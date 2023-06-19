IMSA SportsCar Championship Watkins Glen: How to watch, start times, schedule, entry list

By Jun 19, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
IMSA Watkins Glen start times
IMSA
0 Comments

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return this weekend at Watkins Glen International with a record-tying field for its first Michelin Endurance Cup race in three months.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen will bring IMSA’s five national series categories together for the first time since the Twelve Hours of Sebring, and the 57 entries will tie the event record for most cars at The Glen with the Six Hours in 1984.

Parity has marked the 2023 IMSA season with none of the five division leaders’ margins in the championship standings larger than 63 points (less than the difference from first to fourth). The Michelin Endurance Cup standings also are tight with no driver or team leading by more than four points.

The new Grand Touring Prototype has delivered four winners in four races during its debut season as the premier hybrid prototype division. Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 60 Acura ARX-06 won the Rolex 24 at Daytona season opener, followed by Action Express’ No. 31 Cadillac (Sebring), Penske Porsche Motorsport’s No. 6 (Long Beach) and Cadillac Racing’s No. 01 (Laguna Seca).

Here are the start times, starting lineup, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at Watkins Glen International (all times are ET):

IMSA Watkins Glen start times, schedule, TV info

WHEN: Sunday, 10:40 a.m. ET

RACE DISTANCE: Six hours on the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 79 degrees with a 35 percent chance of rain at the green flag.

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 1:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and IMSA.com/TVLive

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 57 cars entered over five divisions for the Sahlen’s Six Hours at Watkins Glen

RACE BROADCAST

TV: Peacock, the NBC Sports App,and NBCSports.com will have streaming coverage of the event from flag to flag starting at 10:30 a.m. ET. USA Network will have coverage from 2-5 p.m. ET.

Leigh Diffey and Brian Till will be the announcers with analysts Calvin Fish and Townsend Bell. Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum and Hannah Newhouse will be the pit reporters.

IMSA RADIO: All sessions are live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (XM 207, Internet/App 992).

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA WATKINS GLEN

Thursday, June 22

9:05-9:45 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 practice

10:00-10:30 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

10:45-11:30 a.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo practice

1-1:30 p..m.: Mazda MX-5 practice

1:45-2:25 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Practice 2

2:40-3:25 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo practice

3:40-4:40 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

Friday, June 23

8:00-8:20 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 qualifying

8:35-9:05 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

9:20-9:55 a.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo qualifying

10:10-11:10 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

12:20-1:05 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 1

1:25-2:05 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1

2:25-3:15 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo Race 1

3:35-4:10 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

4:30-6:00 p.m.: IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar Championship practice

Saturday, June 24

8-9:45 a.m.: IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar Championship practice

10:05-10:50 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 2

11:10 a.m.-noon: Lamborghini Trofeo Race 2

12:20-1:00 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2

1:20-2:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

3:45-5:45 p.m.: IMSA Pilot Challenge race

Sunday, June 25

10:40 a.m.-4:40 p.m.: Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen (Peacock flag to flag, USA Network, 2-5 p.m.)

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Meyer Shank Racing wins second consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona to open GTP era

ROUND 2: No. 31 Cadillac wins Twelve Hours of Sebring after rebounding from mishap

ROUND 3: Porsche Penske Motorsport earns first victory at Long Beach

ROUND 4: Emotional victory for the No. 01 Cadillac at Laguna Seca

IndyCar results, points after Road America

By Jun 18, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Alex Palou extended his NTT IndyCar Series points lead with his second consecutive victory, topping the results of the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won by 4.5610 seconds over Josef Newgarden, leading the final seven laps after passing pole-sitter Colton Herta. Pato O’Ward finished third, followed by Scott Dixon (who rebounded from starting 23rd in a backup car) and Herta.

There were 444 on-track passes, including 386 for position (110 in the top 10 and 32 in the top five) — all records for IndyCar since its return to Road America in 2016.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings after the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 55-lap race on a 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Lap leader summary

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (3) Alex Palou, Honda, 55, Running
2. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 55, Running
3. (2) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 55, Running
4. (23) Scott Dixon, Honda, 55, Running
5. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 55, Running
6. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 55, Running
7. (7) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 55, Running
8. (18) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 55, Running
9. (6) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 55, Running
10. (5) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 55, Running
11. (14) Graham Rahal, Honda, 55, Running
12. (15) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 55, Running
13. (22) Will Power, Chevrolet, 55, Running
14. (20) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 55, Running
15. (26) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 55, Running
16. (11) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 55, Running
17. (27) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 55, Running
18. (17) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 55, Running
19. (21) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 55, Running
20. (16) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 55, Running
21. (10) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 55, Running
22. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 55, Running
23. (12) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 55, Running
24. (8) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 54, Running
25. (19) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 54, Running
26. (24) Jack Harvey, Honda, 54, Running
27. (13) David Malukas, Honda, 24, Off Course

Winner’s average speed: 120.335 mph; Time of Race: 1:50:04.6640; Margin of victory: 4.5610 seconds; Cautions: 4 for 10 laps; Lead changes: 9 among 4 drivers; Lap Leaders:
Herta 1-11; Palou 12; Herta 13-25; Armstrong 26-30; Power 31-32; Herta 33-39; Palou 40-41; Power 42-46; Herta 47-48; Palou 49-55.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in the race. Alex Palou has increased his lead over Marcus Ericsson to 74 points through eight of 17 races.

Here are the points standings after the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in pointsPalou 324, Ericsson 250, Newgarden 243, O’Ward 226, Dixon 226, McLaughlin 199, Rossi 196, Power 190, Herta 183, Kirkwood 164.

Rest of the standings: Lundgaard 162, Rosenqvist 158, Grosjean 150, Ilott 128, VeeKay 126, Ferrucci 119, Rahal 118, Armstrong 108, Malukas 96, Castroneves 95, Conor Daly 88, Canapino 88, DeFrancesco 88, Pagenaud 88, Harvey 83, Pedersen 70, Robb 63, Takuma Sato 37, Hunter-Reay 33, Ed Carpenter 27, Tony Kanaan 18, Marco Andretti 13, Katherine Legge 5, RC Enerson 5.

Next race: IndyCar will head to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the Honda Indy 200, which will take place July 2 with coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock.