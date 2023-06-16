High Point Motocross by the numbers: Four riders have season-long, top-five streaks

The Pro Motocross Season enters Round 4 at High Point Raceway this weekend with Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence boasting perfect records of overall wins and these are just a couple of the numbers you need to know before the gate drops this weekend.

High Point Motocross numbers
Ty Masterpool’s pair of top-five finishes last week was a rare and impressive accomplishment. – Align Media

Jett’s six consecutive moto wins are undoubtedly impressive, but as Supercross statistician Clinton Fowler points out, he is going to have to keep that streak alive for quite a while longer if he wants to come anywhere near the record. The legendary Ricky Carmichael holds that record with 31 consecutive moto wins in the 250 and 450 divisions combined from 2003 through 2005 and also second place with 26 wins (250 and 450) in 2002/2003. James Stewart had 24 consecutive 250 and 450 moto wins in 2008 to take third on the overall list.

In fact, to simply make the top 10, Lawrence needs to win the next five motos to tie Jeremy McGrath and Ryan Dungey for 10th on the list.

Of course, Lawrence has won his motos with near perfect performances. He’s led every lap and been the fastest qualifier each round. The only thing he has not done is win every holeshot. Dylan Ferrandis earned that distinction in Moto 1 at Hangtown, even though Lawrence was leading at the end of the first lap.

Four riders have swept the top five this season in the first three rounds. Lawrence with his sweep of victory lane is one, but he is joined by Ferrandis (with results of 3-2-5), Cooper Webb (5-3-3) and Aaron Plessinger (4-4-2). Tack on a second-place finish in the Monster Energy Supercross Main at Salt Lake City, and he has the longest active streak among riders who raced last weekend.

Chase Sexton (nine) and Webb (17) have longer streaks that are each interrupted by injury. Notably, Webb’s streak includes every Main in SX and overall in MX of 2023.

Adam Cianciarulo has gotten better with each successive round, finishing sixth at Fox Raceway, fifth at Hangtown and fourth at Thunder Valley. The only thing missing is a moto win, but High Point could give him the much-needed victory. His last moto win came on this track in Moto 1 in 2021.

Last week Ty Masterpool was the FMF Privateer Power Award winner with a fifth-place finish in Moto 1 and a fourth in Moto 2. He missed being credited with fifth overall because of a tiebreaker, but he’s feat is rare nonetheless. In 2022 Max Anstie finished that well twice in the season with a pair of fifth-place finishes in Southwick and top-fives at Pala and Hangtown in one moto each.

While Hunter’s season has not been as impressive as Jett’s, he is the only racer to stand on the podium in every moto and he’s won the second race each weekend to take the overall wins.

 

Previous High Point Winners

450s
2022: Eli Tomac
2021: Dylan Ferrandis
2019: Eli Tomac
2018: Eli Tomac
2017: Blake Baggett

250s
2022: Jett Lawrence
2021: Jalek Swoll
2019: Adam Cianciarulo
2018: Aaron Plessinger
2017: Jeremy Martin

New Road America surface ‘like a dance floor’ as IndyCar drivers put down blistering laps

A Road America repaving has records poised to fall in the NTT IndyCar Series this weekend.

Alexander Rossi, who won the pole position last year at the track in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, turned the fastest lap in Friday’s opening practice and then confidently predicted even more blistering speed in qualifying.

“There’s more potential from the car and the tire, so you have to have probably a higher level of commitment than you did last year,” Rossi said after his No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet toured the 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course in 1 minute, 41.7790 seconds. “It wasn’t a very clean run or laps by me, so I think there’s certainly quite a bit more in it, which is a good sign.”

INDYCAR AT ROAD AMERICAHow to watch, weekend schedule, entry lists

PRACTICE RESULTS: Speeds and times from the first session

The track qualifying record of 1:39.866 was set Aug. 19, 2000 by Dario Franchitti.

“We can do that,” said Rossi, whose top qualifying time last year was a comparatively slow lap of 1:44.8656.

All 27 drivers were at least 1.4 seconds faster than the 2022 pole position in practice Friday, taking advantage of fresh asphalt that had maximum grip.

“They did a good job,” Felix Rosenqvist, Rossi’s Arrow McLaren teammate who was eighth fastest, told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee. “It’s super smooth. It’s like a dance floor out there. It seems like every lap you’re getting more and more grip.”

David Malukas (1:41.8652) was second fastest, followed by points leader Alex Palou (1:41.9486), Scott Dixon (1:41.9544) and Pato O’Ward (1:41.9778).

Malukas’ No. 18 Dallara-Honda was among several cars that tested last week.

“Going into the season, we knew the road course setup was the struggle,” he told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “We found a few things at the test that clicked. It seems like we found something.”

Malukas said the repaving was “a massive change. Just so much more grip. This track was already one of my favorites before, but now it’s officially taken the top spot.”

Said Christian Lundgaard, who ranked seventh in practice: “It is a lot faster. It does seem to be very slippery offline. So I’m not looking forward to the row that’s going to start on the outside in Turn 1.”

After sending Scott McLaughlin for a wild ride during testing, the curbing in Turn 1 and around the track remained a hot topic.

Though the bump that McLaughlin hit has been addressed, Lundgaard said it remains pronounced and “a little hairy” after his No. 45 Dallara-Honda hit it.

And though the entire racing surface (including pit lane) has a shiny black layer of pavement, the curbing remained the same.

Rossi expressed some concern, particularly about cars still catching air through Turn 1.

“I know the series has tried to resolve that,” Rossi said. “I don’t know if it will be solvable for this weekend. It’s interesting. Like, they repaved the whole circuit, but they didn’t redo the curbs. That’s kind of cool, but it’s also a little bit strange.”

Said Lungaard: “A smoother track is always nicer to drive on, for sure. I do feel like they’ve done a good job on making the track smooth. I do find it odd that you spend the money to resurface the track but not put new curbs down. Now, after the new pavement, it definitely looks needed, that the curbs should have been replaced as well.

“But in general, the surface of the track is super smooth. It’s super grippy within the line. I’m pretty sure the teams and guys that tested here last week definitely helped increasing the grip.”