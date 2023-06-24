Starting lineup grid for IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche pole as rain washes out prototypes

By Jun 24, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
Rain washed out prototype qualifying for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Watkins Glen International, setting the starting lineup by points for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen.

The No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 with Nick Tandy behind the wheel will start first in the Grand Touring Prototype category, followed by the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Action Express Cadillac.

Qualifying was completed for the GTD and GTD Pro categories before conditions became undrivable for the three prototype classes.

STARTING GRID: Click here for the Watkins Glen starting lineup

IMSA AT WATKINS GLEN: Details for watching Sunday’s race

“Everybody wants to run in qualifying, but in a six-hour race especially, it’s not the most important part of the weekend,” Tandy, who won in Long Beach with Mathieu Jaminet, told the IMSA Wire Service. “But honestly, when I saw the cars going off in the LMP2 session before and saw the forecast that was likely coming – and has come – I wasn’t excited to go out there because the level of risk for something going wrong is massive.

“It’s a very treacherous set of conditions, and it’s obviously a shame that the people here didn’t get to see the cars run flat out. But I’m proud enough to be (the pole sitter), because up to now, we’ve done the work to be able to lead the championship. This is another pat on the back to the team.”

The No. 10 Acura ARX-06 of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (the race’s defending winner) will start third.

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the race on the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course:

LMP2: Steve Thomas, No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA

LMP3: Gar Robinson, No. 74 Riley Ligier

GTD Pro: Daniel Serra, No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3, 1:44.829

GTD: Loris Spinelli, No. 78 Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2, 1:44.430

QUALIFYING

Results (GTD, GTD PRO)

Results by class

Fastest lap by driver

Fastest lap by driver after qualifying

Fastest lap by driver and class after qualifying

Best sector times

Fastest lap sequence

Time cards

PRACTICE RESULTS: Session I l Session II

Logan Schuchart eyes a quarter-million dollar payday at Huset’s High Bank Nationals

By Jun 24, 2023, 3:45 PM EDT
World Racing Group / Trent Gower
On Friday night, Logan Schuchart became the third winner of preliminary racing for the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Huset’s High Bank Nationals with enough accumulated points to make him a favorite for Saturday night’s $250,000-to-win A Main win. The quarter of a million dollar prize will be the richest in the 47-year history of the series.

Friday night’s win was the second of the 2023 season for Schuchart and 37th of his career. With that victory came a $20,000 payday. Schuchart beat Michael “Buddy” Kofoid in second and Spencer Bayston in third. Points’ leader Brad Sweet in fourth and his closest championship challenger David Gravel rounded out the top five.

“Happy we were able to hold on; $20,000 is a lot of money, but we’re focused on $250,000 tomorrow,” Schuchart said in a press release. “I feel like I roll this racetrack really good right now when everything is right. I feel like we have as good of a shot as anybody. For any big race, it feels good to roll into [it] with confidence.”

Over three preliminary nights, Schuchart has gotten progressively stronger. He finished sixth in Night 1 after starting 10th and moved up one position in Night 2 to finish fourth, which was his first top-five on the 0.375-mile, high-banked dirt track that has hosted the Outlaws senior series periodically since 1995.

Starting on the outside pole, Schuchart trailed Spencer Bayston for five laps. Once he claimed the top spot, he held off a charge from Michael “Buddy” Kofoid to earn a guaranteed spot in the “King of the Hill” that will set the first four rows of the Main.

MORE: Kyle Larson wins High Limit Sprint car race at Eagle Raceway

“It’s huge,” Schuchart said of being atop the standings. “We want to be able to be there at the end of the night, put ourselves in position. If you’re starting 10th or 15th or wherever it’s going to be tough, but we have a great shot.”

Participation in the King of the Hill sprint was based on points and wins. Points were awarded for the best two nights of feature and qualification races.

Schuchart will face a hungry Sheldon Haudenschild, last year’s winner of the High Bank Nationals. The 2022 edition of this race featured an intense run from sixth for Haudenschild with five laps remaining. This time around, Haudenschild has not yet earned a top-five at in the High Bank Nationals.

Carson Macedo faded from the lead to finish fifth in those same five laps as wholesale positions were swapped.

Schuchart joined Night 1’s Kyle Larson and Night 2’s James McFadden as preliminary winners.

Larson’s win came ahead of David Gravel and Rico Abreu. McFadden beat Gravel and Kofoid, giving those two drivers almost as much momentum as Schuchart with their pair of podiums.

