader an easy choice for first in our power rankings.

With the Chip Ganassi Racing star holding down No. 1 after the third consecutive race, the rest of the top five also has remained largely static.

Josef Newgarden and Marcus Ericsson have swapped second and third, and Alexander Rossi remained fourth. Scott Dixon improved a spot to fifth with his best finish (fourth at Detroit) since the season opener.

INDYCAR AT ROAD AMERICA: How to watch, weekend schedule, entry lists

The back half of the top 10 featured movements galore as Pato O’Ward dropped five spots, and Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay dropped out of the rankings.

Heading into the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, here’s NBC Sports’ assessment of the current top 10 drivers through seven of 17 races this year (with previous ranking in parenthesis):

  1. Alex Palou (1): A year removed from the most tumultuous season of his career, the world is his oyster. After winning from the pole on the streets of downtown Detroit (which wasn’t his favorite street course), the Spaniard slipped away to Europe for a McLaren F1 test at the Hungaroring last week.
  2. Josef Newgarden (3): Starting an impressive fifth at Detroit, he quietly finished 10th – exactly the solid result the Team Penske star wanted after an exhaustive Indy 500 victory tour left him talked out. With an off-week to recharge, the defending Road America winner is sure to renew his title push now.
  3. Marcus Ericsson (2): He lost ground in the championship race, but Detroit was another typically consistent weekend for the Swede. With his next contract still awaiting signatures, Ericsson’s laudable focus will be tested if the uncertainty about the future lingers much into the summer.
  4. Alexander Rossi (4): If this team can solve its qualifying stumbles, the No. 7 is ready for a tear. Rossi dominated at Road America four years ago, and he loves the lightning speeds that are expected on its new coat of asphalt this weekend. Making the Fast Six for the first time this season could go a long way.
  5. Scott Dixon (6): He might have turned the corner at Detroit, where he believed his car was the fastest but couldn’t overcome a track position deficit. The six-time IndyCar champion still is seeking a clean weekend this season, and if he gets one, the odds are good for ending a 10-month victory drought.
  6. Will Power (NR): Even if the highlight was hanging with Flavor Flav, Detroit also yielded a second that was his best drive of the season. His deft racecraft and swift pace overcame starting seventh on a track where passing was difficult – proving again Power is one of the best ever on road and street courses.
  7. Scott McLaughlin (9): He salvaged a decent finish after a scrap with Romain Grosjean while also rebounding from a disappointing Indy 500 in which he was off his game (and fully took responsibility). McLaughlin turned 30 last week, and a Road America repave seems right for starting a new decade.
  8. Felix Rosenqvist (NR): Put up a fight with a teammate that paid off in a podium while sending a message to the paddock. Even if there’s no seat for him at Arrow McLaren, Rosenqvist keeps proving he’s worthy of keeping an IndyCar ride. A victory would cement the point – and he’s won at Road America.
  9. Kyle Kirkwood (NR): Despite some highlight-reel crashes, the redoubtable Andretti Autosport driver just keeps rebounding. Lost the shot at the pole because of a quirky wall angle, then literally got driven over on Lap 1. No matter to Kirkwood, who clawed his way to the second-best finish of his IndyCar career.
  10. Pato O’Ward (5): He desperately needs to stem a slide of consecutive finishes outside the top 20 after four top fives (including three seconds) in five races. The team hurt him with a fumbled pit stop at Detroit after O’Ward probably pressed too much at Indy. Execution must improve at Road America.

Falling out: Santino Ferrucci (7), Colton Herta (8), Rinus VeeKay (10)

