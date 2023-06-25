Mathieu Jaminet chased down Connor De Phillippi at Watkins Glen International, seizing the overall lead with 8 minutes remaining to finish first in the IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen results.

The Porsche Penske Motorsport No. 6 963 erased a 5-second gap in five laps around the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course, and Jaminet completed the winning pass just a minute before a full-course caution froze the field for the final three laps.

“I just gave it my all; it was every lap a qualifying lap, so much risk taken in traffic,” Jaminet told NBC Sports’ Matt Yocum. “Before I got in the car, the team told me it’s all in for the victory. We don’t think of the championship. We want to win this race. I’ve never won here. Just a blast.

“I just (expletive) sent it. I had a chance and just went for it.”

It’s the second victory in the past three IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series races for Jaminet and Nick Tandy in the No. 6, which also triumphed at Long Beach.

“I thought it was over,” Tandy said. “Some clever strategy and a little bit of decent driving at the end. My God. What a stint, what a race, what a pass, what a team. Mega.”

The BMW M Team RLL No. 25, which was trying to give the BMW M Hybrid V8 its first victory in the Grand Touring Prototype category, had led the prior 21 laps before Jaminet’s pass. The car had rebounded from damage in an early incident.

“It’s frustrating to lose the victory so close to the finish,” De Phillippi said. “If someone had offered us second place after the first hour with the collision and the front-end change, we would have been happy. But when you put yourself in such a good position and are comfortably in the lead, the outcome is very disappointing. Ultimately, I lost my entire cushion to the Porsche in just two laps while lapping the LMP cars. That’s IMSA racing. The pursuer always has a slight advantage when lapping. Nevertheless, the team did a great job, we are developing the car in the right direction, and the first victory will surely come.”

It was a historic day for Vasser Sullivan Racing, which scored victories in the GTD Pro and GTD categories for the first time in the same race with its Lexus RC F GT3s.

In GTD Pro, Jack Hawksworth overcame losing a big lead by speeding in the pits to take the No. 14 Lexus RCF GT3 to its second victory this season.

“I was in second and devastated,” Hawksworth, who co-drove with Ben Barnicoat, told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee about the penalty. “The car was great. We just kept pushing. Never give up is what this team is all about. This is the best day in Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing history. What a day. So proud of everyone.”

The No. 12 Lexus RCF GT3 earned its first victory of the season in GTD. Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo and Parker Thompson shared duties behind the wheel.

“Really unbelievable,” Vasser Sullivan co-owner James “Sulli” Sullivan told NBC Sports’ Hannah Newhouse. “The Lexus RCF GT3 was unfreaking believable. The driving signature of this car at this track today was unbeatable, absolutely unbeatable. To be able to deliver this for Lexus with everything they’ve done for us is a huge honor. It’s very special.”

Other class winners:

LMP2: The No. 04 CrowdStrike Racing with co-drivers Ben Hanley, George Kurtz and Nolan Siegel, earned its first career victory.

LMP3: The No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 with co-drivers Felipe Fraga, Gar Robinson and Josh Burton, earned its 24th career win and its fifth at Watkins Glen.

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will resume with the Detroit Grand Prix at noon ET on July 9 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (NBC, Peacock).