IMSA points and results after Watkins Glen: BMW gets first win as Porsche fails postrace

By Jun 25, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
The results of the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen were updated with a new winner in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship results nearly five hours after the checkered flag fell at Watkins Glen International.

IMSA announced shortly after 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday that the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 had won the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen after the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 failed postrace technical inspection.

According to a news release, the No. 6 Porsche’s skid block measured less than the permitted minimum thickness and was relegated to last place in the Grand Touring Prototype category.

RESULTS: Click here for the final overall finishing orderClick here for the class breakdown

POINTSStandings after Watkins Glen l Michelin Endurance Cup standings l Endurance Cup points

It’s the first victory in the premier prototype division for BMW, which becomes the fourth manufacturer to win in this season’s new GTP category. Porsche Penske Motorsport had won at Long Beach with the No. 6, and Cadillac won at Sebring and Laguna Seca.

The Rolex 24 at Daytona was won by the Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 Acura, which was penalized 200 points and fined $50,000 for manipulating tire pressure data. The penalty was announced five weeks after the race, though, and MSR was allowed to keep the victory.

In the revised podium, the No. 31 Cadillac of Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken finished second, followed by the No. 60 Acura ARX-06 of Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun.

No. 25 BMW driver Connor De Phillippi had led 21 laps and was cruising toward the victory before losing the lead to Mathieu Jaminet in the No. 6 Porsche with 8 minutes remaining in the six-hour event — just a minute before a full-course caution froze the field for the final three laps.

Instead, DePhillippi scored his sixth IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory, and co-driver Nick Yelloly picked up his first.

“While we would have preferred to win on the track, this success is the result of long, hard work and the well-deserved reward for the fantastic performances of everyone involved in this program,” Andreas Roos, head of BMW M Motorsport, said in a release. “I am particularly delighted that our pace was consistently strong throughout the weekend, and we set the top times. We have been improving from race to race, and we have earned our first victory in the GTP class. I am incredibly proud of our entire crew.”

Said Yelloly, according to the team: “I am incredibly happy for the entire team, who have more than earned this victory through their hard work. We have been steadily improving, and the first win was within reach. It wasn’t the way we wanted to win, as we prefer to win on the track and celebrate on the podium. However, we gladly accept the victory nonetheless – after all, it is the first for the BMW M Hybrid V8 and also my first in the IMSA series. Therefore, it holds a special significance for all of us.”

In a statement late Sunday night, Porsche Penske Motorsport indicated the team was considering an appeal: “Following postrace inspection at Watkins Glen International, IMSA has penalized the No. 6 entry in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen citing that the front skid wear of the No. 6 Porsche 963 was less than one millimeter outside the legal tolerance. The rear skid wear was noted to be well within the legal tolerance. Porsche Penske Motorsport plans to collect all of the data and follow the protest procedures.”

It was a historic day for Vasser Sullivan Racing, which scored victories in the GTD Pro and GTD categories for the first time in the same race with its Lexus RC F GT3s.

In GTD Pro, Jack Hawksworth overcame losing a big lead by speeding in the pits to take the No. 14 Lexus RCF GT3 to its second victory this season.

“I was in second and devastated,” Hawksworth, who co-drove with Ben Barnicoat, told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee about the penalty. “The car was great. We just kept pushing. Never give up is what this team is all about. This is the best day in Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing history. What a day. So proud of everyone.”

The No. 12 Lexus RCF GT3 earned its first victory of the season in GTD. Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo and Parker Thompson shared duties behind the wheel.

“Really unbelievable,” Vasser Sullivan co-owner James “Sulli” Sullivan told NBC Sports’ Hannah Newhouse. “The Lexus RCF GT3 was unfreaking believable. The driving signature of this car at this track today was unbeatable, absolutely unbeatable. To be able to deliver this for Lexus with everything they’ve done for us is a huge honor. It’s very special.”

Other class winners:

LMP2: The No. 04 CrowdStrike Racing with co-drivers Ben Hanley, George Kurtz and Nolan Siegel, earned its first career victory.

LMP3: The No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 with co-drivers Felipe Fraga, Gar Robinson and Josh Burton, earned its 24th career win and its fifth at Watkins Glen.

STATS PACKAGE FOR THE SAHLEN’S SIX HOURS OF THE GLEN

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Drive time

Time cards

Pit stop time cards

Best sector times

Race distance and speed average

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will resume with the Detroit Grand Prix at noon ET on July 9 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (NBC, Peacock).

David Gravel pockets record World of Outlaws prize at Huset’s Speedway; Kyle Larson finishes third

By Jun 25, 2023, 12:38 PM EDT
Gravel record Outlaws prize
World Racing Group / Trent Gower
Inheriting the lead on Lap 30 Saturday night, David Gravel kept a perfect streak of top-five finishes alive in the Huset’s High Bank Nationals at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota and pocketed a record World of Outlaws prize. The winner’s share of the purse was $250,000.

Moving up from his fourth-place starting position, Gravel assumed the lead from Michael “Buddy” Kofoid when his engine blew after 30 uninterrupted laps of racing. Once Gravel assumed the lead, he never relinquished it, although he had to survive one more restart with eight laps remaining following a multicar crash.

Gravel’s win was accompanied by several strong storylines as it came on the track owned by his car owner Tod Quiring, was on the heels of two second-place finishes in preliminary action for the High Bank Nationals and brought Gravel to within one win of Brad Sweet.

“I guess all the seconds paid off,” Gravel said in a press release. “One of these times I was going to win one, so this is a good one to win. We’ve been really good here.

“It’s good to take some of the boss’ money tonight.”

Gravel’s pair of second-place finishes at Huset’s came in the first two nights of action when he finished behind Kyle Larson on Wednesday and James McFadden on Thursday. On Friday night, Logan Schuchart became one of the favorites to win the High Bank Nationals as his steady progression through the four-night program gave him the most recent win.

Gravel beat Rico Abreu, who scored his second podium finish of the High Bank Nationals. Abreu was second to Larson Wednesday night.

“I’m just thankful to my crew for never giving up on me,” Abreu said. “It just shows with these results here. We were kind of mediocre all week to be honest. We had a good run Wednesday night then struggled the last two nights. Then Ricky (Warner, crew chief) really made a big swing at our car and made some big changes which allowed us to get in the hunt here.”

After qualifying seventh for the NASCAR race at Nashville Superspeedway, Larson flew to South Dakota in a quest to steal the $250,000 from the Outlaws regulars. He improved throughout the race before settling for third.

“Once we got the cautions there, the track kind of switched over and my car got really good, just ran out of time there,” Larson said. “I thought we could catch traffic a little quicker and maybe get those guys racing in front of us but just a little too late.

“Honestly, I look back at Thursday night, and if I don’t get into Rico off of (Turn) 2, I finish better and probably start further forward in the Feature and give myself a better shot.”

After his contact with Abreu Thursday night, Larson’s race ended in the work area in 22nd.

Schuchart in fourth and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.

Gravel is now 10 points behind Sweet in the championship standings as the series prepares for Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin and the Independence Day Spectacular.

RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[4]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[3]; 3. 57-Kyle Larson[6]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo[7]; 6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 7. 49-Brad Sweet[22]; 8. 5-Spencer Bayston[10]; 9. 11-Cory Eliason[9]; 10. 1A-Jacob Allen[11]; 11. 15-Donny Schatz[13]; 12. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]; 13. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[21]; 14. 20G-Noah Gass[16]; 15. 3-Tim Kaeding[18]; 16. 7S-Robbie Price[19]; 17. 11S-Parker Price Miller[17]; 18. 21-Brian Brown[12]; 19. 25-Lachlan McHugh[23]; 20. 83-James McFadden[14]; 21. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[1]; 22. 83H-Justin Henderson[15]; 23. 88-Austin McCarl[24]; 24. 17B-Bill Balog[20]

