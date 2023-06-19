Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return this weekend at Watkins Glen International with a record-tying field for its first Michelin Endurance Cup race in three months.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen will bring IMSA’s five national series categories together for the first time since the Twelve Hours of Sebring, and the 57 entries will tie the event record for most cars at The Glen with the Six Hours in 1984.

Parity has marked the 2023 IMSA season with none of the five division leaders’ margins in the championship standings larger than 63 points (less than the difference from first to fourth). The Michelin Endurance Cup standings also are tight with no driver or team leading by more than four points.

The new Grand Touring Prototype has delivered four winners in four races during its debut season as the premier hybrid prototype division. Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 60 Acura ARX-06 won the Rolex 24 at Daytona season opener, followed by Action Express’ No. 31 Cadillac (Sebring), Penske Porsche Motorsport’s No. 6 (Long Beach) and Cadillac Racing’s No. 01 (Laguna Seca).

Here are the start times, starting lineup, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at Watkins Glen International (all times are ET):

IMSA Watkins Glen start times, schedule, TV info

WHEN: Sunday, 10:40 a.m. ET

RACE DISTANCE: Six hours on the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 79 degrees with a 35 percent chance of rain at the green flag.

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 1:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and IMSA.com/TVLive

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 57 cars entered over five divisions for the Sahlen’s Six Hours at Watkins Glen

RACE BROADCAST

TV: Peacock, the NBC Sports App,and NBCSports.com will have streaming coverage of the event from flag to flag starting at 10:30 a.m. ET. USA Network will have coverage from 2-5 p.m. ET.

Leigh Diffey and Brian Till will be the announcers with analysts Calvin Fish and Townsend Bell. Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum and Hannah Newhouse will be the pit reporters.

IMSA RADIO: All sessions are live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (XM 207, Internet/App 992).

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA WATKINS GLEN

Thursday, June 22

9:05-9:45 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 practice

10:00-10:30 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

10:45-11:30 a.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo practice

1-1:30 p..m.: Mazda MX-5 practice

1:45-2:25 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Practice 2

2:40-3:25 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo practice

3:40-4:40 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

Friday, June 23

8:00-8:20 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 qualifying

8:35-9:05 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

9:20-9:55 a.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo qualifying

10:10-11:10 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

12:20-1:05 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 1

1:25-2:05 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1

2:25-3:15 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo Race 1

3:35-4:10 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

4:30-6:00 p.m.: IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar Championship practice

Saturday, June 24

8-9:45 a.m.: IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar Championship practice

10:05-10:50 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 2

11:10 a.m.-noon: Lamborghini Trofeo Race 2

12:20-1:00 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2

1:20-2:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

3:45-5:45 p.m.: IMSA Pilot Challenge race

Sunday, June 25

10:40 a.m.-4:40 p.m.: Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen (Peacock flag to flag, USA Network, 2-5 p.m.)

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Meyer Shank Racing wins second consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona to open GTP era

ROUND 2: No. 31 Cadillac wins Twelve Hours of Sebring after rebounding from mishap

ROUND 3: Porsche Penske Motorsport earns first victory at Long Beach

ROUND 4: Emotional victory for the No. 01 Cadillac at Laguna Seca