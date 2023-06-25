The results of the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen were updated with a new winner in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship results nearly five hours after the checkered flag fell at Watkins Glen International.

IMSA announced shortly after 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday that the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 had won the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen after the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 failed postrace technical inspection.

According to a news release, the No. 6 Porsche’s skid block measured less than the permitted minimum thickness and was relegated to last place in the Grand Touring Prototype category.

It’s the first victory in the premier prototype division for BMW, which becomes the fourth manufacturer to win in this season’s new GTP category. Porsche Penske Motorsport had won at Long Beach with the No. 6, and Cadillac won at Sebring and Laguna Seca.

The Rolex 24 at Daytona was won by the Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 Acura, which was penalized 200 points and fined $50,000 for manipulating tire pressure data. The penalty was announced five weeks after the race, though, and MSR was allowed to keep the victory.

In the revised podium, the No. 31 Cadillac of Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken finished second, followed by the No. 60 Acura ARX-06 of Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun.

No. 25 BMW driver Connor De Phillippi had led 21 laps and was cruising toward the victory before losing the lead to Mathieu Jaminet in the No. 6 Porsche with 8 minutes remaining in the six-hour event — just a minute before a full-course caution froze the field for the final three laps.

Instead, DePhillippi scored his sixth IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory, and co-driver Nick Yelloly picked up his first.

The No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 won the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen today after the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 was assessed a penalty in postrace technical inspection.

“While we would have preferred to win on the track, this success is the result of long, hard work and the well-deserved reward for the fantastic performances of everyone involved in this program,” Andreas Roos, head of BMW M Motorsport, said in a release. “I am particularly delighted that our pace was consistently strong throughout the weekend, and we set the top times. We have been improving from race to race, and we have earned our first victory in the GTP class. I am incredibly proud of our entire crew.”

Said Yelloly, according to the team: “I am incredibly happy for the entire team, who have more than earned this victory through their hard work. We have been steadily improving, and the first win was within reach. It wasn’t the way we wanted to win, as we prefer to win on the track and celebrate on the podium. However, we gladly accept the victory nonetheless – after all, it is the first for the BMW M Hybrid V8 and also my first in the IMSA series. Therefore, it holds a special significance for all of us.”

In a statement late Sunday night, Porsche Penske Motorsport indicated the team was considering an appeal: “Following postrace inspection at Watkins Glen International, IMSA has penalized the No. 6 entry in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen citing that the front skid wear of the No. 6 Porsche 963 was less than one millimeter outside the legal tolerance. The rear skid wear was noted to be well within the legal tolerance. Porsche Penske Motorsport plans to collect all of the data and follow the protest procedures.”

It was a historic day for Vasser Sullivan Racing, which scored victories in the GTD Pro and GTD categories for the first time in the same race with its Lexus RC F GT3s.

In GTD Pro, Jack Hawksworth overcame losing a big lead by speeding in the pits to take the No. 14 Lexus RCF GT3 to its second victory this season.

“I was in second and devastated,” Hawksworth, who co-drove with Ben Barnicoat, told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee about the penalty. “The car was great. We just kept pushing. Never give up is what this team is all about. This is the best day in Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing history. What a day. So proud of everyone.”

The No. 12 Lexus RCF GT3 earned its first victory of the season in GTD. Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo and Parker Thompson shared duties behind the wheel.

“Really unbelievable,” Vasser Sullivan co-owner James “Sulli” Sullivan told NBC Sports’ Hannah Newhouse. “The Lexus RCF GT3 was unfreaking believable. The driving signature of this car at this track today was unbeatable, absolutely unbeatable. To be able to deliver this for Lexus with everything they’ve done for us is a huge honor. It’s very special.”

Other class winners:

LMP2: The No. 04 CrowdStrike Racing with co-drivers Ben Hanley, George Kurtz and Nolan Siegel, earned its first career victory.

LMP3: The No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 with co-drivers Felipe Fraga, Gar Robinson and Josh Burton, earned its 24th career win and its fifth at Watkins Glen.

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will resume with the Detroit Grand Prix at noon ET on July 9 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (NBC, Peacock).