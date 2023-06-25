IMSA points and results after Watkins Glen: No. 6 Porsche powers past BMW to victory

By Jun 25, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Mathieu Jaminet chased down Connor De Phillippi at Watkins Glen International, seizing the overall lead with 8 minutes remaining to finish first in the IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen results.

The Porsche Penske Motorsport No. 6 963 erased a 5-second gap in five laps around the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course, and Jaminet completed the winning pass just a minute before a full-course caution froze the field for the final three laps.

“I just gave it my all; it was every lap a qualifying lap, so much risk taken in traffic,” Jaminet told NBC Sports’ Matt Yocum. “Before I got in the car, the team told me it’s all in for the victory. We don’t think of the championship. We want to win this race. I’ve never won here. Just a blast.

RESULTS: Click here for the final overall finishing orderClick here for the class breakdown

“I just (expletive) sent it. I had a chance and just went for it.”

It’s the second victory in the past three IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series races for Jaminet and Nick Tandy in the No. 6, which also triumphed at Long Beach.

“I thought it was over,” Tandy said. “Some clever strategy and a little bit of decent driving at the end. My God. What a stint, what a race, what a pass, what a team. Mega.”

The BMW M Team RLL No. 25, which was trying to give the BMW M Hybrid V8 its first victory in the Grand Touring Prototype category, had led the prior 21 laps before Jaminet’s pass. The car had rebounded from damage in an early incident.

“It’s frustrating to lose the victory so close to the finish,” De Phillippi said. “If someone had offered us second place after the first hour with the collision and the front-end change, we would have been happy. But when you put yourself in such a good position and are comfortably in the lead, the outcome is very disappointing. Ultimately, I lost my entire cushion to the Porsche in just two laps while lapping the LMP cars. That’s IMSA racing. The pursuer always has a slight advantage when lapping. Nevertheless, the team did a great job, we are developing the car in the right direction, and the first victory will surely come.”

It was a historic day for Vasser Sullivan Racing, which scored victories in the GTD Pro and GTD categories for the first time in the same race with its Lexus RC F GT3s.

In GTD Pro, Jack Hawksworth overcame losing a big lead by speeding in the pits to take the No. 14 Lexus RCF GT3 to its second victory this season.

“I was in second and devastated,” Hawksworth, who co-drove with Ben Barnicoat, told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee about the penalty. “The car was great. We just kept pushing. Never give up is what this team is all about. This is the best day in Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing history. What a day. So proud of everyone.”

The No. 12 Lexus RCF GT3 earned its first victory of the season in GTD. Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo and Parker Thompson shared duties behind the wheel.

“Really unbelievable,” Vasser Sullivan co-owner James “Sulli” Sullivan told NBC Sports’ Hannah Newhouse. “The Lexus RCF GT3 was unfreaking believable. The driving signature of this car at this track today was unbeatable, absolutely unbeatable. To be able to deliver this for Lexus with everything they’ve done for us is a huge honor. It’s very special.”

Other class winners:

LMP2: The No. 04 CrowdStrike Racing with co-drivers Ben Hanley, George Kurtz and Nolan Siegel, earned its first career victory.

LMP3: The No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 with co-drivers Felipe Fraga, Gar Robinson and Josh Burton, earned its 24th career win and its fifth at Watkins Glen.

STATS PACKAGE FOR THE SAHLEN’S SIX HOURS OF THE GLEN

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Drive time

Time cards

Pit stop time cards

Best sector times

Race distance and speed average

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will resume with the Detroit Grand Prix at noon ET on July 9 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (NBC, Peacock).

Read more about Motorsports

Gravel record Outlaws prize
David Gravel pockets record World of Outlaws prize at Huset’s Speedway;...
1995 Indy 500
The Nearly Top 10: Ten Indy 500s that could have made our list of the best...
IMSA Watkins Glen starting lineup
Starting lineup grid for IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche pole as rain washes out...

David Gravel pockets record World of Outlaws prize at Huset’s Speedway; Kyle Larson finishes third

By Jun 25, 2023, 12:38 PM EDT
Gravel record Outlaws prize
World Racing Group / Trent Gower
0 Comments

Inheriting the lead on Lap 30 Saturday night, David Gravel kept a perfect streak of top-five finishes alive in the Huset’s High Bank Nationals at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota and pocketed a record World of Outlaws prize. The winner’s share of the purse was $250,000.

Moving up from his fourth-place starting position, Gravel assumed the lead from Michael “Buddy” Kofoid when his engine blew after 30 uninterrupted laps of racing. Once Gravel assumed the lead, he never relinquished it, although he had to survive one more restart with eight laps remaining following a multicar crash.

Gravel’s win was accompanied by several strong storylines as it came on the track owned by his car owner Tod Quiring, was on the heels of two second-place finishes in preliminary action for the High Bank Nationals and brought Gravel to within one win of Brad Sweet.

“I guess all the seconds paid off,” Gravel said in a press release. “One of these times I was going to win one, so this is a good one to win. We’ve been really good here.

“It’s good to take some of the boss’ money tonight.”

Gravel’s pair of second-place finishes at Huset’s came in the first two nights of action when he finished behind Kyle Larson on Wednesday and James McFadden on Thursday. On Friday night, Logan Schuchart became one of the favorites to win the High Bank Nationals as his steady progression through the four-night program gave him the most recent win.

Gravel beat Rico Abreu, who scored his second podium finish of the High Bank Nationals. Abreu was second to Larson Wednesday night.

“I’m just thankful to my crew for never giving up on me,” Abreu said. “It just shows with these results here. We were kind of mediocre all week to be honest. We had a good run Wednesday night then struggled the last two nights. Then Ricky (Warner, crew chief) really made a big swing at our car and made some big changes which allowed us to get in the hunt here.”

After qualifying seventh for the NASCAR race at Nashville Superspeedway, Larson flew to South Dakota in a quest to steal the $250,000 from the Outlaws regulars. He improved throughout the race before settling for third.

“Once we got the cautions there, the track kind of switched over and my car got really good, just ran out of time there,” Larson said. “I thought we could catch traffic a little quicker and maybe get those guys racing in front of us but just a little too late.

“Honestly, I look back at Thursday night, and if I don’t get into Rico off of (Turn) 2, I finish better and probably start further forward in the Feature and give myself a better shot.”

After his contact with Abreu Thursday night, Larson’s race ended in the work area in 22nd.

Schuchart in fourth and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.

Gravel is now 10 points behind Sweet in the championship standings as the series prepares for Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin and the Independence Day Spectacular.

RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[4]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[3]; 3. 57-Kyle Larson[6]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo[7]; 6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 7. 49-Brad Sweet[22]; 8. 5-Spencer Bayston[10]; 9. 11-Cory Eliason[9]; 10. 1A-Jacob Allen[11]; 11. 15-Donny Schatz[13]; 12. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]; 13. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[21]; 14. 20G-Noah Gass[16]; 15. 3-Tim Kaeding[18]; 16. 7S-Robbie Price[19]; 17. 11S-Parker Price Miller[17]; 18. 21-Brian Brown[12]; 19. 25-Lachlan McHugh[23]; 20. 83-James McFadden[14]; 21. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[1]; 22. 83H-Justin Henderson[15]; 23. 88-Austin McCarl[24]; 24. 17B-Bill Balog[20]

Read more about Motorsports

IMSA Watkins Glen results
IMSA points and results after Watkins Glen: No. 6 Porsche powers past BMW...
1995 Indy 500
The Nearly Top 10: Ten Indy 500s that could have made our list of the best...
IMSA Watkins Glen starting lineup
Starting lineup grid for IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche pole as rain washes out...