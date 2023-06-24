Rain washed out prototype qualifying for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Watkins Glen International, setting the starting lineup by points for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen.

The No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 with Nick Tandy behind the wheel will start first in the Grand Touring Prototype category, followed by the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Action Express Cadillac.

Qualifying was completed for the GTD and GTD Pro categories before conditions became undrivable for the three prototype classes.

STARTING GRID: Click here for the Watkins Glen starting lineup l By car number

IMSA AT WATKINS GLEN: Details for watching Sunday’s race

“Everybody wants to run in qualifying, but in a six-hour race especially, it’s not the most important part of the weekend,” Tandy, who won in Long Beach with Mathieu Jaminet, told the IMSA Wire Service. “But honestly, when I saw the cars going off in the LMP2 session before and saw the forecast that was likely coming – and has come – I wasn’t excited to go out there because the level of risk for something going wrong is massive.

“It’s a very treacherous set of conditions, and it’s obviously a shame that the people here didn’t get to see the cars run flat out. But I’m proud enough to be (the pole sitter), because up to now, we’ve done the work to be able to lead the championship. This is another pat on the back to the team.”

The No. 10 Acura ARX-06 of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (the race’s defending winner) will start third.

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the race on the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course:

LMP2: Steve Thomas, No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA

LMP3: Gar Robinson, No. 74 Riley Ligier

GTD Pro: Daniel Serra, No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3, 1:44.829

GTD: Loris Spinelli, No. 78 Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2, 1:44.430

QUALIFYING

Results (GTD, GTD PRO)

Results by class

Fastest lap by driver

Fastest lap by driver after qualifying

Fastest lap by driver and class after qualifying

Best sector times

Fastest lap sequence

Time cards

PRACTICE RESULTS: Session I l Session II