ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Alex Palou built on his commanding lead in the IndyCar points standings by winning Sunday at Road America for his third victory in his last four events.
Palou won in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 10 Dallara-Honda by 4.5610 seconds over Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, who won at Road America last year. Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward was third, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon fourth and Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta fifth.
This is the 250th overall team win for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Palou’s title follows victories on May 13 at the Indianapolis road course and on June 4 at Detroit. He has a 74-point lead in the points standings over Ganassi teammate Marcus Ericsson, the biggest margin anyone has owned in three years.
Palou’s weekend finished much better than it started. He spun out in a Saturday morning practice, hitting the tire barrier with the right side of his car — one of several drivers who stepped over the limit after Road America underwent an offseason repaving the produced smooth asphalt with maximum grip and high speeds.
But after the team worked to rebuild his car later that day, Palou qualified third to put himself in position for another victory. The Spaniard is seeking his second IndyCar series title in three years after winning the crown in 2021.
“We started with a lot of speed,” Palou said. “Big mistake by my part in practice two. We went back on track, and (the car) was even better than in practice two. We’re going to try and keep it rolling. We have an amazing team behind us.”
Herta was in front when he went to pit road on the 40th lap, one lap before the rest of the lead group. Herta remained ahead of the competitors who pitted a lap later but was in a much more precarious fuel situation.
That enabled Palou to close the gap before finally overtaking him on the 49th of 55 laps on the 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course.
Herta continued to fall back in the pack the rest of the way before settling for fifth place. He hasn’t won a race since May 2022 at the Indianapolis road course.
“It’s a frustrating one,” Herta told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “We had the best car. We were cruising the whole time. I had so much more in it, and we never really got to show it because we were always saving fuel, trying to go that lap later. That’s a killer.”
Dixon’s fourth-place finish was remarkable considering the way his weekend started.
The six-time IndyCar Series champion was at fault in a crash with Will Power during a Saturday morning practice that severely damaged both their cars. An angry Power got out of his car, exchanged words with Dixon and shoved him in the chest.
Dixon’s car was damaged badly enough to switch to a new car for the rest of the weekend. He qualified 23rd in the 27-car field but worked his way up near the front of the pack.
With primary compound tires producing as much pace (but with less degradation) as the alternate tires, the new pavement featured many comers and goers in the field.
There were 444 on-track passes, including 386 for position (110 in the top 10 and 32 in the top five) — all records for IndyCar since its return to Road America in 2016.
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 21 at High Point
It was not quite as dominant as in the first three rounds, but the Pro Motocross results from High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania were the same as during the first three rounds with Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence continuing their streak of winning every overall.
With Jett’s performance, the field saw his first bobble of the season. Midway through Moto 1 he buried his front wheel at the bottom of a jump and crashed, handing the lead over to Ken Roczen. In Moto 2, he had a poor start and lost ground after getting trapped behind Aaron Plessinger when that rider fell. The field finally had a chance to see how Lawrence would perform when he was forced to pass riders during the event. In many ways, the results of his High Point Motocross races were more valuable in the long run than dominant performances in the first three rounds.
Returning from a knee injury suffered in the Supercross finale at Salt Lake City, Roczen wondered what his conditioning would be. While he faded at the ends of both motos, he was easily the second fastest rider in the field and if not for an accident in the final lap of Moto 1, he would have ended with a pair of second-place results. Still, he combined to score 36 points in the event, which was enough to elevate him past Eli Tomac for fifth on the combined SuperMotocross Championship standings before he heads overseas to race in World Supercross.
Adam Cianciarulo has gotten progressively stronger in four rounds of 2023. He finished sixth in the season opener and has improved by one position in the overall results with each successive week. He landed third on the chart this week with a pair of fourth-place moto finishes to score his first overall podium of 2023. Cianciarulo has said this is a rebuilding year and that progressive growth is precisely what is needed to reestablish him as a perennial contender.
Dylan Ferrandis had a difficult first moto when a slight crash at the beginning put him outside the top 20. He rallied to finish sixth but was frustrated that he never had a legitimate shot at the podium. The team made some changes to the bike and he came back out to finish third in Moto 2 to claim fourth overall.
Cooper Webb finished third in Moto 1 and sixth in Moto 2 to earn 35 points and take sole possession of first in the SuperMotocross standings. He was able to make a huge leap toward keeping the No. 1 seed as Chase Sexton sat out another race because of a concussion suffered after Round 1 at Fox Raceway. Notably, both riders have now missed the same number of events, which gives Webb the overall edge in superiority despite Sexton’s Supercross championship.
With the 450 field decimated by injury, there are plenty of opportunities for privateers to shine and a pair landed just outside the top five in High Point.
Garrett Marchbanks had the best performance of his career with a second-place finish in Moto 1. He finished eighth in the second race and tied the fourth- and fifth-place riders in points earned, but lost those positions because of the tiebreaker.
Sitting seventh, Ty Masterpool earned his third consecutive top 10 and has been perfect since joining the circuit in Round 2 at Hangtown.
Hunter Lawrence’s season is following a pattern. He’s won every overall this year after winning Moto 2 and finishing on the podium in each Moto 1. He typically dominates the second race, but Round 4’s Pro Motocross results at High Point were a variation on that theme. Lawrence came from deeper in the field in the second race than he’s accustomed, which may have made the victory all the sweeter.
Lawrence was docked seven points for jumping in a red flag section of the track, but the deduction applies only to championship points and he was allowed to keep the victory.
With Lawrence failing to win his first motos each week, it has opened the door for others to have a share of the limelight. RJ Hampshire has taken advantage of that the most so far. He seemed to be cruising toward the win when he crashed late in the event, handing the lead over to Haiden Deegan. Hampshire remounted and passed Deegan for his second moto win of 2023. Moto 2 did not go as well and he finished seventh after crashing on the opening lap with his teammate Jalek Swoll, who finished eighth overall.
Deegan came close to getting his second moto win until he was nipped at the end by Hampshire. Like Hampshire, his second moto was dramatic and a crash on the opening lap forced him to fight his way through the field. Afterward he said he was determined to either get on the overall podium or crash again. He kept his Yamaha on two wheels and finished third overall with a 2-6.
Jo Shimoda earned his first top-five on the 2023 Motorcoss season last week and with results of seventh and third at High Point, he backed it up with a fourth-place finish overall in Round 4. His strong run elevated him to ninth in the SuperMotocross points standings despite missing several Supercross rounds at the start of the season.
With his background in international motocross, Tom Vialle was waiting for the outdoor season to begin. He posted back-to-back top-fives in the first two rounds before a crash at Thunder Valley in Round 3 contributed to an overall finish of 36th. It appeared he would struggle again in High Point with an 11th-place result in Moto 1, but he recovered in the second race for an impressive second-place finish that gave him fifth overall.
Chance Hymas narrowly missed getting a second consecutive top-five overall finish. With results of eighth in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2 he tied Ryder DiFrancesco at 29 points but secured sixth with the tiebreaker of the better second moto result.