2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after High Point: the Lawrence brothers remain perfect in overall finishes

By Jun 22, 2023, 2:32 PM EDT
The competition narrowed the gap to Jett Lawrence on the track in Round 21 at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania but the points’ leader ultimately remained undefeated through another two motos and continues to head the NBC SuperMotocross Power Rankings.

Jett Lawrence’s Moto 1 crash was his first sign of weakness. – Align Media

Lawrence showed the first sign of humanity last week on Lap 5 of the first moto. He had an awkward landing off one of the jumps, buried his front wheel and crashed. Handing the lead over to Ken Roczen for next six trips around the track, this was the first time in 2023 that he failed to lead flag-to-flag. Lawrence continued to be less than perfect in Moto 2. After getting hung up behind another rider in the early laps, it took 10 of 16 laps to track down and pass Roczen.

With Roczen out of the lineup for the RedBud Nationals and Chase Sexton’s status still uncertain following his early-season crash, Lawrence is not going to be challenged for supremacy in the Power Rankings anytime soon, but there is potential for someone in the field to win a moto in the coming weeks.

It wasn’t the smoothest of weekends, but in the final rundown Dylan Ferrandis scored his fourth consecutive top-five at High Point. He crashed early in the first moto and failed to crack the top five in that race, only to salvage significant points in Moto 2 by standing on the bottom rung of the podium in third,

MORE: Jett Lawrence bobbles, but ultimately remains perfect

Cooper Webb’s results at High Point were the opposite of Ferrandis. He stood on the podium in Moto 1, but was unable to back that up with a sixth-place finish in the second race. That performance was enough to give him sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the SuperMotocross World Championship standings and Webb is a rider capable of seeing the big picture.

Adam Cianciarulo has been getting progressively better in the 2023 Motocross season. Beginning with a sixth-place overall finish in the opener at Fox Raceway, he has improved one position in each successive round and finally earned his first overall podium at High Point with a pair of fourth-place results in the motos.

Aaron Plessinger struggled at High Point with results of eighth in the first moto and fifth in the second. There are still several top riders who have not been able to mount up for the outdoor season, but the privateers are stepping up.

Two of the more productive privateers in recent weeks have been Ty Masterpool (ranked seventh) and Garrett Marchbanks (eighth). Between them, they have swept the top 10 and each have a season-best overall result of sixth. As their confidence grows, one of them is bound to crack the top five in the coming weeks.

450 Rankings

This Week Rider
(SMX points rank)		 Power
Avg.		 Last
Week		 Diff.
1. Jett Lawrence (11) 93.33 1 0
2. Chase Sexton (2)
injured		 92.80 2 0
3. Dylan Ferrandis (10) 87.42 3 0
4. Cooper Webb (1) 86.50 4 0
5. Adam Cianciarulo (4) 84.86 5 0
6. Aaron Plessinger (3) 83.50 6 0
7. Ty Masterpool (22) 81.67 8 1
8. Garrett Marchbanks (30) 81.33 9 1
9. Ken Roczen (5)
Partial schedule		 71.60 14 5
10. Lorenzo Locurcio (24) 71.42 12 2
11. Grant Harlan (13) 71.00 15 4
12. Derek Drake (26) 67.00 20 8
13. Fredrik Noren (14) 66.21 24 11
14. Ryan Surratt (34) 65.50 19 5
15. Dante Oliveira (47) 65.00 21 6
16. Romain Pape (31) 62.83 23 7
17. Kyle Chisholm (15) 61.73 22 5
18. Jose Butron (33) 60.17 18 0
19. Marshal Weltin (35) 58.88 25 6
20. Jeremy Hand (38) 58.83 27 7

Motocross 450 Points

Like his brother, Hunter Lawrence is still perfect in in regard to overall finishes. He narrowly kept a perfect record of podium finishes last week in High Point after he was forced to come from 11th after the end of the first lap of Moto 1. It took only five laps to get into the top five and another seven to secure the third position, but he was so far behind RJ Hampshire and Haiden Deegan by that point that challenging for the victory was out of the question.

Moto 2 went a little better. Lawrence was seventh at the end of the first lap and it was easier to get to the front, which he accomplished on Lap 7. It’s the finishing results that count in the NBC SuperMotocross Power Rankings and the pair of podiums at High Point allowed Lawrence to further stretch his advantage.

Justin Cooper took a hard fall in qualification at High Point and failed to make the lineup with a throat injury and bruised chest. His status for RedBud is uncertain.

There was some question of whether Deegan lost his momentum after finishing outside the top five at Thunder Valley. The answer is “no” as he led Moto 1 last week and finished second. He crashed on Lap 1 of Moto 2 and recovered to only sixth, but that was enough to give him the final spot on the podium at High Point. In four rounds, he has three podium finishes and is anxious to get that first overall win.

RJ Hampshire won Moto 1, but a Lap 1 crash in the second race spoiled his overall finish. – Align Media

Motocross 250 Points

Hampshire had every reason to believe High Point would be a turning point. He won his second moto of the season in Race 1 and did not have to deal with Lawrence for the entire event. After getting tangled up with his teammate Jalek Swoll on the opening lap, he was unable to get back to the top five and finished seventh. Moto finishes factor into the Power Rankings and results like that are keeping Hampshire from making a determined charge at Lawrence.

Jo Shimoda is quietly improving. He finished seventh in Round 1 at Fox Raceway and sixth at Hangtown. His last two overall finishes are a pair of fourth-place results at Thunder Valley and High Point, which gives him five top-fives in eight rounds since he returned from injury in Supercross Round 13 at Atlanta.

Chance Hymas was the biggest mover inside the top 10. With solid results of eight in Moto 1 last week and fifth in the second race, he jumped up four positions from 13th to land ninth.

250 Rankings

This Week Rider
(SMX points rank)		 Power
Avg.		 Last
Week		 Diff.
1. Hunter Lawrence (1) 90.64 1 0
2. Justin Cooper (16)
injured		 89.50 2 0
3. Haiden Deegan (3) 86.15 3 0
4. RJ Hampshire (2) 85.08 4 0
5. Jo Shimoda (9) 83.92 5 0
6. Levi Kitchen (4) 80.31 6 0
7. Max Vohland (6) 74.33 8 1
8. Ryder DiFrancesco (25) 74.18 10 2
9. Chance Hymas (11) 73.09 13 4
10. Jordon Smith (5) 69.69 12 2
11. Carson Mumford (19) 69.63 11 0
12. Tom Vialle (8) 68.54 14 2
13. Jalek Swoll (32) 64.09 17 4
14. Guillem Farres (35) 61.25 15 1
14. Ty Masterpool (69) 61.25 15 1
16. Caden Braswell (23) 59.55 18 2
17. Talon Hawkins (20) 56.58 20 3
18. Dilan Schwartz (26) 56.00 21 3
19. Garrett Marchbanks (57) 55.00 19 0
20. Maxwell Sanford (56) 53.00 NA

* The NBC Power Rankings assign 100 points to a Main event winner in Supercross and overall winner in Motocross. It awards 90 points for each Moto, Heat and Triple Crown win. The points decrement by a percentage equal to the number of starters in the field until the last place rider in each event receives three points, (five in fields of 22 riders). The Power Ranking is the average of these percentage points over the past 45 days.

SuperMotocross details position breakdown, race format of $10 million season points payout

By Jun 20, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT
The SuperMotocross World Championship announced one million dollars will be awarded to the 450 champion with $500,000 going to the winner of the 250 class as they detailed the full season points payout for the combined series and detailed race format procedures for the three-round playoff.

During the 2023 season, $4.5 million will be awarded to competitors in Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross series through the points fund. An additional $5.5 million will be awarded to competitors in the playoffs that on September 9 at zMax Dragway in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 16 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois and September 23 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

The lucrative purse extends through the top 22 points finishers in both classes. In 450s, the second-place rider will earn $500,000 with third-place earning $250,000. Six figure payouts extend through eighth-place ($100,000) with the final position of 22nd paying $22,000.

The 250 purse pays six figures though fourth place with $10,000 going to 15th and $2,000 to 22nd.

In addition to the points fund, each of the three events will pay out more than $400,000 in prize money with $100,000 going to the winner of the 450 class and $50,000 paid to the 250 winner.

SuperMotocross also announced the format for the final three races.

The top-20 riders in each division will automatically be seeded in the three rounds and awarded points based on the combined standings. Riders ranked 21st through 30th will be invited to race in a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) to fill the final positions in the motos.

The rider seeded first in combined Supercross and Motocross points will be awarded 25 points before the first round, the equivalent of a Pro Motocross moto victory. The second seed will receive 22 points, third-place will receive 20, fourth receives 18 and each position below will decrement by one point until 20th receives two.

In the playoff, the same points structure repeats for Round 1 with the exception that 21st will receive one point. Round 2 will award double points and Round 3 will award triple points.

The SuperMotocross World Championship races will be run in a two-moto format, consisting of 25 minutes plus one lap for each race with an Olympic-style scoring system. First place will earn one point, second place two points and so on through the field. The lowest score will be awarded the win and first-place points for the event.

A rider can compete in only one division.

After winning the 250 West Supercross Championship, Jett Lawrence is likely to end the season among the top 20 in points in that division, but he will have to declare which championship he wants to chase. Lawrence said earlier this season that he intends to stay on a 450 during the playoffs and with a perfect performance of eight moto wins in four Motocross rounds, he has climbed to 11th in the standings and could be as high as eighth at the end of the RedBud Nationals, which is the next round of the season.

If one of the riders seeded in the top 20 in points is unable to compete or has qualified for both and chosen to compete in the other division, his position will be filled by one of 10 riders from the LCQ.

Eli Tomac is currently sixth in combined points and unlikely to drop out of the top 20, but his participation in the SMX playoffs is in question because of a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in the penultimate Supercross round at Denver.

The SuperMotocross World Championship came about quickly once the Supercross and Motocross series began discussing their 2023 television rights.

“It was the product of media rights,” Dave Prater, vice president of Supercross told NBC Sports at the beginning of the season. “When we took the media rights out together and started talking to different companies, that was one of the pieces of feedback we were getting – that the modern sports’ fan expects a postseason playoff as well as a World Series or Super Bowl to cap off the season. We were hearing that from multiple organizations, so it seemed like the right way to go.”

Fans of supercross and motocross now have not only a playoff, but an extremely lucrative one for the first time in the history of the sport.

